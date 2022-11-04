Advanced search
    ORNBV   FI0009014377

ORION OYJ

(ORNBV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  12:23 2022-11-04 pm EDT
47.21 EUR   -0.59%
Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 04.11.2022

11/04/2022 | 12:31pm EDT
Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

04.11.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 04.11.2022

Date 04.11.2022  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class ORNBV  
Amount 12,239    
Average price/share 47.6558 EUR
Highest price/share 47.7700 EUR
Lowest price/share 47.2300 EUR
Total price 583,259.34   EUR
     

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 04.11.2022:

  ORNBV 932,771  

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka         Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054

Attachment


