Orion Oyj : 8 Resolution on the use of the profit shown on the Balance Sheet and the distribution of dividend

Proposal by the Orion Corporation Board of Directors on use of profit funds from the financial year 2022

The parent company's distributable funds are EUR 590,316,773.93 including EUR 348,926,255.92 of profit for the financial year.

The Board of Directors proposes that the distributable funds of the parent company be used as follows:

distribution of EUR 1.60 dividend per share.

No dividend shall be paid on treasury shares held by the Company

on the record date for dividend payment. On the day when the profit distribution was proposed, the number of shares conferring

entitlement to receive dividend totalled 140,201,507 on which the total dividend would be EUR 224,322,411.20 − donations to medical research and other purposes of public interest as decided by the Board of Directors EUR 350,000.00 − retention in equity EUR 365,644,362.73

EUR 590,316,773.93

There has been no material changes in the Company's financial position since the end of the financial year. The liquidity of the Company is good and, in the opinion of the Board of Directors, the proposed profit distribution would not compromise the liquidity of the Company.

Espoo, 9 February 2023 Mikael Silvennoinen Hilpi Rautelin Kari Jussi Aho Chairman Vice Chairman Maziar Mike Doustdar Ari Lehtoranta Veli-Matti Mattila Eija Ronkainen Karen Lykke Sørensen Liisa Hurme President and CEO

