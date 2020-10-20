Orion Minerals : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2020 ORION MINERALS LTD ACN 098 939 274

TIME AND PLACE OF MEETING AND HOW TO VOTE

Venue

The Annual General Meeting of Orion Minerals Ltd (ACN 098 939 274) will be held at 3:00 p.m. (AWST) (9:00 a.m. SA Time) on Friday, 20 November 2020 at:

Clayton Utz

Level 27, QV. 1 Building

250 St Georges Terrace

Perth, Western Australia

Your Vote is Important

The business of the Annual General Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING COVID-19

The Company is closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 in Western Australia and is seeking to follow guidance from the Federal Government and State Governments.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote by completing and returning a directed Appointment of Proxy form in accordance with its instructions and participate in the Meeting via teleconference or webcast, rather than attending in person. If you do not attend the Meeting in person, you must vote by way of Proxy in accordance with its instructions.

If you nevertheless choose to attend in person, you must register your intention to attend with the Company Secretary at least 48 hours before the Meeting (email: info@orionminerals.com.au). Space at the Meeting may be limited to ensure compliance with social distancing requirements.

If it becomes necessary or appropriate to make alternative arrangements to those set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting, the Company will notify Shareholders accordingly via the Company's ASX Announcement Platform at asx.com.au (ASX: ORN). Please monitor these platforms for any updates by the Company regarding alternative arrangements.

Details on how Shareholders may vote are set out below.

Attendance via teleconference

Shareholders may join (and ask questions at) the Meeting via conference call, however, no real-time voting rights will apply for those Shareholders joining the Meeting via conference call.

If you wish to vote, you must complete and return a directed Appointment of Proxy form in accordance with its instructions.

ASX Proxy forms must be submitted to the Company's share registry by 3:00 p.m. (AWST), on Wednesday, 18 November 2020 online or by post and JSE proxy forms must be submitted to the Company's share registry by 3:00 p.m. (AWST), on Tuesday,17 November 2020 by email or post (see "Voting by Proxy and Corporate Representatives" below). Shareholders can lodgea proxy by following the instructions on their personalised proxy form.

Details on how to access the conference call will be available on the Company's website, www.orionminerals.com.au.

Voting in Person

To vote in person, attend the Annual General Meeting on the date and at the place set out above.

Voting by Proxy and Corporate Representatives

To vote by proxy, your ASX Proxy Form must be received by the Company by no later than 3:00 p.m. (AWST) on Wednesday, 18 November 2020 and your JSE Proxy Form must be received by the Company by no later than 3:00 p.m. (AWST) on Tuesday,17 November 2020. Proxy Forms can be lodged:

By mail: Link Market Services Limited Link Market Services South Africa (Pty) Ltd Locked Bag A14 PO Box 4844 Sydney South NSW 1235 Johannesburg, 2000 By facsimile: (+61 2) 9287 0309 Not applicable By email: Not applicable meetfax@linkmarketservices.co.za Online: Shareholders may submit their ASX proxy instruction online on the Company's Share Registry by visiting www.linkmarketservices.com.au. Select 'Investor Login'. Refer to 'Single Holding' and enter Orion Minerals Ltd or the ASX code (ORN) in the Issuer Name field, your Security Reference Number (SRN) or Holder Identification Number (HIN) (which is shown on the front of your proxy form), postcode and Security Code which is shown on the screen and click 'Login'. Select 'Vote'

under the 'Action' header and then follow the prompts to submit your proxy online. You will be taken to have signed your Proxy Form if you lodge it in accordance with the instructions given on the website.

A Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy, who need not be a Shareholder of the Company. A proxy may be an individual or a body corporate. If a Shareholder is entitled to cast two or more votes they may appoint two proxies and may specify the percentage of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise.