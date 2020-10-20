Log in
ORION MINERALS LIMITED

(ORN)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/20
0.03 AUD   +3.45%
Orion Minerals : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

10/20/2020

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

to be held on

Friday, 20 November 2020 at 3:00 p.m. (AWST) at

Clayton Utz, Level 27, QV. 1 Building, 250 St Georges Terrace, Perth, Western

Australia

and

EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM

This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING COVID-19

The Company is closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 in Western Australia and is seeking to follow guidance from the Federal Government and State Governments.

The Company is taking precautions to facilitate an in person meeting in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we strongly encourage you to vote by completing and returning the separately enclosed Appointment of Proxy form in accordance with its instructions and participate in the Meeting via teleconference or webcast (as discussed in this Notice of Meeting), rather than attending in person. If you do not wish to attend the Meeting in person, you must vote by way of Proxy in accordance with its instructions.

If you nevertheless choose to attend in person, to assist us in ensuring compliance with social distancing requirements and other COVID-19 restrictions, you must register your intention to attend with the Company Secretary at least 48 hours before the Meeting (email: info@orionminerals.com.au). Space at the Meeting may be limited to ensure compliance with social distancing requirements.

The Australian government is implementing a wide range of measures to contain or delay the spread of COVID-

19. If it becomes necessary or appropriate to make alternative arrangements to those set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting, the Company will notify Shareholders accordingly via the Company's ASX Announcement

Platform at asx.com.au (ASX: ORN). Any Shareholders who plan to physically attend the Meeting should closely monitor these platforms for any updates by the Company in regard to attending the Meeting in person and alternative arrangements.

A PROXY FORM IS ENCLOSED AND YOU ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO COMPLETE AND RETURN IT IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE SPECIFIED DIRECTIONS.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2020

ORION MINERALS LTD

ACN 098 939 274

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1.

Notice of Meeting

5

2.

Explanatory Memorandum

8

  • Financial Statements and Reports.
  • Resolution 1 - Remuneration report.
  • Resolution 2 - Re-election of Mr Alexander Haller.
  • Resolution 3 - Re-election of Mr Thomas Borman.
  • Resolution 4 - Ratification of Prior Issue - General Placement Shares.
  • Resolution 5 - Approval to Issue Consideration Shares - Namaqua / Disawell.
  • Resolution 6 - Orion Minerals Option & Performance Rights Plan.
  • Resolution 7 - Proposed grant of Director Options to Mr Denis Waddell (or his nominee).
  • Resolution 8 - Appointment of Auditor.

3.

Glossary

17

4.

Schedules

18

5.

Appointment of Proxy

(Enclosed separately)

KEY DATES

Record date to determine Shareholders who are entitled to receive the Notice of Meeting

Posting of Notice of Meeting and announcement on SENS

Last day to trade for Shareholders on South African Share register in order to be entitled to vote at the Meeting

Voting record date

Deadline for lodgement of proxy forms for Meeting (ASX Share register)

Deadline for lodgement of proxy forms for Meeting (JSE Share register)

Annual General Meeting

4:00 p.m. (AWST)

Friday, 16

October 2020

Tuesday, 20

October 2020

3:00 p.m. (AWST)

Friday, 13

November 2020

4:00 p.m. (AWST)

Wednesday, 18

November 2020

3:00 p.m. (AWST)

Wednesday, 18

November 2020

3:00 p.m. (AWST)

Tuesday, 17

November 2020

3:00 p.m. (AWST) /

Friday, 20

9:00 a.m. (SA Time)

November 2020

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2020

ORION MINERALS LTD

ACN 098 939 274

TIME AND PLACE OF MEETING AND HOW TO VOTE

Venue

The Annual General Meeting of Orion Minerals Ltd (ACN 098 939 274) will be held at 3:00 p.m. (AWST) (9:00 a.m. SA Time) on Friday, 20 November 2020 at:

Clayton Utz

Level 27, QV. 1 Building

250 St Georges Terrace

Perth, Western Australia

Your Vote is Important

The business of the Annual General Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING COVID-19

The Company is closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 in Western Australia and is seeking to follow guidance from the Federal Government and State Governments.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote by completing and returning a directed Appointment of Proxy form in accordance with its instructions and participate in the Meeting via teleconference or webcast, rather than attending in person. If you do not attend the Meeting in person, you must vote by way of Proxy in accordance with its instructions.

If you nevertheless choose to attend in person, you must register your intention to attend with the Company Secretary at least 48 hours before the Meeting (email: info@orionminerals.com.au). Space at the Meeting may be limited to ensure compliance with social distancing requirements.

If it becomes necessary or appropriate to make alternative arrangements to those set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting, the Company will notify Shareholders accordingly via the Company's ASX Announcement Platform at asx.com.au (ASX: ORN). Please monitor these platforms for any updates by the Company regarding alternative arrangements.

Details on how Shareholders may vote are set out below.

Attendance via teleconference

Shareholders may join (and ask questions at) the Meeting via conference call, however, no real-time voting rights will apply for those Shareholders joining the Meeting via conference call.

If you wish to vote, you must complete and return a directed Appointment of Proxy form in accordance with its instructions.

ASX Proxy forms must be submitted to the Company's share registry by 3:00 p.m. (AWST), on Wednesday, 18 November 2020 online or by post and JSE proxy forms must be submitted to the Company's share registry by 3:00 p.m. (AWST), on Tuesday,17 November 2020 by email or post (see "Voting by Proxy and Corporate Representatives" below). Shareholders can lodgea proxy by following the instructions on their personalised proxy form.

Details on how to access the conference call will be available on the Company's website, www.orionminerals.com.au.

Voting in Person

To vote in person, attend the Annual General Meeting on the date and at the place set out above.

Voting by Proxy and Corporate Representatives

To vote by proxy, your ASX Proxy Form must be received by the Company by no later than 3:00 p.m. (AWST) on Wednesday, 18 November 2020 and your JSE Proxy Form must be received by the Company by no later than 3:00 p.m. (AWST) on Tuesday,17 November 2020. Proxy Forms can be lodged:

By mail:

Link Market Services Limited

Link Market Services South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Locked Bag A14

PO Box 4844

Sydney South NSW 1235

Johannesburg, 2000

By facsimile:

(+61 2) 9287 0309

Not applicable

By email:

Not applicable

meetfax@linkmarketservices.co.za

Online:

Shareholders may submit their ASX proxy instruction online on the Company's Share Registry by

visiting www.linkmarketservices.com.au. Select 'Investor Login'. Refer to 'Single Holding' and

enter Orion Minerals Ltd or the ASX code (ORN) in the Issuer Name field, your Security Reference

Number (SRN) or Holder Identification Number (HIN) (which is shown on the front of your proxy

form), postcode and Security Code which is shown on the screen and click 'Login'. Select 'Vote'

under the 'Action' header and then follow the prompts to submit your proxy online. You will be taken to have signed your Proxy Form if you lodge it in accordance with the instructions given on the website.

A Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy, who need not be a Shareholder of the Company. A proxy may be an individual or a body corporate. If a Shareholder is entitled to cast two or more votes they may appoint two proxies and may specify the percentage of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2020

ORION MINERALS LTD

ACN 098 939 274

If a Shareholder appoints two proxies and their appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the Shareholder's votes the proxy may exercise, each proxy may exercise one half of the Shareholder's votes. If a Shareholder appoints two proxies, neither may vote on a show of hands.

Shareholders and their proxies should be aware that if proxy holders vote, they must cast all directed proxies as directed, and any directed proxies which are not voted will automatically default to the Chair, who must vote the proxies as directed.

The proxy form must be signed by the Shareholder or the Shareholder's attorney. Proxies given by corporations must be executed in accordance with the Corporations Act.

The proxy form and the power of attorney (if any) under which it is signed (or a certified copy of it) must be received at the Company's Share Registry at least 48 hours before the commencement of the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment of that Meeting.

If a representative of a corporate Shareholder or a corporate proxy is to attend the Meeting pursuant to section 250D of the Corporations Act, a certificate of appointment of the representative must be produced prior to the admission to the Meeting. A form of certificate of appointment can be obtained from the Company's registered office.

Voting Entitlements

Pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth), the Directors have determined that the shareholding of each Shareholder for the purposes of ascertaining the voting entitlements for the Annual General Meeting will be as it appears in the Share register at 4:00 p.m. (AWST) on Wednesday, 18 November 2020.

Attendance via teleconference

Shareholders may join the Meeting via conference call, however, no voting rights will apply. Details on how to access the conference call will be available on the Company's website, www.orionminerals.com.au.

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

