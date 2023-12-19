Orion Nutraceuticals Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended November 30, 2023

December 19, 2023 at 05:42 pm EST Share

Orion Nutraceuticals Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended November 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net income was CAD 0.431337 million compared to CAD 0.130101 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01.

For the six months, net income was CAD 0.385986 million compared to CAD 0.068327 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01.