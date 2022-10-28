| Orion Corporation
| NOTIFICATION
28.10.2022 at 18:30
ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 28.10.2022
| Date
| 28.10.2022
|
| Exchange transaction
| Buy
|
| Share class
| ORNBV
|
| Amount
| 16,828
|
| Average price/share
| 45.3980
| EUR
| Highest price/share
| 45.8600
| EUR
| Lowest price/share
| 44.7400
| EUR
| Total price
| 763,957.54
| EUR
|
|
|
The shares held by Orion Corporation on 28.10.2022:
On behalf of Orion Corporation
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen
For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054