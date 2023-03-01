Advanced search
    ORNBV   FI0009014377

ORION OYJ

(ORNBV)
2023-03-01
44.07 EUR   -1.08%
01:30pOrion Corporation : Transfer of 149,798 own B shares on 1 March 2023 
AQ
06:01aDarolutamide receives EU approval for additional indication in prostate cancer
GL
02/28Orion Group Financial Statement documents 2022, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report published
GL
Orion Corporation: Transfer of 149,798 own B shares on 1 March 2023 

03/01/2023 | 01:31pm EST
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / CHANGES IN COMPANY’S OWN SHARES 

1 MARCH 2023 at 20.30 EET                      


Orion Corporation: Transfer of 149,798 own B shares on 1 March 2023 

In accordance with a decision by the Board of Directors, Orion Corporation has on 1 March 2023 transferred altogether 149,798 Orion Corporation B shares held by the company as a share reward for earning period 2020–2022 to the persons belonging to the Share-based Incentive Plan of the Orion Group. The transfer is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of 23 March 2022. 

The price per share of the transferred shares is EUR 44.2606, which is the volume weighted average quotation of the Orion Corporation B share on 1 March 2023. Accordingly, the total transaction price of the transferred shares is EUR  6,630,149.36.  

After the share transfer, the total number of own B shares held by Orion Corporation is 782,973. 

Orion Corporation has informed about the Share-based Incentive Plan in stock exchange release on 6 February 2019.  



 

Orion Corporation   

 
 
 


 
 



Liisa Hurme 



President and CEO 
 
 
 
 

    
 
 
 


 



Olli Huotari 



SVP, Corporate Functions 
 
 
 
 

 


Contact person

Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, tel. +358 10 426 3054, mobile +358 50 966 3054 


 

 

Publisher: 
Orion Corporation 
Communications 
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland 
http://www.orion.fi/en  
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR 


 

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. 


 



 

          



 


Analyst Recommendations on ORION OYJ
Financials
Sales 2022 1 346 M 1 429 M 1 429 M
Net income 2022 358 M 380 M 380 M
Net cash 2022 186 M 197 M 197 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 3,74%
Capitalization 6 265 M 6 650 M 6 650 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,52x
EV / Sales 2023 5,05x
Nbr of Employees 3 527
Free-Float 88,9%
Technical analysis trends ORION OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 44,55 €
Average target price 41,24 €
Spread / Average Target -7,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aino Anna Liisa Hurme President & Chief Executive Officer
Jari Ilmari Karlson Vice President-Finance
Erkki Mikael Silvennoinen Chairman
Sinikka Markkula Chief Information Officer
Paula Rytilä Chief Medical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORION OYJ-13.06%6 650
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-11.90%399 133
NOVO NORDISK A/S6.20%320 171
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-13.45%280 688
ABBVIE INC.-4.77%272 311
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.25%269 700