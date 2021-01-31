Log in
Orion Minerals : Trading Halt

01/31/2021 | 05:16pm EST
Market Announcement

1 February 2021

Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX: ORN) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Orion Minerals Ltd ('ORN') will be placed in trading halt at the request of ORN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 3 February 2021 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Jon Chow

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)

1 February 2021

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 1 February 2021

Request for Trading Halt

Mr Jon Son Chow

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)

ASX Compliance Pty Limited

Level 4, North Tower, 525 Collins Street

Melbourne VIC 3000

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.1, Orion Minerals Ltd (Orion) (ASX/JSE: ORN) requests an immediate trading halt be placed on its securities.

Set out below is the information required by Listing Rule 17.1:

  1. The reason for the trading halt is that Orion anticipates making a material announcement in relation to the completion of an option agreement to acquire a major copper project in the Northern Cape Province, South Africa.
  2. The trading halt is requested until the commencement of trade on Wednesday 3 February 2021, or such earlier time as Orion makes an announcement to update the market in relation to the completion of an option agreement.
  3. Orion expects to make an announcement to the market concerning these matters before the commencement of trade on Wednesday 3 February 2021.
  4. Orion is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.
  5. Orion is not aware of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

For and on behalf of the Board.

Martin Bouwmeester

Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Investors

Media

JSE Sponsor

Errol Smart - Managing Director &

Nicholas Read

Monique Martinez

CEO

Denis Waddell - Chairman

Read Corporate, Australia

Merchantec Capital

T: +61 (0) 3 8080 7170

T: +61 (0) 419 929 046

T: +27 (0) 11 325 6363

E: info@orionminerals.com.au

E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au

E: monique@merchantec.co.za

Orion Minerals Limited

www.orionminerals.com.au

Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia

Suite 617, 530 Little Collins Street Melbourne, Victoria 3000

ASX Code: ORN

ACN: 098 939 274

JSE Code: ORN

Ordinary shares on issue: 3,414m I Options on issue: 234m

ISIN: AU000000ORN1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2021 22:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
