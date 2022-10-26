Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Orion Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORNBV   FI0009014377

ORION OYJ

(ORNBV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:12 2022-10-26 am EDT
44.70 EUR   +0.52%
03:00a83,587 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares
AQ
10/25Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 25.10.2022
GL
10/25Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 25.10.2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

83,587 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

10/26/2022 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE
26 OCTOBER 2022 at 10.00 EEST
        

83,587 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 83,587 A shares have been converted into 83,587 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 26 October 2022.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,134,278 which, after the conversion, consists of 34,226,937 A shares and 106,907,341 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 791,446,081.

Orion Corporation

Jari Karlson

CFO 		    Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions 		 

                                                
Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Orion's net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 1,041 million and the company had about 3,350 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

 


All news about ORION OYJ
03:00a83,587 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares
AQ
10/25Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 25.10.2022
GL
10/25Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 25.10.2022
AQ
10/24Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 24.10.2022
GL
10/24Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 24.10.2022
AQ
10/21Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 21.10.2022
GL
10/21Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 21.10.2022
GL
10/20Finland's Orion sending critical drugs to Russia, but future there uncertain
RE
10/20Orion Seeks M&A
CI
10/20Transcript : Orion Oyj, Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 20, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORION OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 262 M 1 259 M 1 259 M
Net income 2022 361 M 360 M 360 M
Net cash 2022 151 M 151 M 151 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 3,71%
Capitalization 6 238 M 6 222 M 6 222 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,82x
EV / Sales 2023 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 3 527
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart ORION OYJ
Duration : Period :
Orion Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORION OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 44,47 €
Average target price 40,39 €
Spread / Average Target -9,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timo Antero Lappalainen Senior VP-Proprietary Products & Animal Health
Jari Ilmari Karlson Vice President-Finance
Erkki Mikael Silvennoinen Chairman
Sinikka Markkula Chief Information Officer
Paula Rytilä Chief Medical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORION OYJ21.77%6 222
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.21%449 537
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY25.95%330 566
ROCHE HOLDING AG-13.70%269 605
ABBVIE INC.10.65%266 788
PFIZER, INC.-22.79%255 587