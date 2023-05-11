Advanced search
Orion Corporation: Managers' transactions – Mikael Silvennoinen

05/11/2023 | 08:31am EDT
ORION CORPORATION
MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
11 MAY 2023 at 15.30 EEST
        

Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Mikael Silvennoinen

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mikael Silvennoinen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 31448/5/6

____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-09
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 461 Unit price: 43.3 EUR
(2): Volume: 642 Unit price: 43.3 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 1103 Volume weighted average price: 43.3 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-09
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 280 Unit price: 43.3 EUR
(2): Volume: 36 Unit price: 43.3 EUR
(3): Volume: 340 Unit price: 43.3 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 656 Volume weighted average price: 43.3 EUR

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme

President and CEO		   Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions		 

                                                

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


