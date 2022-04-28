Orion Minerals : March 2022 - Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Name of entity

Orion Minerals LtdABN

76 098 939 274

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

March 2022

Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter $A'000 Year to date (9 months) $A'000 1. Cash flows from operating activities

1.1 Receipts from customers

1.2 Payments for (a) exploration & evaluation (b) development (c) production (d) staff costs (e) administration and corporate costs

1.3 Dividends received (see note 3)

1.4 Interest received

1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid

1.6 Income taxes paid

1.7 Government grants and tax incentives

1.8 Other (intragroup services & cost recoveries received from associates)

1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities --- (2,146) ------ (442) (554) ---37 ---------38 --- (6,516) ------ (1,354) (2,129) ---115 ---------196 (3,067) (9,688)

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire or for:

(a) entities --- --- (b) tenements --- --- (c) property, plant and equipment --- --- (d) exploration & evaluation (932) (3,804) (e) investments --- --- (f) other non-current assets --- --- Page 1

Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter $A'000 Year to date (9 months) $A'000 2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of: (a) entities (b) tenements (c) property, plant and equipment (d) investments (e) other non-current assets

2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities

2.4 Dividends received (see note 3)

2.5 Other (provide details if material)

2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities ---------------(245) ------ --------------- (685) 86 (373) (1,177) (4,776)

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities (excluding convertible debt securities)

3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible debt securities

3.3 Proceeds from exercise of options

3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of equity securities or convertible debt securities

3.5 Proceeds from borrowings

3.6 Repayment of borrowings

3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings

3.8 Dividends paid

3.9 Other (provide details if material)

3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities ------ ------ --------- ------ ------ ------ --------- ------ --- ---

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period 9,994

4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)

4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)

20,553

(3,067)

(9,688)

(1,177)

(4,776)

---

---

Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter $A'000 Year to date (9 months) $A'000 4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held

4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 216 (123) 5,966 5,966

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts Current quarter $A'000 Previous quarter $A'000 5.1 Bank balances

5.2 Call deposits

5.3 Bank overdrafts

5.4 Other (provide details)

5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) 5,966 --------- 9,994 --------- 5,966 9,994

6. Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates Current quarter $A'000 6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 1 144

6.2 Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 2 --- Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments.

7. Financing facilities Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity. Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.

7.1 Loan facilities

7.2 Credit standby arrangements

7.3 Other (please specify)

7.4 Total financing facilities Total facility Amount drawn at amount at quarter quarter end end $A'000 $A'000 1,310 ------ 1,310 1,310 ------ 1,310 Note: Amounts above exclude capitalised interest and fees and include movement in exchange rates (where applicable).

7.5 Unused financing facilities available at quarter end ---

7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

AASMF Loan

On 2 November 2015, Prieska Copper Zinc Mine (Pty) Ltd (a 70% owned subsidiary of Orion) (PCZM) and Anglo American sefa Mining Fund (AASMF) entered into a ZAR14.25M loan agreement for the furtherexploration and development of the Prieska Copper-Zinc Project (Loan). Under the terms of the Loan, AASMF advanced ZAR14.25M to PCZM. The key terms of the Loan are:

• Loan amount: ZAR14.25M (~$1.31M) (on 1 August 2017);

• Interest: Prime lending rate in South Africa; and

• Security: 29.17% of the shares held in PCZM by Agama Exploration and Mining (Pty) Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of Orion), have been pledged as security to AASMF for the performance by PCZM of its obligations in terms of the Loan.

At Quarter end, the Loan balance was $1.98M (ZAR21.49M) (including capitalised interest). PCZM and AASMF are currently in negotiations to agree and settle a repayment plan in relation to the Loan.

8.

Estimated cash available for future operating activities

$A'000

8.1 8.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9)

(3,067)

(Payments for exploration & evaluation classified as investing

(932)

activities) (item 2.1(d))

8.3 8.4 8.5 8.6

Total relevant outgoings (item 8.1 + item 8.2)

(3,999)

Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6)

Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5)

Total available funding (item 8.4 + item 8.5)

5,966 ---5,966

8.7

Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.6 divided by item 8.3)

1.5

Note: if the entity has reported positive relevant outgoings (ie a net cash inflow) in item 8.3, answer item 8.7 as "N/A". Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.7.

8.8

If item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

8.8.1

Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

Answer: Orion incurred lower total relevant outgoings during the Quarter and anticipates that lower total relevant outgoings will continue for the upcoming two Quarters, however outgoings may increase should further fund raising initiatives be completed.

8.8.2

Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

Answer: As demonstrated over recent years, Orion has been successful in funding its operations through a combination of equity and debt instruments, primarily with the support of its major shareholders. Consistent with this approach, the Directors consider that there are reasonable grounds to believe that Orion will be able to fund its ongoing operations using similar funding alternatives. Orion is progressing discussions with multiple banks and financing institutions, in relation to funding for the development of the fully permitted Prieska Copper-Zinc Mine.

8.8.3

Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?

Answer: On the basis of previously having been successful in undertaking funding initiatives as set out in Item 8.8.2, Orion expects to continue its operations and meet its business objectives as planned.

Note: where item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, all of questions 8.8.1, 8.8.2 and 8.8.3 above must be answered.

Compliance statement

1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A. 2 This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed. Date: 29 April 2022

Authorised by: Board of Directors

Notes