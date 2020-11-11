Log in
Orion Minerals : Shallow Massive Sulphide Intersections - Near Mine Prospects

11/11/2020

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 12 November 2020

Shallow Massive Sulphide Intersections at Two Near-Mine Prospects

at the Prieska Copper-Zinc Project

Initial diamond drilling underway at exciting Kielder VMS prospect, just 15km from mine infrastructure

Drilling at the Kielder Project, located 15km from the planned mill at the proposed Prieska Copper- Zinc Mine in the Northern Cape, South Africa intersects massive copper and zinc sulphide mineralisation.

Intersections are near surface.

Drilling tested outcropping VMS-style mineralisation with results of up to 4.8m @ 0.46% Cu, 6.18% Zn and 15g/t Ag from historical shallow drilling by Newmont SA in the 1970s.

Rigs now moved to test targets at the Jacomynspan Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Prospect on Orion's Areachap prospecting rights, where it will test for shallow high-gradenickel-copper mineralisation and provide samples for metallurgical test work.

Orion's Managing Director and CEO, Errol Smart, commented:

"This is an exciting start to our recently commenced high-impact exploration program at Prieska. We have intersected shallow, base metal massive sulphide at two different prospects in our very first holes at the near-mine Kielder Project. This is a clear demonstration of the enormous exploration upside around the proposed Prieska Copper-Zinc mill which offer opportunities to extend the mine life and grow our production profile in the future.

"Based on visual observations, the intersections we have drilled are geologically very similar to what we see at the main Prieska copper zinc deposit and, excitingly, they occur at very shallow depths which bodes well for their future economic potential.

"The planned Prieska Copper-Zinc Mine is one of the few fully permitted and development-ready base metal assets worldwide, underpinned by a compelling investment case outlined in the updated BFS of May 2020 which included an NPV (at an 8% discount rate) of AUD779 million from a 12-year foundation phase mine, planned to produce ~22ktpa of copper and ~70ktpa of zinc1. Exploration success in the near-mine environment will build on these strong fundamentals, unlocking the potential of what we believe to be a significantly under-explored,district-scale opportunity in the Northern Cape Province."

Orion Minerals Limited (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has intersected base metal sulphides at two prospects within 15km of the proposed mill at the planned Prieska Copper-Zinc Mine (PCZM), within the Prieska Copper-Zinc Project (Prieska Project), in South Africa's Northern Cape.

Drilling was undertaken at the K3 and K6 prospects within the Kielder Project, located on the Dooniespan prospecting right, which is located 15km north-west of the planned PCZM, within the Prieska Project (Figure 1).

1 The production target and forecast financial information were first reported in ASX announcement of 26 May 2020: "Updated Feasibility Study Delivers…" available to the public on http://www.orionminerals.com.au/investors/asx-jse-announcements/. All material assumptions underpinning the production target and forecast financial information in the initial report continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Orion Minerals Limited

www.orionminerals.com.au

Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia

Suite 617, 530 Little Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000

ASX Code: ORN

ACN: 098 939 274

JSE Code: ORN

Ordinary shares on issue: 3,397m I Options on issue: 268m

ISIN: AU000000ORN1

Mineralisation similar to that at the Prieska Project has been intersected at less than 200m from surface at both K3 and K6 prospects (Figures 4 and 6). Massive, semi massive and disseminated base metal sulphide mineralisation was intersected as follows:

PROSPECT

HOLE

DOWN HOLE DEPTH

INTERVAL

Description

NUMBER

FROM (m)

TO (m)

(m)

173.76

174.73

0.97

Massive and semi-massive pyrrhotite and pyrite with traces

of chalcopyrite

OKD031

188.5

196.01

7.51

Massive and semi-massive pyrite and pyrrhotite with

K3

sphalerite up to 10%

OKD033

90.3

108.8

18.5

Disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite with traces of sphalerite

108.8

109.5

0.7

Massive pyrite with sphalerite up to 5%

123.2

127.03

3.83

Massive pyrite with sphalerite up to 10%

127.03

127.6

0.57

Quartz vein with remobilized sulphide

K6

OKD032

127.6

130.45

2.85

Massive pyrite with traces of sphalerite

130.45

131.59

1.14

Disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite with traces of sphalerite

and chalcopyrite

The drill rigs have now moved to the northern Prospecting Rights where drilling will be carried out on the Company's Namaqua-Disawell and Masiqhame prospecting rights (Figure 1) at the Boksputs, Kantienpan and Jacomynspan prospects. (refer ASX release 20 October 2020).

2

Figure 1: Location maps showing the prospects on Orion's tenements in the Areachap belt where drilling is taking place during the current

drilling program.

Prieska Project (Kielder)

Newmont South Africa (Newmont) discovered volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) style copper-zinc mineralisation at three prospects on the Kielder Project in 1976.

The drilling records and exploration reports available to Orion are incomplete, but include reports of feasibility study work for open pit mining and consideration by Anglovaal and Newmont of a potential joint venture, with milling of the Kielder open pit ore to be undertaken at the nearby Prieska Copper Mine mill, that was operating just 15km away at the time.

The tonnages and grades of the ore mentioned in the feasibility study reports cannot be verified by Orion due to incomplete drilling and exploration records and are therefore not reported in this announcement.

Available Newmont reports indicate that K3 and K6 prospects had returned the best results with maximum intersections of 4.8m @ 0.46% Cu, 6.18% Zn and 15g/t Ag from 116m in KDH15, at prospect K6, and 13.08m @ 0.23% Cu and 3.69% Zn from 179.21m in KDH3, at prospect K3. A 1% Zn cut-off was used with no top-cut. Where present, internal waste is included in the intersections (refer ASX release 20 October 2020).

Newmont drilling only tested the mineralisation at shallow depths with available data showing most of the intersections at depths of less than 200m. At K3, Newmont drill tested up to the border of the tenement boundary. The mineralisation potentially continues to the east of the boundary, where Orion has a pending prospecting right application.

Apart from verifying the Newmont data, the holes drilled by Orion (Figure 2) will provide drill core for mineralisation characterisation purposes and to provide a platform for follow-updown-hole geophysics.

Orion has demonstrated the value of applying modern, high-powereddown-hole geophysics at the nearby PCZM VMS deposit, where down-hole geophysics assisted in guiding drilling to define a current Mineral Resource

3

of 30.49Mt @ 1.2% Cu, 3.7% Zn in accordance with the JORC Code2 (19.13Mt at 1.18% Cu, 3.59% Zn Indicated Resources and 11.36Mt @ 1.2% Cu, 3.80% Zn Inferred Resources). Several remaining geophysical targets indicate further extensions of the PCZM deposit at depths of >1,000m below surface (refer ASX release 25 February 2019).

The shallow depth of mineralisation and the strong potential for strike and dip extensions at K3 and K6 - with the possibility of higher grades and thicknesses extending beyond the limited Newmont drilling grids - offers a significant opportunity for Orion to delineate a shallow, near-mine deposit which could become a future source of satellite ore feed to an expanded operation at PCZM.

Figure 2: Massive sulphide intersection in K6 drill hole OKD032 containing copper and zinc sulphides.

Figure 3: Map showing the historical drilling and drill holes at K3.

2 Mineral Resource reported in ASX release of 15 January 2019: "Prieska Total Resource Exceeds 30Mt @ 3.7% Zn and 1.2% Cu Following Updated Open Pit

Resource" available to the public on http://www.orionminerals.com.au/investors/asx-jse-announcements/. Competent Person Orion's exploration:

Mr. Errol Smart. Competent Person: Orion's Mineral Resource: Mr. Sean Duggan. Orion confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement. Orion confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the mineral resource estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed. Orion confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 12 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 22:48:02 UTC
