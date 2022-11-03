Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 03.11.2022

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 1 260 M 1 243 M 1 243 M Net income 2022 361 M 356 M 356 M Net cash 2022 153 M 151 M 151 M P/E ratio 2022 18,4x Yield 2022 3,56% Capitalization 6 649 M 6 559 M 6 559 M EV / Sales 2022 5,15x EV / Sales 2023 5,40x Nbr of Employees 3 527 Free-Float 88,8% Chart ORION OYJ Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ORION OYJ Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 7 Last Close Price 47,47 € Average target price 39,96 € Spread / Average Target -15,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Timo Antero Lappalainen Senior VP-Proprietary Products & Animal Health Jari Ilmari Karlson Vice President-Finance Erkki Mikael Silvennoinen Chairman Sinikka Markkula Chief Information Officer Paula Rytilä Chief Medical Officer & Vice President Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ORION OYJ 29.98% 6 559