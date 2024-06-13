HOUSTON - Orion S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a global specialty chemicals company, today launched PRINTEX© chroma 500 BEADS, a high-jetness carbon black designed for the engineered plastics market that demands the highest aesthetic quality.

The new product is part of Orion's continued investment in developing higher-value grades of carbon black. The beaded furnace black is also the start of a series of new specialty grades for the polymers market.

"PRINTEX© chroma 500 BEADS is a big breakthrough for Orion, offering an excellent balance between high jetness and dispersibility," said Tilo Lindner, vice president of Global Marketing for Specialty at Orion. "This is a product our customers have been demanding for a long time. It's ideal for injection-molded automative parts, household appliances, electronics and other applications with a shiny, glossy finish.

Orion can offer PRINTEX© chroma 500 BEADS with International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC PLUS), highlighting the company's commitment toward a circular economy. Orion leads its industry with the number of carbon black production sites with the ISCC PLUS certification.

For more information about PRINTEX© chroma 500 BEADS, contact the Orion sales team here.

About Orion S.A.

Orion S.A. (NYSE: OEC) is a leading global supplier of carbon black, a solid form of carbon produced as powder or pellets. The material is made to customers' exacting specifications for tires, coatings, ink, batteries, plastics and numerous other specialty, high-performance applications. Carbon black is used to tint, colorize, provide reinforcement, conduct electricity, increase durability and add UV protection. Orion has four innovation centers and produces carbon black at 15 plants worldwide, offering the most diverse variety of production processes in the industry. The company's corporate lineage goes back more than 160 years to Germany, where it operates the world's longest-running carbon black plant. Orion is a leading innovator, applying a deep understanding of customers' needs to deliver sustainable solutions. For more information, please visit orioncarbons.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information, other than as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

William Foreman

Orion S.A.

Director of Corporate Communications and Government Affairs

william.foreman@orioncarbons.com

Direct: +1 832-445-3305

Christopher Kapsch

Orion S.A.

Vice President of Investor Relations

christopher.kapsch@orioncarbons.com

Direct: +1 281-974-0155