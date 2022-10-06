Advanced search
    ORNBV   FI0009014377

ORION OYJ

(ORNBV)
2022-10-06
43.71 EUR   -1.20%
Orion publishes Interim Report for January–September 2022 on Thursday 20 October 2022

10/06/2022 | 02:31am EDT
ORION CORPORATION
PRESS RELEASE
6 October 2022 at 9.30 EEST

Orion publishes Interim Report for January–September 2022 on Thursday 20 October 2022

Orion will publish Interim Report for January–September 2022 on Thursday, 20 October 2022 at approximately 12.00 noon EEST. The report and related presentation material will be available on the company’s website at www.orion.fi/en/investors after publishing.

Webcast and conference call

A webcast and a conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held on Thursday, 20 October 2022 at 13.30 EEST. The event will be held only online and by conference call.

A link to the live webcast will be available on Orion's website at www.orion.fi/en/investors. A recording of the event will be available on the website later the same day.

To participate the conference call, please dial:

Finland: +358 9 2319 5436
Sweden: +46 8 5051 0086
UK: +44 33 0551 0211
USA: +1 646 843 4609

PIN: 8122705#

Silent period

The silent period preceding the publication is ongoing and continues until the disclosure.

                                                
Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Orion's net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 1,041 million and the company had about 3,350 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


