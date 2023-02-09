Advanced search
Orion Oyj : 8 Resolution on the use of the profit shown on the Balance Sheet and the distribution of dividend

02/09/2023 | 05:36am EST
Proposal by the Orion Corporation Board of Directors on use of profit funds from the financial year 2022

The parent company's distributable funds are EUR 590,316,773.93 including EUR 348,926,255.92 of profit for the financial year.

The Board of Directors proposes that the distributable funds of the parent company be used as follows:

  • distribution of EUR 1.60 dividend per share.
    No dividend shall be paid on treasury shares held by the Company
    on the record date for dividend payment. On the day when the profit distribution was proposed, the number of shares conferring

entitlement to receive dividend totalled 140,201,507

on which the total dividend would be

EUR

224,322,411.20

donations to medical research and other purposes

of public interest as decided by the Board of Directors

EUR

350,000.00

retention in equity

EUR 365,644,362.73

______________________________________________________________________________

EUR 590,316,773.93

There has been no material changes in the Company's financial position since the end of the financial year. The liquidity of the Company is good and, in the opinion of the Board of Directors, the proposed profit distribution would not compromise the liquidity of the Company.

Espoo, 9 February 2023

Mikael Silvennoinen

Hilpi Rautelin

Kari Jussi Aho

Chairman

Vice Chairman

Maziar Mike Doustdar

Ari Lehtoranta

Veli-Matti Mattila

Eija Ronkainen

Karen Lykke Sørensen

Liisa Hurme

President and CEO

Orion Oyj published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


