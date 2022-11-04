Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Orion Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORNBV   FI0009014377

ORION OYJ

(ORNBV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  12:29 2022-11-04 pm EDT
47.21 EUR   -0.59%
12:36pOrion Corporation completed share acquisitions
GL
12:35pOrion Corporation completed share acquisitions
AQ
12:31pOrion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 04.11.2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orion Corporation completed share acquisitions

11/04/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ORION CORPORATION        
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE
4 NOVEMBER 2022 at 18.35 EET             

Orion Corporation completed share acquisitions

The share acquisitions announced by Orion Corporation on 25 August 2022 have been completed. The Company has purchased during the time period from 1 September 2022 to 4 November 2022 through trading on regulated market organised by Nasdaq Helsinki Oy a total of 400,000 Company's own B shares at an average price per share of approximately EUR 44.7956. The total purchase price paid for the shares was EUR 17,918,232.27.

After the repurchases, the Company holds a total of 932,771 own B shares corresponding to approximately 0.66% of the total number of the shares and 0.12% of the votes.
  

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme
President and CEO 		    Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions 		 

                        
                        
Contact person:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, tel. +358 10 426 3054 

Publisher: 
Orion Corporation 
Communications 
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland 
https://www.orion.fi/en  
https://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR 

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion’s pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Orion’s net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 1,041 million and the company had about 3,350 employees at the end of the year. Orion’s A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. 

 


All news about ORION OYJ
12:36pOrion Corporation completed share acquisitions
GL
12:35pOrion Corporation completed share acquisitions
AQ
12:31pOrion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 04.11.2022
GL
12:30pOrion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 04.11.2022
AQ
11/03Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 03.11.2022
GL
11/03Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 03.11.2022
AQ
11/02Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 02.11.2022
GL
11/02Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 02.11.2022
AQ
11/01Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 01.11.2022
GL
11/01Orion Corporation : Acquisition of Own Shares 01.11.2022
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORION OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 260 M 1 230 M 1 230 M
Net income 2022 361 M 352 M 352 M
Net cash 2022 153 M 149 M 149 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 3,56%
Capitalization 6 656 M 6 496 M 6 496 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,16x
EV / Sales 2023 5,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 527
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart ORION OYJ
Duration : Period :
Orion Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORION OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 47,49 €
Average target price 39,96 €
Spread / Average Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timo Antero Lappalainen Senior VP-Proprietary Products & Animal Health
Jari Ilmari Karlson Vice President-Finance
Erkki Mikael Silvennoinen Chairman
Sinikka Markkula Chief Information Officer
Paula Rytilä Chief Medical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORION OYJ30.04%6 496
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.20%446 345
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY30.94%343 660
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.45%269 666
PFIZER, INC.-21.13%261 367
ABBVIE INC.6.66%255 317