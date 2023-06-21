Advanced search
    ORNBV   FI0009014377

ORION OYJ

(ORNBV)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:12:49 2023-06-21 am EDT
38.27 EUR   -1.21%
10:01aOrion Corporation : Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (Keskinäinen Eläkevakuutusyhtiö Ilmarinen)
GL
03:16a570 000 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares
GL
03:15a570 000 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares
AQ
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (Keskinäinen Eläkevakuutusyhtiö Ilmarinen)

06/21/2023 | 10:01am EDT
ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENTS
21 JUNE 2023 at 17.00 EEST
        

Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (Keskinäinen Eläkevakuutusyhtiö Ilmarinen)

Orion Corporation has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the total number of Orion shares owned directly or indirectly by Keskinäinen Eläkevakuutusyhtiö Ilmarinen increased on 21 June 2023 above five (5) per cent of Orion Corporation’s total voting rights.

Total positions of Keskinäinen Eläkevakuutusyhtiö Ilmarinen subject to notification:

  % of shares and voting rights
(total of point A) 		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of point B) 		Total of both in % (points A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.68% of shares

 

5.00% of voting rights 		0.00 2.68% of shares
5.00% of voting rights

  		141,134,278 shares
776,919,536 voting rights

 
Position of previous notification (if applicable)        

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

Point A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009014369 1,847,000 shares
36,940,000 voting rights


 0.00 1.31% of shares
4.75% of voting rights 		0.00
FI0009014377 1,929,629 shares
1,929,629 voting rights 		0.00 1.37% of shares
0.25% of voting rights 		0.00
POINT A SUBTOTAL


3,776,629 shares

38,869,629 voting rights

  		2.68% of shares
5.00% of voting rights

Point B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise / Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
           
           
      POINT B SUBTOTAL    

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme

President and CEO 		    Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions 		 

                                                
Contact person:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions
tel. +358 10 426 3054

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

 


