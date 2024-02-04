Orion Pharma Limited is a Bangladesh-based pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the creation and discovery, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines and health- related consumer products. The Company's products include Ambronil, Angimet MR, Arovent, Axet, Avison, Azalid, Angimet, Alve, Anvert, Baclon, Betacal, Bisoloc, Bonec, Broket, Bromazep, Boncare, Sefin, Stimulin, Silvage, ROVEX, Rupenta, Rispa, Riz, Rivo, Procap, Pep Plus, Pep, Pedicon, Pedicef, Oranex Capsule, Orsal Syrup, Orsal, Ortac, Ormin, Orlev, Orioplex, Oriodox, Orfenac, Onium, Onasia, Oclazid, Novoxen, Novodol Tablet, Nidazyl, Nervex, NOVELTA, Nosedex, Noak, Newage, Neulyn, Nugesic, Losan-D, Losan D, Losan, Lopres, Lipex, GoldKid, Goldage, Glory, Ezylax Syrup, Eroflam, Exor, Eprel, ESP, Enliven, EC PLUS, EC, Deslor Plus, Deslor, Deconil, Cosy, Co-Axet, Cloramin Syrup, Cefditor, Conaz, Combivit, Clognil Plus, Clognil and CCB.