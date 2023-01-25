Advanced search
    ORNBV   FI0009014377

ORION OYJ

(ORNBV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:30 2023-01-24 am EST
49.00 EUR   -2.35%
02:01a154,112 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares
GL
02:00a154,112 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares
AQ
01/12Recommendation by the Orion Nomination Committee on the proposals to be submitted to the 2023 Annual General Meeting
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

154,112 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

01/25/2023 | 02:01am EST
ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE
25 JANUARY 2023 at 9.00 EET
        

154,112 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 154,112 A shares have been converted into 154,112 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 25 January 2023.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,134,278 which, after the conversion, consists of 34,032,382 A shares and 107,101,896 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 787,749,536.

Orion Corporation

Jari Karlson

CFO		   Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions		 

                                                
Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Orion's net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 1,041 million and the company had about 3,350 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


Analyst Recommendations on ORION OYJ
Financials
Sales 2022 1 338 M 1 455 M 1 455 M
Net income 2022 350 M 381 M 381 M
Net cash 2022 151 M 164 M 164 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 3,63%
Capitalization 6 885 M 7 489 M 7 489 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,03x
EV / Sales 2023 5,50x
Nbr of Employees 3 527
Free-Float 89,1%
Technical analysis trends ORION OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 49,00 €
Average target price 44,53 €
Spread / Average Target -9,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aino Anna Liisa Hurme President & Chief Executive Officer
Jari Ilmari Karlson Vice President-Finance
Erkki Mikael Silvennoinen Chairman
Sinikka Markkula Chief Information Officer
Paula Rytilä Chief Medical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORION OYJ-4.37%7 489
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.72%440 044
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-6.46%325 160
NOVO NORDISK A/S2.93%318 420
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.70%283 080
MERCK & CO., INC.-2.19%278 589