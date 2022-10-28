Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

28.10.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 28.10.2022

Date 28.10.2022 Exchange transaction Buy Share class ORNBV Amount 16,828 Average price/share 45.3980 EUR Highest price/share 45.8600 EUR Lowest price/share 44.7400 EUR Total price 763,957.54 EUR

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 28.10.2022:

ORNBV 851,341

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:

Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 3054

