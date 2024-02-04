Orion Pharma Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2023

Orion Pharma Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended December 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was BDT 2,135.55 million compared to BDT 3,998.49 million a year ago. Net income was BDT 110.18 million compared to BDT 278.38 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was BDT 0.47 compared to BDT 1.19 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was BDT 5,745.2 million compared to BDT 7,913.17 million a year ago. Net income was BDT 286.92 million compared to BDT 447.75 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was BDT 1.23 compared to BDT 1.91 a year ago.