    ORN   AU000000ORN1

ORION MINERALS LIMITED

(ORN)
Orion Minerals : Okiep Copper Project Data Share Issue and Cleansing Statement

02/10/2022 | 05:58pm EST
ASX/JSE RELEASE: 11 February 2022

Okiep Copper Project Data Share Issue and

Notice under Section 708A(5)(e)

Orion Minerals Limited (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or the Company) refers to an announcement by the Company on 2 August 2021, regarding the exercise of an option held by the Company to acquire mining and exploration records and extensive data held by the O'Okiep Copper Company (and its affiliates), giving Orion access to data covering 60+ years of mining history at the Okiep Copper Project, South Africa (Data Option).

Orion is pleased to advise that the Company has today issued 49,169,580 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares), at an issue price of $0.034 per Share, as final consideration payable by the Company on exercise of the Data Option. The Company obtained shareholder approval to issue the Shares at its Annual General Meeting held on 25 November 2021.

Orion is also acquiring the premises in which hard copies of the Okiep Copper Project mining and exploration data is stored, including the land, buildings, residential accommodation and the contents thereof (Premises) (refer ASX / JSE releases 15 February 2021 and 2 August 2021). Orion is expecting transfer and registration of the Premises to be completed shortly, thereby enabling final settlement of the Premises.

In accordance with section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Act), the Company advises as follows:

  1. this notice is being given under paragraph 708A(5)(e) of the Act;
  2. the Company issued the Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;
  3. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company;
  4. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with section 674 of the Act; and
  5. all information of the kind that would be required to be disclosed to the market for the purposes of section 708A(6)(e) of the Act has been disclosed to ASX Limited.

For and on behalf of the Board.

Denis Waddell

Chairman

ENQUIRIES

Investors

Media

JSE Sponsor

Errol Smart - Managing Director & CEO

Nicholas Read

Monique Martinez

Denis Waddell - Chairman

Read Corporate, Australia

Merchantec Capital

T: +61 (0) 3 8080 7170

T: +61 (0) 419 929 046

T: +27 (0) 11 325 6363

E: info@orionminerals.com.au

E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au

E: monique@merchantec.co.za

Orion Minerals Limited

www.orionminerals.com.au

Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia

Suite 617, 530 Little Collins Street Melbourne, Victoria 3000

ASX Code: ORN

ACN: 098 939 274

JSE Code: ORN

Ordinary shares on issue: 4,382m I Options on issue: 232m

ISIN: AU000000ORN1

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 22:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,05 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net income 2021 -1,76 M -1,27 M -1,27 M
Net cash 2021 16,6 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -68,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 131 M 94,9 M 94,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 721x
EV / Sales 2021 2 831x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 45,9%
Managers and Directors
Errol John Smart Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Martin William Bouwmeester Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Denis Patrick Waddell Non-Executive Chairman
Walter Shamu Chief Operating Officer
Michelle Anne Jenkins Head-Finance & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORION MINERALS LIMITED19.23%96
BHP GROUP LIMITED16.43%175 686
RIO TINTO PLC15.94%126 999
GLENCORE PLC12.01%74 506
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.64%57 897
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.73%35 529