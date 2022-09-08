Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Orion Oyj
  News
  7. Summary
    ORNBV   FI0009014377

ORION OYJ

(ORNBV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:29 2022-09-08 am EDT
44.50 EUR   +0.04%
ORION CORPORATION : Acquisition of own shares 08.09.2022
GL
ORION CORPORATION : Acquisition of own shares 08.09.2022
AQ
09/07ORION CORPORATION : Acquisition of own shares 07.09.2022
GL
ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 08.09.2022

09/08/2022 | 11:31am EDT
Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

08.09.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 08.09.2022

Date 08.09.2022  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class ORNBV  
Amount 13,908    
Average price/share 44.3848 EUR
Highest price/share 44.7500 EUR
Lowest price/share 44.0400 EUR
Total price 617,303.80   EUR
     

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 08.09.2022:

  ORNBV 609,962  

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka         Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054

Attachment


