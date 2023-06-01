Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Orion Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORNBV   FI0009014377

ORION OYJ

(ORNBV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:29:45 2023-06-01 am EDT
40.29 EUR   +1.77%
02:01pOrion Corporation : Managers' transactions – EVK-Capital Oy
AQ
02:01pOrion Corporation : Managers' transactions – EVK-Capital Oy
GL
11:46aOrion Corporation : Managers' transactions – Eija Ronkainen
GL
Summary 
Summary

Orion Corporation: Managers' transactions – EVK-Capital Oy

06/01/2023 | 02:01pm EDT
ORION CORPORATION
MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
1 JUNE 2023 at 21.00 EEST
        

CORRECTION: Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – EVK-Capital Oy

Correction to the stock exchange release published on 1 June 2023 at 18.45 EEST regarding managers’ transactions. In the original notification, the person subject to the notification requirement was incorrectly Eija Ronkainen. The correct person subject to the notification requirement is EVK-Capital Oy. Below is the information in the corrected notification:

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: EVK-Capital Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Eija Ronkainen
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: AMENDMENT
Reference number: 32731/5/6
Amendment comment:
In the original notification, the person subject to the notification requirement was incorrectly Eija Ronkainen. The correct person subject to the notification requirement is EVK-Capital Oy.
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-06-01
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: PLEDGING
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 280000 Unit price: 0.0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 280000 Volume weighted average price: 0.0 EUR

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme

President and CEO		   Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions		 

                                                

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


