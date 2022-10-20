Finland's Orion sending critical drugs to Russia, but future there uncertain

*

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Finnish drugmaker Orion said on Thursday it was still delivering certain critical medicines to Russia, but its future in the country was uncertain, as Russian media reported the company was starting to wind down operations there.

Several drugmakers scaled back their operations by stopping trials or suspending sales of non-essential medicines in Russia soon after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February. But the sector has not experienced the wave of outright departures seen in retail and automobiles.

Russia's Vedomosti daily cited unidentified sources as saying Orion had started a process to close its Russian office and planned to do so by the end of the year. It also reported that employees in Russia were being laid off.

Orion said it was aware of media speculation in Russia, but declined to comment.

The company kept its outlook for the year unchanged on Thursday as it reported operating profit at 254.4 million euros ($249.69 million), below estimate.

"Due to patient safety and ethical reasons, Orion continues to deliver certain critical medicines in limited volumes to Russia, and to supply medicines to customers from local warehouses in the country," Orion said in a statement.

"However, the situation currently makes it very difficult to estimate the future development of the business."

Operating in Russia for 15 years, Orion had sales revenue of 4.7 billion roubles ($76.6 million) in 2021, according to Russian company filings.

Orion said its sales in Russia in 2021 accounted for less than 4% of the group's total net sales, but that combined sales in Russia and Ukraine had increased in January-September this year due to strong growth before the conflict began.

Orion said Russian rouble exchange rate fluctuations posed a higher risk to its Russian receivables than previously assumed. It has partly insured its receivables.

Fellow drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb Co in July said it had transferred its commercial operations in Russia to a third-party distributor and incurred $39 million in related costs.

($1 = 1.0188 euros)

($1 = 61.3500 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Marrow in Moscow and Marta Frackowiak in Gdansk Editing by Mark Potter)