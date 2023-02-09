Orion Oyj : Personal data protection

We may update or revise this Information Notice at any time, with any notice to you as may be required under applicable law.
1. Controller / Company
Orion Corporation
Orionintie 1
02200 Espoo
Finland
Tel. +358 10 4261
2. The person in charge /
Contact person of the register: Head of Legal Affairs Mikko Kemppainen
contact person
Orion Corporation
Orionintie 1A
02200 Espoo
Tel. +358 10 426 4953
e-mail:mikko.kemppainen@orion.fi
Contact details of the Data Protection Officer: privacy@orion.fi
3. Name of the data file
Annual General Meeting Register of Orion Corporation
4. The purpose for
The purpose of this register is to enable register for and participation in the
processing the personal
Annual General Meeting, advance voting, following the Annual General
data / recipients (or
Meeting via webcast as well as asking questions in advance.
categories of recipients) of
personal data / the legal
The enabling of the registrations for and participation to the Annual General
basis for processing the
Meeting, advance voting and following the meeting via webcast well as asking
personal data
questions in advance requires the collection and processing of personal data in
order for the shareholder to be able to identify themself and for Orion
Corporation to be able to identify the shareholder's shareholding and right to
take the above actions. Only shareholders of Orion Corporation who are on the
record date of the Annual General Meeting registered in the company's
shareholder register have the right to follow the Annual General Meeting via
webcast, so therefore the identification of the shareholder is necessary.
The service provider of the AGM registration and advance voting service is
Innovatics Ltd and the service provider for the service making it possible to
follow the Annual General Meeting via webcast is Flik Helsinki Oy. Both
companies will receive personal data when providing the services.
Information contained in the register may be shared with other third parties who
assist us by performing technical operations such as data storage and hosting.
The collected data will not be disclosed to third parties for commercial purposes.
The legal basis for processing of the personal data is the fulfilment of the
controller's obligations based on binding law (Finnish Companies Act
(624/2006), section 5, paragraphs § 3, § 6 and §7, Act on Temporary Deviation from the Finnish Companies Act and Certain Other Community Acts (375/2021), section 2).
Notwithstanding the foregoing, the legal basis for the processing of the personal data in connection with and relating to following the Annual General Meeting via webcast is the legitimate interest of the controller (EU General Data Protection Regulation, Article 6.1f)) to identify the shareholders entitled to follow the Annual General Meeting to be able to offer them the opportunity to follow the Annual General Meeting via webcast.
We only process personal data based on our legitimate interest in case we have based on the weighing of interest carried out by us concluded that the rights and freedoms of the data subjects do not override our legitimate interest.
5. Content of the data file Innovatics Ltd operates as the service provider for the collection of the AGM registrations and advance votes and as the technical service provider for the Annual General Meeting. Innovatics Ltd may collect the following data: name, date of birth/personal identification number, address, phone number, e-mail address,, number of shares and votes held and voting information, registration date, method of identification, basis for representation, information on possible assistant or power of attorney as well as any other information given in connection with the registration. Log data of the registration and avance voring as well as the user's IP address will also be recorded for the purposes of technical maintenance and monitoring of the service. The register includes the company's shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy as at the record date of the Annual General Meeting.
Flik Helsinki Oy is the service provider for the service making it possible to follow the Annual General Meeting via webcast. Flik Helsinki Oy may process the following data: identification and contact details (inter alia, name, e-mail address), classifying information (inter alia, contact language), user information (user id and password) as well as log data of logins to the webcast as well as of the use of the webcast.
Orion Corporation collects and processes the shareholders' advance questions as well as any other information provided in connection therewith, such as identification and contact details and information on shareholding.
6. Source of information When registering for and participating in the Annual General Meeting, voting in advance, registering to follow the Annual General Meeting via webcast, making counterproposals and presenting advance questions, the person provides data about themself either directly or via his/her proxy representative. Innovatics Ltd cross-checks the identification details against the shareholder register of Orion Corporation maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy, from which the ownership information is extracted. When giving an authorization, the person also provides the necessary personal data of the proxy representative.
The necessary identification details will be passed on to Flik Helsinki Oy to enable following the Annual General Meeting via webcast.
7. Transfers of personal Personal data is not transferred to countries outside the European Union or the
data to
European Economic Area.
countries outside
the European Union or
the European Economic
Area
8. The principles how the
A. Manual register
data file / register is secured
The manual data shall be stored in an area with restricted access, available only
for the authorized persons.
B. Electronically stored information
Innovatics Ltd is responsible for the maintenance of the register concerning the
AGM registrations, participation information and advance voting. The connection
from a user's browser to the server of Innovatics Ltd is encrypted. Technical data
protection is being used in the application, by which the entered information shall
remain unchanged and is available only for the authorized persons.
Flik Helsinki Oy is responsible for the maintenance of the register concerning
following the Annual General Meeting via webcast. The connection from a user's
browser to the server used by Flik Helsinki Oy is encrypted. Technical data
protection is being used in the application, by which the entered information shall
remain unchanged and is available only for the authorized persons.
9. Retention period of the
The personal data included in the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting's or its
personal data
Appendices shall be retained by the controller as part of the Minutes for a period
determined by Companies Act, at least for the duration the company is in
operation.
Innovatics Ltd retains on the behalf of the controller the personal data of persons
registered for the Annual General Meeting up to a maximum of one year from the
end of the meeting.
The controller and/or Flik Helsinki Oy on behalf of the controller retains personal
data necessary for the purposes of following the Annual General Meeting via
webcast up to a maximum of one year from the end of the meeting.
Other personal data shall be retained as long as is necessary for the purposes set
out in this Information Notice or to fulfil any obligation of the controller arising
from applicable law, regulation or other source of authority.
10. Right of access and
The data subject shall have the right of access, after having supplied sufficient
realization of the right of
search criteria, to the data on themself in the personal data file, or to a notice that
access
the file contains no such data. The controller shall at the same time provide the
data subject with information of the sources of data in the file, on the uses for the
data in the file and the destinations of disclosed data.
The data subject who wishes to have access to the data on themself, as referred to
above, shall make a request to this effect to the person in charge at Orion
Corporation by a personally signed or otherwise comparably verified document
and proving his/her identity by attaching a copy of a valid proof of identity to the
request.
Requests for the right of access shall be directed to contact person of the register;
please see the contact details above.
11. Right to object to
In case the legal basis for processing the personal data is the legitimate interests
processing
of the controller, the data subject has the right to object to processing on grounds
relating to his or her particular situation.
In case the data subject wishes to use his/her above-mentioned rights, he/she shall make a request to this effect to the person in charge of the register at the data controller by a personally signed or otherwise comparably verified document in writing to the representative of the data controller named under section 2 above.
12. Rectification, restriction The controller shall, on its own initiative or at the request of the data subject,
of processing and erasure without undue delay rectify, erase or supplement personal data contained in its
personal data file if it is erroneous, unnecessary, incomplete or obsolete as regards the purpose of the processing.
Under specific circumstances, the data subject has the right to obtain from the controller restriction of processing of his or her personal data.
If the controller refuses the request of the data subject as regards his/her data subject's rights, a written certificate to this effect shall be issued. The certificate shall also mention the reasons for the refusal. In this event, the data subject may bring the matter to the attention of the Data Protection Ombudsman.
The controller shall notify the rectification of the data to the controllers to whom the incorrect personal data has been disclosed or from whom the controller has received the incorrect personal data. However, there is no duty of notification if this is impossible or unreasonably difficult.
Requests for rectification shall be directed to the contact person of the register; please see the contact details above.
You have the right to make a complaint to a supervisory authority, in particular in the Member State of your habitual residence, place of work or place of the alleged infringement if you consider that the processing of personal data relating to you infringes the General Data Protection Regulation. However, we wish that you would contact us as the first instance to afford us the opportunity to address your concern before you contact the authority.