| Orion Corporation
| NOTIFICATION
13.09.2022 at 18:30
ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 13.09.2022
| Date
| 13.09.2022
|
| Exchange transaction
| Buy
|
| Share class
| ORNBV
|
| Amount
| 13,315
|
| Average price/share
| 45.2426
| EUR
| Highest price/share
| 45.6300
| EUR
| Lowest price/share
| 45.0000
| EUR
| Total price
| 602,405.22
| EUR
|
|
|
The shares held by Orion Corporation on 13.09.2022:
On behalf of Orion Corporation
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen
For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054