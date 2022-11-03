| Orion Corporation
| NOTIFICATION
03.11.2022 at 18:30
ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 03.11.2022
| Date
| 03.11.2022
|
| Exchange transaction
| Buy
|
| Share class
| ORNBV
|
| Amount
| 16,500
|
| Average price/share
| 47.2065
| EUR
| Highest price/share
| 47.5200
| EUR
| Lowest price/share
| 46.8000
| EUR
| Total price
| 778,907.25
| EUR
|
|
|
The shares held by Orion Corporation on 03.11.2022:
On behalf of Orion Corporation
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen
For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054