Orion Minerals Limited Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia Australian Company Number 098 939 274 ASX share code: ORN JSE share code: ORN ISIN: AU000000ORN1 SHORT-FORM: INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 Shareholders of Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or the Company) are advised that the Company has today published its Interim Financial Report for the period ended 31 December 2021. Copies thereof are available on the Company's website, www.orionminerals.com.auand at https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2022/jse/isse/orne/interim22.pdf. HIGHLIGHTS: Orion's project holdings expanded through the acquisition of a second base metals project in the Northern Cape of South Africa. The Company's core asset portfolio now comprises:

o Prieska Copper-Zinc Project: fully permitted and 'shovel-ready'.

o Okiep Copper Project: mineral-rich copper project with potential for near-term production restart.

Prieska Copper-Zinc Project: fully permitted and 'shovel-ready'. Okiep Copper Project: mineral-rich copper project with potential for near-term production restart. Prieska Copper-Zinc Project development advancing on several fronts. Financing, funding and pre-development activities continued. Lender's Independent Technical Expert's Review of Prieska Project Bankable Feasibility Study nearing completion.

Okiep Copper Project.

Option exercised to acquire a controlling interest in several properties within the Okiep Copper Project. Significant, high-powered, SkyTEM TM survey completed covering 1,872km 2 . Flat Mines area feasibility studies commenced.

Maiden drill program completed, confirming the presence of shallow, high-grade mineralisation. Targets now being plotted for follow-up drilling.

Ownership consolidation at Jacomynspan Project:

Agreement to extend the final completion deadline date of a previously announced transaction to acquire the remaining minority vendor interests in the Jacomynspan Nickel-Copper-PGE Project (South Africa), located 65km north of the Prieska Copper-Zinc-Project.

Australia - Fraser Range, Western Australia (IGO JV):

Diamond drilling underway to test compelling nickel-copper targets.

COMMENTARY: During the half year, Orion continued to progress its strategy of building the next significant base metals producer, progressing financing and pre-development activities at the development-ready Prieska Copper-Zinc Project (Prieska Project), while also exercising its option to acquire a controlling interest in several properties within the Okiep Copper Project (OCP), where exploration programs and feasibility studies are now underway. The OCP presents a significant growth opportunity, with the potential to become a second base metal production hub for Orion. Both the Prieska Project and the OCP are located in the mineral-rich Northern Cape Province of South Africa. Following the completion of the updated Prieska Bankable Feasibility Study in May 2020 (BFS-20) (refer ASX / JSE release 26 May 2020), Orion's primary focus at Prieska during the reporting period was on financing and pre-development activities. Funding activities and discussions continued, with the lender's Independent Technical Expert's Review of the BFS-20 nearing completion. Updates to Environmental Permitting were also finalised while selection of the engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) contractor continued. Preliminary site works were also completed in readiness for construction.

Subsequent to reporting period end, the Company commenced investigations into bringing forward the start of production from the Prieska Project through re-scheduling of the open pit mining to occur during the development phase of the Deeps Mine (refer ASX / JSE release 20 January 2022). In August 2021, Orion exercised its exclusive option to directly acquire the mineral rights and other assets held by the selling entities in the Okiep Copper Complex, an extensive copper mining complex located 570km north of Cape Town in the Northern Cape Province of South Africa. Orion completed a 1,872km2 high-powered SkyTEMTM survey over the OCP covering twenty-six historical copper mines and a large number of known copper prospects. Sixteen priority 'late-time' electromagnetic targets were selected from an initial review of the data, including several conductors close to known copper deposits. Advanced feasibility studies for the Flat Mines area of the OCP commenced during the reporting period and are due for completion by June 2022. Two drilling programs were undertaken during the reporting period. A maiden program at the OCP delivered positive results, confirming the presence of shallow high-grade copper mineralisation. A diamond drilling program was also undertaken at Orion's Boksputs prospecting right located within the Masiqhame licence holding. The Boksputs program intersected sulphide mineralisation up-dip of a high-priority target detected during the fixed loop electromagnetic survey over the project area. In the Fraser Range Province in Western Australia, Orion's joint venture partner, IGO Limited (ASX: IGO), commenced a diamond drilling program to test compelling nickel targets. The Company strives at all times to achieve a sustainable balance between intense operational effort and maintaining a strong focus on safety, environment and community. In addition, the following information is provided in accordance with paragraph 3.46 of the JSE Listings Requirements: Operating profit decreased to a loss of AUD10.47 million (31 Dec 2020: operating profit of AUD0.1 million).

Basic loss per share decreased by AUD25 cents (31 Dec 2020: basic profit per share of AUD2 cents).

Headline loss per share decreased by AUD25 cents (31 Dec 2020: headline profit per share of AUD2 cents). The operating loss for the reporting period was primarily driven by an unrealised foreign exchange loss of AUD5.2 million and exploration expenditure incurred of AUD4.3 million which, under Orion's deferred exploration, evaluation and development policy, did not qualify to be capitalised and was expensed. The operating profit for the previous corresponding period reflected an unrealised foreign exchange gain of AUD2.9 million, finance income of AUD1.3 million and exploration expenditure incurred of AUD1.0 million. SHORT-FORM ANNOUNCEMENT: This short-form announcement is the responsibility of the directors and is only a summary of the information in the full announcement. Any investment decisions by investors and/or shareholders should be based on a consideration of the full announcement as a whole and investors and shareholders are encouraged to review the full announcement, which is available as detailed herein. Copies of the full announcement may also be requested from the Company via email at info@orionminerals.com.auor from the sponsor at sponsorteam@merchantec.co.za, at no charge. For and on behalf of the Board. Denis Waddell Chairman 4 March 2022