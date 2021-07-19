Log in
    ORNBV   FI0009014377

ORION OYJ

(ORNBV)
Orion Oyj : Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2022

07/19/2021 | 04:03am EDT
7/19/2021

Orion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2022

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 19 JULY 2021 at 11.00 EEST

Orion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2022

Orion Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release 2021 on Thursday, 10 February 2022.
The publication dates of the Interim Reports and the Half-Year Financial Report in 2022 are as follows:

Interim Report January-March 2022
Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2022
Interim Report January-September 2022 		Thursday, 28 April 2022
Friday, 15 July 2022
Thursday, 20 October 2022

The Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors for 2021 will be published on the Company's website at the latest in week 9/2022.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday, 23 March 2022.

Orion's financial reports and related presentation material are available on the Group's website at http://www.orion.fi/investors promptly after the publishing. The website also provides a possibility to register on Orion's mailing lists for releases.

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen

President and CEO

Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology, Finnish heritage rare diseases and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler® pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 1,051 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


Disclaimer

Orion Oyj published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 08:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
