Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Orion Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORNBV   FI0009014377

ORION OYJ

(ORNBV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:21 2022-07-15 pm EDT
48.62 EUR   -0.25%
06:30aTRANSCRIPT : Orion Oyj, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 15, 2022
CI
05:01aOrion Group Half-Year Financial Report 1–6/2022
GL
05:01aOrion Group Half-Year Financial Report 1–6/2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Drugmaker Orion sees inflation hit in H2 after quarterly profit beat

07/15/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Finnish drugmaker Orion on Friday reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings helped by strong sales of prostate cancer treatment Nubeqa, but warned cost inflation would hit its profits in the second half of the year.

Orion's operating profit increased by more than 15% to 82 million euros ($82.3 million) in the second quarter, beating the 62.5-million-euro average estimate in a poll by Vara Research.

Nubeqa sales increased by 74% in the quarter to 20 million euros, nearly a fifth of the group total of 106 million, which was also above expectations.

However, the company said it would start feeling the impact from cost inflation in late 2022 and more in 2023.

Orion shares were down 3.1% at 1019 GMT.

The group, which develops Nubeqa in collaboration with Germany's Bayer, earlier this week signed another prostate cancer related agreement with U.S. firm Merck to develop Orion's investigational ODM-28 molecule.

After inking the deal, Orion said it expected 2022 net sales and operating profit to be "clearly higher" than in 2021. It had previously forecast them at last year's level.

"We will continue to evaluate new collaboration opportunities and business and product acquisition targets," Chief Executive Officer Timo Lappalainen said in a statement.

Orion had in March announced a shift in its research and development focus to new treatments relating to cancer and pain.

($1 = 0.9966 euros)

(Reporting by Marta Frackowiak in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ORION OYJ
06:30aTRANSCRIPT : Orion Oyj, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 15, 2022
CI
05:01aOrion Group Half-Year Financial Report 1–6/2022
GL
05:01aOrion Group Half-Year Financial Report 1–6/2022
GL
04:01aOrion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2023
GL
04:00aOrion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2023
AQ
07/13Merck, Orion Set Collaboration for ODM-208 Development
DJ
07/13Orion, Merck & Co. Partner To Commercialize Investigational Drug Candidate To Treat Pro..
MT
07/13Orion Boosts FY22 Guidance Following $290 Million Payment From ODM-208 Deal
MT
07/13Orion raises outlook after Merck deal on developing prostate cancer drug
RE
07/13Orion and MSD announce global collaboration for the development and commercialisation o..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORION OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 108 M 1 110 M 1 110 M
Net income 2022 203 M 203 M 203 M
Net cash 2022 87,5 M 87,6 M 87,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,8x
Yield 2022 3,12%
Capitalization 6 858 M 6 867 M 6 867 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,11x
EV / Sales 2023 5,77x
Nbr of Employees 3 381
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart ORION OYJ
Duration : Period :
Orion Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORION OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 48,74 €
Average target price 40,24 €
Spread / Average Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timo Antero Lappalainen Senior VP-Proprietary Products & Animal Health
Jari Ilmari Karlson Vice President-Finance
Erkki Mikael Silvennoinen Chairman
Sinikka Markkula Chief Information Officer
Paula Rytilä Chief Medical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORION OYJ33.46%6 867
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.55%462 285
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.74%294 253
PFIZER, INC.-12.29%288 344
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.61%269 720
ABBVIE INC.11.11%265 844