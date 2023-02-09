Orion Oyj : 8 Resolution on the use of the profit shown on the Balance Sheet and the distribution of dividend

Proposal by the Orion Corporation Board of Directors on use of profit funds from the financial year 2022
The parent company's distributable funds are EUR 590,316,773.93 including EUR 348,926,255.92 of profit for the financial year.
The Board of Directors proposes that the distributable funds of the parent company be used as follows:
-
distribution of EUR 1.60 dividend per share.
No dividend shall be paid on treasury shares held by the Company
on the record date for dividend payment. On the day when the profit distribution was proposed, the number of shares conferring
|
|
entitlement to receive dividend totalled 140,201,507
|
|
|
|
on which the total dividend would be
|
EUR
|
224,322,411.20
|
−
|
donations to medical research and other purposes
|
|
|
|
of public interest as decided by the Board of Directors
|
EUR
|
350,000.00
|
−
|
retention in equity
|
EUR 365,644,362.73
______________________________________________________________________________
EUR 590,316,773.93
There has been no material changes in the Company's financial position since the end of the financial year. The liquidity of the Company is good and, in the opinion of the Board of Directors, the proposed profit distribution would not compromise the liquidity of the Company.
|
Espoo, 9 February 2023
|
|
|
Mikael Silvennoinen
|
Hilpi Rautelin
|
Kari Jussi Aho
|
Chairman
|
Vice Chairman
|
|
Maziar Mike Doustdar
|
Ari Lehtoranta
|
Veli-Matti Mattila
|
Eija Ronkainen
|
Karen Lykke Sørensen
|
Liisa Hurme
|
|
|
President and CEO
1/1
Disclaimer
Orion Oyj published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 10:35:06 UTC.