| Orion Corporation
| NOTIFICATION
21.10.2022 at 18:30
ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 21.10.2022
| Date
| 21.10.2022
|
| Exchange transaction
| Buy
|
| Share class
| ORNBV
|
| Amount
| 39,322
|
| Average price/share
| 41.2803
| EUR
| Highest price/share
| 42.1000
| EUR
| Lowest price/share
| 40.1400
| EUR
| Total price
| 1,623,223.96
| EUR
|
|
|
The shares held by Orion Corporation on 21.10.2022:
On behalf of Orion Corporation
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen
For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054