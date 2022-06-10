Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Orion Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORNBV   FI0009014377

ORION OYJ

(ORNBV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:29 2022-06-10 am EDT
36.55 EUR   -0.27%
Charges pressed by prosecutor against a member of Orion's Board of Directors for a suspected securities market offence dismissed

06/10/2022 | 12:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ORION CORPORATION  STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 10 JUNE 2022 7:15 p.m. EEST          
        
Charges pressed by prosecutor against a member of Orion's Board of Directors for a suspected securities market offence dismissed

Charges pressed by prosecutor against a member of Orion’s Board of Directors for a suspected securities market offence dismissed


It has come to the attention of Orion Corporation the charges pressed by prosecutor against Ari Lehtoranta, a member of Orion’s Board of Directors, in a securities markets case concerning suspected disclosure offence have been dismissed.


According to Orion’s knowledge, the matter was related to Mr. Lehtoranta’s operations as the CEO of Nokian Tyres plc in 2015-2016. Orion Corporation disclosed the prosecutor’s decision to press charges in its stock exchange release of 29 October 2020. The suspected offence was not related to Orion. Orion will not comment the matter.

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen

President and CEO		   Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions		 

Contact person:
Terhi Ormio, VP, Communications
tel. +358 10 426 4646

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Orion's net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 1,041 million and the company had about 3,350 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

 


Financials
Sales 2022 1 061 M 1 131 M 1 131 M
Net income 2022 192 M 205 M 205 M
Net cash 2022 90,8 M 96,8 M 96,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,9x
Yield 2022 4,16%
Capitalization 5 170 M 5 512 M 5 512 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,79x
EV / Sales 2023 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 3 381
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart ORION OYJ
Duration : Period :
Orion Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORION OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 36,65 €
Average target price 38,78 €
Spread / Average Target 5,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timo Antero Lappalainen Senior VP-Proprietary Products & Animal Health
Jari Ilmari Karlson Vice President-Finance
Erkki Mikael Silvennoinen Chairman
Sinikka Markkula Chief Information Officer
Paula Rytilä Chief Medical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORION OYJ0.36%5 658
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.63%466 495
PFIZER, INC.-9.45%300 015
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY9.79%282 191
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.10%267 424
NOVO NORDISK A/S8.03%264 883