Orion Minerals : Ceasing to be a substantial holder - Wyllie Group

Form 605 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme Orion Minerals Limited ACN/ARSN 098 939 274 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Wyllie Group Pty Ltd ACN 008 763 120 ACN/ARSN (if applicable) 008 763 120 The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on 12/05/2021 The previous notice was given to the company on 18/03/2021 The previous notice was dated 10/03/2021

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose Nature of change (4) Consideration given Class (6) and Person's votes change relevant interest in relation to change number of affected changed (5) securities affected 12/05/2021 Wyllie Group Sale of $1,980,000 ORD 55,000,000 Pty Ltd Securities 55,000,000 12/05/2021 Rhonda As above As above As above As above Wyllie

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Wyllie Group Pty Ltd ACN Level 19, 225 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 008 763 120 Rhonda Wyllie 3 Bateman Street, Mosman Park, WA

Signature