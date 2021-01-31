Orion Minerals : Trading Halt

The securities of Orion Minerals Ltd ('ORN') will be placed in trading halt at the request of ORN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 3 February 2021 or when the announcement is released to the market.

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 1 February 2021

Request for Trading Halt

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.1, Orion Minerals Ltd (Orion) (ASX/JSE: ORN) requests an immediate trading halt be placed on its securities.

Set out below is the information required by Listing Rule 17.1:

The reason for the trading halt is that Orion anticipates making a material announcement in relation to the completion of an option agreement to acquire a major copper project in the Northern Cape Province, South Africa. The trading halt is requested until the commencement of trade on Wednesday 3 February 2021, or such earlier time as Orion makes an announcement to update the market in relation to the completion of an option agreement. Orion expects to make an announcement to the market concerning these matters before the commencement of trade on Wednesday 3 February 2021. Orion is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted. Orion is not aware of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

