Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Orion Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORNBV   FI0009014377

ORION OYJ

(ORNBV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:49 2022-12-28 am EST
52.05 EUR   -0.82%
02:31a40,443 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares
GL
02:30a40,443 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares
AQ
11/10Orion Corporation, Cellavision, Herantis pharma and more to present at Carlsquare Life science investor day on Nov. 17th 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

40,443 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

12/28/2022 | 02:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE
28 DECEMBER 2022 at 9.30 EEST
        

40,443 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 40,443 A shares have been converted into 40,443 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 28 December 2022.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,134,278 which, after the conversion, consists of 34,186,494 A shares and 106,947,784 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 790,677,664.

Orion Corporation

Jari Karlson

CFO		   Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions		 

                                                
Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Orion's net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 1,041 million and the company had about 3,350 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


All news about ORION OYJ
02:31a40,443 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares
GL
02:30a40,443 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares
AQ
11/10Orion Corporation, Cellavision, Herantis pharma and more to present at Carlsquare Life ..
AQ
11/04Orion Corporation completed share acquisitions
GL
11/04Orion Corporation completed share acquisitions
AQ
11/04Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 04.11.2022
GL
11/04Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 04.11.2022
AQ
11/04Orion Oyj's Equity Buyback announced on September 1, 2022, has expired.
CI
11/03Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 03.11.2022
GL
11/03Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 03.11.2022
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORION OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 297 M 1 382 M 1 382 M
Net income 2022 352 M 375 M 375 M
Net cash 2022 153 M 163 M 163 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 3,39%
Capitalization 7 345 M 7 824 M 7 824 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,54x
EV / Sales 2023 5,88x
Nbr of Employees 3 527
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart ORION OYJ
Duration : Period :
Orion Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORION OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 52,48 €
Average target price 43,96 €
Spread / Average Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aino Anna Liisa Hurme President & Chief Executive Officer
Jari Ilmari Karlson Vice President-Finance
Erkki Mikael Silvennoinen Chairman
Sinikka Markkula Chief Information Officer
Paula Rytilä Chief Medical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORION OYJ43.70%7 824
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.75%464 019
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY33.19%349 570
NOVO NORDISK A/S27.14%301 819
PFIZER, INC.-12.23%290 938
ABBVIE INC.20.38%288 341