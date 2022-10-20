Finland's Orion sending critical drugs to Russia, but future there uncertain

*
This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Finnish drugmaker Orion
said on Thursday it was still delivering certain
critical medicines to Russia, but its future in the country was
uncertain, as Russian media reported the company was starting to
wind down operations there.
Several drugmakers scaled back their operations by stopping
trials or suspending sales of non-essential medicines in Russia
soon after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine
in February. But the sector has not experienced the wave of
outright departures seen in retail and automobiles.
Russia's Vedomosti daily cited unidentified sources as
saying Orion had started a process to close its Russian office
and planned to do so by the end of the year. It also reported
that employees in Russia were being laid off.
Orion said it was aware of media speculation in Russia, but
declined to comment.
The company kept its outlook for the year unchanged on
Thursday as it reported operating profit at 254.4 million euros
($249.69 million), below estimate.
"Due to patient safety and ethical reasons, Orion continues
to deliver certain critical medicines in limited volumes to
Russia, and to supply medicines to customers from local
warehouses in the country," Orion said in a statement.
"However, the situation currently makes it very difficult to
estimate the future development of the business."
Operating in Russia for 15 years, Orion had sales revenue of
4.7 billion roubles ($76.6 million) in 2021, according to
Russian company filings.
Orion said its sales in Russia in 2021 accounted for less
than 4% of the group's total net sales, but that combined sales
in Russia and Ukraine had increased in January-September this
year due to strong growth before the conflict began.
Orion said Russian rouble exchange rate fluctuations posed a
higher risk to its Russian receivables than previously assumed.
It has partly insured its receivables.
Fellow drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb Co in July
said it had transferred its commercial operations in Russia to a
third-party distributor and incurred $39 million in related
costs.
($1 = 1.0188 euros)
($1 = 61.3500 roubles)
(Reporting by Alexander Marrow in Moscow and Marta Frackowiak
in Gdansk
Editing by Mark Potter)