Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Orion Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORNBV   FI0009014377

ORION OYJ

(ORNBV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:29 2022-10-21 am EDT
42.13 EUR   -0.28%
11:31aOrion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 21.10.2022
GL
11:31aOrion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 21.10.2022
GL
10/20Finland's Orion sending critical drugs to Russia, but future there uncertain
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 21.10.2022

10/21/2022 | 11:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

21.10.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 21.10.2022

Date 21.10.2022  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class ORNBV  
Amount 39,322    
Average price/share 41.2803 EUR
Highest price/share 42.1000 EUR
Lowest price/share 40.1400 EUR
Total price 1,623,223.96   EUR
     

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 21.10.2022:

  ORNBV 750,594  

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka         Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054

Attachment


All news about ORION OYJ
11:31aOrion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 21.10.2022
GL
11:31aOrion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 21.10.2022
GL
10/20Finland's Orion sending critical drugs to Russia, but future there uncertain
RE
10/20Orion Seeks M&A
CI
10/20Transcript : Orion Oyj, Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 20, 2022
CI
10/20Finland's Orion Maintains FY22 Outlook, Warns of Cost Inflation Impact in FY23
MT
10/20Orion Oyj : CEO's Review
PU
10/20Orion Group Interim Report 1–9/2022
GL
10/20Orion Group Interim Report 1–9/2022
AQ
10/20Orion Group Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORION OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 254 M 1 233 M 1 233 M
Net income 2022 366 M 359 M 359 M
Net cash 2022 149 M 146 M 146 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 3,82%
Capitalization 5 926 M 5 826 M 5 826 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,61x
EV / Sales 2023 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 3 613
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart ORION OYJ
Duration : Period :
Orion Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORION OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 42,25 €
Average target price 41,12 €
Spread / Average Target -2,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timo Antero Lappalainen Senior VP-Proprietary Products & Animal Health
Jari Ilmari Karlson Vice President-Finance
Erkki Mikael Silvennoinen Chairman
Sinikka Markkula Chief Information Officer
Paula Rytilä Chief Medical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORION OYJ15.69%5 826
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.48%434 104
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.21%312 674
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.93%265 732
ABBVIE INC.5.56%252 714
PFIZER, INC.-27.33%240 826