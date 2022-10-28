Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Orion Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORNBV   FI0009014377

ORION OYJ

(ORNBV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-10-28 am EDT
45.93 EUR   +2.48%
11:31aOrion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 28.10.2022
GL
11:30aOrion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 28.10.2022
AQ
10/27Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 27.10.2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 28.10.2022

10/28/2022 | 11:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

28.10.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 28.10.2022

Date 28.10.2022  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class ORNBV  
Amount 16,828    
Average price/share 45.3980 EUR
Highest price/share 45.8600 EUR
Lowest price/share 44.7400 EUR
Total price 763,957.54   EUR
     

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 28.10.2022:

  ORNBV 851,341  

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka         Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054

Attachment


All news about ORION OYJ
11:31aOrion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 28.10.2022
GL
11:30aOrion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 28.10.2022
AQ
10/27Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 27.10.2022
GL
10/27Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 27.10.2022
AQ
10/27Orion Research Foundation is awarding EUR 1 million in grants and two EUR 100,000 speci..
GL
10/27Orion Research Foundation is awarding EUR 1 million in grants and two EUR 100,000 speci..
AQ
10/26Orion Corporation : Acquisition of own shares 26.10.2022
GL
10/26Orion Corporation : Acquisition of own shares 26.10.2022
AQ
10/2683,587 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares
GL
10/2683,587 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORION OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 262 M 1 263 M 1 263 M
Net income 2022 361 M 361 M 361 M
Net cash 2022 151 M 151 M 151 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 3,68%
Capitalization 6 288 M 6 292 M 6 292 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,86x
EV / Sales 2023 5,11x
Nbr of Employees 3 527
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart ORION OYJ
Duration : Period :
Orion Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORION OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 44,82 €
Average target price 40,39 €
Spread / Average Target -9,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timo Antero Lappalainen Senior VP-Proprietary Products & Animal Health
Jari Ilmari Karlson Vice President-Finance
Erkki Mikael Silvennoinen Chairman
Sinikka Markkula Chief Information Officer
Paula Rytilä Chief Medical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORION OYJ22.73%6 293
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.72%453 034
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY29.56%338 576
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.15%271 530
ABBVIE INC.13.37%271 370
PFIZER, INC.-22.54%256 709