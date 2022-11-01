Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Orion Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORNBV   FI0009014377

ORION OYJ

(ORNBV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  12:29 2022-11-01 pm EDT
46.54 EUR   -0.02%
12:31pOrion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 01.11.2022
GL
12:30pOrion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 01.11.2022
AQ
10/31Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 31.10.2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 01.11.2022

11/01/2022 | 12:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

 

01.11.2022 at 18:30

 

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 01.11.2022


 

Date01.11.2022 
Exchange transaction Buy 
Share classORNBV 
Amount18,500  
Average price/share46.3895EUR
Highest price/share46.8400EUR
Lowest price/share46.0100EUR
Total price858,205.75 EUR
   

 

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 01.11.2022:

 ORNBV 886,232 

 

 

On behalf of Orion Corporation

 

 

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

 


 

Antti Salakka        Janne Tiihonen

 

 

For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054

 

Attachment


All news about ORION OYJ
12:31pOrion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 01.11.2022
GL
12:30pOrion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 01.11.2022
AQ
10/31Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 31.10.2022
GL
10/31Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 31.10.2022
AQ
10/28Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 28.10.2022
GL
10/28Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 28.10.2022
AQ
10/27Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 27.10.2022
GL
10/27Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 27.10.2022
AQ
10/27Orion Research Foundation is awarding EUR 1 million in grants and two EUR 100,000 speci..
GL
10/27Orion Research Foundation is awarding EUR 1 million in grants and two EUR 100,000 speci..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORION OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 260 M 1 246 M 1 246 M
Net income 2022 361 M 357 M 357 M
Net cash 2022 153 M 151 M 151 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 3,63%
Capitalization 6 524 M 6 451 M 6 451 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,06x
EV / Sales 2023 5,30x
Nbr of Employees 3 527
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart ORION OYJ
Duration : Period :
Orion Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORION OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 46,55 €
Average target price 39,96 €
Spread / Average Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timo Antero Lappalainen Senior VP-Proprietary Products & Animal Health
Jari Ilmari Karlson Vice President-Finance
Erkki Mikael Silvennoinen Chairman
Sinikka Markkula Chief Information Officer
Paula Rytilä Chief Medical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORION OYJ27.46%6 451
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.70%454 842
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY31.09%344 049
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.28%273 973
PFIZER, INC.-21.17%261 255
ABBVIE INC.8.12%258 818