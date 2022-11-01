Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

01.11.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 01.11.2022





Date 01.11.2022 Exchange transaction Buy Share class ORNBV Amount 18,500 Average price/share 46.3895 EUR Highest price/share 46.8400 EUR Lowest price/share 46.0100 EUR Total price 858,205.75 EUR

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 01.11.2022:

ORNBV 886,232

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)





Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:

Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 3054

Attachment