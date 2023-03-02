Advanced search
    ORNBV   FI0009014377

ORION OYJ

(ORNBV)
2023-03-02
44.28 EUR   +0.47%
08:02aOrion Corporation : Managers' transactions – Hao Pan
GL
08:02aOrion Corporation : Managers' transactions – Outi Vaarala
GL
08:02aOrion Corporation : Managers' transactions – Niclas Lindstedt
GL
Orion Corporation: Managers' transactions – Outi Vaarala

03/02/2023 | 08:02am EST
ORION CORPORATION
MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
2 MARCH 2023 at 15.00 EET
        

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Outi Vaarala
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 26375/5/4

____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-03-01
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 7098 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 7098 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme

President and CEO		   Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions		 

                                                

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 346 M 1 437 M 1 437 M
Net income 2022 358 M 382 M 382 M
Net cash 2022 186 M 198 M 198 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 3,78%
Capitalization 6 198 M 6 615 M 6 615 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,47x
EV / Sales 2023 4,99x
Nbr of Employees 3 527
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart ORION OYJ
Orion Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ORION OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 44,07 €
Average target price 41,24 €
Spread / Average Target -6,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aino Anna Liisa Hurme President & Chief Executive Officer
Jari Ilmari Karlson Vice President-Finance
Erkki Mikael Silvennoinen Chairman
Sinikka Markkula Chief Information Officer
Paula Rytilä Chief Medical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORION OYJ-13.99%6 615
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-13.24%397 336
NOVO NORDISK A/S6.38%322 629
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-14.93%283 349
ABBVIE INC.-3.92%274 735
MERCK & CO., INC.-3.88%270 741