Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

21.10.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 21.10.2022

Date 21.10.2022 Exchange transaction Buy Share class ORNBV Amount 39,322 Average price/share 41.2803 EUR Highest price/share 42.1000 EUR Lowest price/share 40.1400 EUR Total price 1,623,223.96 EUR

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 21.10.2022:

ORNBV 750,594

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:

Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 3054

