  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Orion Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORN   AU000000ORN1

ORION MINERALS LIMITED

(ORN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News

Orion Minerals : Ceasing to be a substantial holder - Wyllie Group

05/14/2021 | 12:28am EDT
605 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Orion Minerals Limited

ACN/ARSN

098 939 274

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Wyllie Group Pty Ltd ACN 008 763 120

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

008 763 120

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on

12/05/2021

The previous notice was given to the company on

18/03/2021

The previous notice was dated

10/03/2021

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of change (4)

Consideration given

Class (6) and

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

in relation to change

number of

affected

changed

(5)

securities affected

12/05/2021

Wyllie Group

Sale of

$1,980,000

ORD

55,000,000

Pty Ltd

Securities

55,000,000

12/05/2021

Rhonda

As above

As above

As above

As above

Wyllie

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Wyllie Group Pty Ltd ACN

Level 19, 225 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA

008

763

120

Rhonda Wyllie

3 Bateman Street, Mosman Park, WA

Signature

print name

Melissa Karlson

capacity

Director

sign here

date

14/05/2021

605 Page 2 of 2 15 July 2001

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 4 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 04:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,07 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net income 2020 -17,6 M -13,6 M -13,6 M
Net Debt 2020 6,99 M 5,40 M 5,40 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 149 M 115 M 115 M
EV / Sales 2019 1 236x
EV / Sales 2020 721x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart ORION MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orion Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Errol John Smart Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Martin William Bouwmeester Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Denis Patrick Waddell Non-Executive Chairman
Walter Shamu Chief Operating Officer
Michelle Anne Jenkins Head-Finance & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION MINERALS LIMITED38.46%118
NEWMONT CORPORATION15.08%54 469
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-1.62%41 942
POLYUS-0.17%27 223
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.1.47%19 647
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED7.91%17 439