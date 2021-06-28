Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Orion Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORN   AU000000ORN1

ORION MINERALS LIMITED

(ORN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 06/25
0.033 AUD   -2.94%
04:21aORION MINERALS  : Cleansing Statement
PU
04:21aORION MINERALS  : Appendix 2A - Tembo Loan Conversion
PU
06/27Orion Minerals to Start Drilling at High Priority Target in South Africa; Shares Rise 6%
MT
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orion Minerals : Cleansing Statement

06/28/2021 | 04:21am EDT
ASX/JSE RELEASE: 28 June 2021

Share Issue - Notice under Section 708A(5)(e)

Orion Minerals Limited (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or the Company) refers to an announcement by the Company on 25 January 2019, that it had entered into a Convertible Loan Facility with Tembo Capital Mining Fund II LP (Tembo Capital), pursuant to which Tembo Capital has advanced an amount equal to approximately $3.6 million (excluding capitalised interest and fees) to the Company (Loan Facility).

As outlined in the Company's Notice of General Meeting announced on 15 March 2021, Tembo Capital has elected to receive repayment of the outstanding amount under the Loan Facility by the issue of up to 191,603,231 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) at a deemed issue price of $0.026 per Share (approximately $4.98 million) (Loan Facility Shares). The Company's shareholders approved the issue of the Loan Facility Shares to Tembo Capital or its nominated affiliate at the General Meeting. In addition to the shareholder approval sought and obtained at the General Meeting, the issue of Loan Facility Shares to Tembo Capital is subject to approval by the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB), which Tembo has now received.

Orion has today issued 191,603,223 Shares at a deemed issue price of $0.026 to Tembo Capital in consideration for repayment of amounts owing to Tembo Capital under the Loan Facility.

In accordance with section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Act), the Company advises as follows:

  1. this notice is being given under paragraph 708A(5)(e) of the Act;
  2. the Company issued the Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;
  3. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company;
  4. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with section 674 of the Act; and
  5. all information of the kind that would be required to be disclosed to the market for the purposes of section 708A(6)(e) of the Act has been disclosed to ASX Limited.

For and on behalf of the Board.

Denis Waddell

Chairman

ENQUIRIES

Investors

Media

JSE Sponsor

Errol Smart - Managing Director & CEO

Nicholas Read

Monique Martinez

Denis Waddell - Chairman

Read Corporate, Australia

Merchantec Capital

T: +61 (0) 3 8080 7170

T: +61 (0) 419 929 046

T: +27 (0) 11 325 6363

E: info@orionminerals.com.au

E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au

E: monique@merchantec.co.za

Orion Minerals Limited

www.orionminerals.com.au

Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia

Suite 617, 530 Little Collins Street Melbourne, Victoria 3000

ASX Code: ORN

ACN: 098 939 274

JSE Code: ORN

Ordinary shares on issue: 4,317m I Options on issue: 234m

ISIN: AU000000ORN1

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 08:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
