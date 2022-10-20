Advanced search
    ORNBV   FI0009014377

ORION OYJ

(ORNBV)
2022-10-20
42.04 EUR   -2.90%
08:47aFinland's Orion sending critical drugs to Russia, but future there uncertain
RE
05:42aFinland's Orion Maintains FY22 Outlook, Warns of Cost Inflation Impact in FY23
MT
05:20aOrion Oyj : CEO's Review
PU
Finland's Orion sending critical drugs to Russia, but future there uncertain

10/20/2022 | 08:47am EDT
*

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Finnish drugmaker Orion said on Thursday it was still delivering certain critical medicines to Russia, but its future in the country was uncertain, as Russian media reported the company was starting to wind down operations there.

Several drugmakers scaled back their operations by stopping trials or suspending sales of non-essential medicines in Russia soon after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February. But the sector has not experienced the wave of outright departures seen in retail and automobiles.

Russia's Vedomosti daily cited unidentified sources as saying Orion had started a process to close its Russian office and planned to do so by the end of the year. It also reported that employees in Russia were being laid off.

Orion said it was aware of media speculation in Russia, but declined to comment.

The company kept its outlook for the year unchanged on Thursday as it reported operating profit at 254.4 million euros ($249.69 million), below estimate.

"Due to patient safety and ethical reasons, Orion continues to deliver certain critical medicines in limited volumes to Russia, and to supply medicines to customers from local warehouses in the country," Orion said in a statement.

"However, the situation currently makes it very difficult to estimate the future development of the business."

Operating in Russia for 15 years, Orion had sales revenue of 4.7 billion roubles ($76.6 million) in 2021, according to Russian company filings.

Orion said its sales in Russia in 2021 accounted for less than 4% of the group's total net sales, but that combined sales in Russia and Ukraine had increased in January-September this year due to strong growth before the conflict began.

Orion said Russian rouble exchange rate fluctuations posed a higher risk to its Russian receivables than previously assumed. It has partly insured its receivables.

Fellow drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb Co in July said it had transferred its commercial operations in Russia to a third-party distributor and incurred $39 million in related costs.

($1 = 1.0188 euros)

($1 = 61.3500 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Marrow in Moscow and Marta Frackowiak in Gdansk Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ORION OYJ -3.70% 41.6 Delayed Quote.18.54%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.77% 61.53 Delayed Quote.-18.53%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 257 M 1 229 M 1 229 M
Net income 2022 356 M 349 M 349 M
Net cash 2022 198 M 194 M 194 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 3,72%
Capitalization 6 072 M 5 941 M 5 941 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,67x
EV / Sales 2023 4,92x
Nbr of Employees 3 613
Free-Float 88,5%
Managers and Directors
Timo Antero Lappalainen Senior VP-Proprietary Products & Animal Health
Jari Ilmari Karlson Vice President-Finance
Erkki Mikael Silvennoinen Chairman
Sinikka Markkula Chief Information Officer
Paula Rytilä Chief Medical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORION OYJ18.54%5 941
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.73%433 000
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY21.29%312 883
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.01%267 268
ABBVIE INC.5.71%253 068
PFIZER, INC.-26.99%241 948