Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Orion Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORNBV   FI0009014377

ORION OYJ

(ORNBV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  12:30 2022-11-03 pm EDT
47.49 EUR   +0.04%
12:31pOrion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 03.11.2022
GL
12:30pOrion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 03.11.2022
AQ
11/02Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 02.11.2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 03.11.2022

11/03/2022 | 12:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

03.11.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 03.11.2022

Date 03.11.2022  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class ORNBV  
Amount 16,500    
Average price/share 47.2065 EUR
Highest price/share 47.5200 EUR
Lowest price/share 46.8000 EUR
Total price 778,907.25   EUR
     

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 03.11.2022:

  ORNBV 920,532  

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka         Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054

Attachment


All news about ORION OYJ
12:31pOrion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 03.11.2022
GL
12:30pOrion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 03.11.2022
AQ
11/02Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 02.11.2022
GL
11/02Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 02.11.2022
AQ
11/01Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 01.11.2022
GL
11/01Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 01.11.2022
AQ
10/31Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 31.10.2022
GL
10/31Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 31.10.2022
AQ
10/28Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 28.10.2022
GL
10/28Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 28.10.2022
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORION OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 260 M 1 243 M 1 243 M
Net income 2022 361 M 356 M 356 M
Net cash 2022 153 M 151 M 151 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 3,56%
Capitalization 6 649 M 6 559 M 6 559 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,15x
EV / Sales 2023 5,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 527
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart ORION OYJ
Duration : Period :
Orion Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORION OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 47,47 €
Average target price 39,96 €
Spread / Average Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timo Antero Lappalainen Senior VP-Proprietary Products & Animal Health
Jari Ilmari Karlson Vice President-Finance
Erkki Mikael Silvennoinen Chairman
Sinikka Markkula Chief Information Officer
Paula Rytilä Chief Medical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORION OYJ29.98%6 559