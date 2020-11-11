Orion Minerals : Shallow Massive Sulphide Intersections - Near Mine Prospects

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 12 November 2020

Shallow Massive Sulphide Intersections at Two Near-Mine Prospects

at the Prieska Copper-Zinc Project

Initial diamond drilling underway at exciting Kielder VMS prospect, just 15km from mine infrastructure

Drilling at the Kielder Project, located 15km from the planned mill at the proposed Prieska Copper- Zinc Mine in the Northern Cape, South Africa intersects massive copper and zinc sulphide mineralisation.

Intersections are near surface.

Drilling tested outcropping VMS-style mineralisation with results of up to 4.8m @ 0.46% Cu, 6.18% Zn and 15g/t Ag from historical shallow drilling by Newmont SA in the 1970s.

Rigs now moved to test targets at the Jacomynspan Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Prospect on Orion's Areachap prospecting rights, where it will test for shallow high-gradenickel-copper mineralisation and provide samples for metallurgical test work.

Orion's Managing Director and CEO, Errol Smart, commented:

"This is an exciting start to our recently commenced high-impact exploration program at Prieska. We have intersected shallow, base metal massive sulphide at two different prospects in our very first holes at the near-mine Kielder Project. This is a clear demonstration of the enormous exploration upside around the proposed Prieska Copper-Zinc mill which offer opportunities to extend the mine life and grow our production profile in the future.

"Based on visual observations, the intersections we have drilled are geologically very similar to what we see at the main Prieska copper zinc deposit and, excitingly, they occur at very shallow depths which bodes well for their future economic potential.

"The planned Prieska Copper-Zinc Mine is one of the few fully permitted and development-ready base metal assets worldwide, underpinned by a compelling investment case outlined in the updated BFS of May 2020 which included an NPV (at an 8% discount rate) of AUD779 million from a 12-year foundation phase mine, planned to produce ~22ktpa of copper and ~70ktpa of zinc1. Exploration success in the near-mine environment will build on these strong fundamentals, unlocking the potential of what we believe to be a significantly under-explored,district-scale opportunity in the Northern Cape Province."

Orion Minerals Limited (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has intersected base metal sulphides at two prospects within 15km of the proposed mill at the planned Prieska Copper-Zinc Mine (PCZM), within the Prieska Copper-Zinc Project (Prieska Project), in South Africa's Northern Cape.

Drilling was undertaken at the K3 and K6 prospects within the Kielder Project, located on the Dooniespan prospecting right, which is located 15km north-west of the planned PCZM, within the Prieska Project (Figure 1).

1 The production target and forecast financial information were first reported in ASX announcement of 26 May 2020: "Updated Feasibility Study Delivers…" available to the public on http://www.orionminerals.com.au/investors/asx-jse-announcements/. All material assumptions underpinning the production target and forecast financial information in the initial report continue to apply and have not materially changed.