ORIOR segments

ORIOR's Convenience segment, with its Fredag, Le Patron, Pastinella and Biotta competence centres, generated net sales of CHF 109.8 million, matching the previous year (first-half 2022: CHF 109.8 million), and did not completely fulfil expectations. Excluding the one-off effect from the volume transfer of CHF -1.7 million to the Refinement segment (impacted period: May 2022 to April 2023), the Convenience segment would have recorded growth of 1.5%. Fresh pasta manufacturer Pastinella performed particularly well thanks to the successful growth of its product range and sales channel in the Food Service sector. The retail business grew slightly compared with the same period of the previous year. Product-wise there was particularly higher demand for fresh pasta and poultry specialities. The turnover from plant-based products was not satisfactory, mainly due to poor sales in the UK. However, the structural trend towards "flexitarian" diets remains intact and is reflected, among other things, in new listings, both in retail and various food service channels.

The ORIOR Refinement segment, with the Rapelli, Albert Spiess and Möfag competence centres, recorded a decline in net sales from CHF 124.7 million to CHF 119.3 million, corresponding to -4.3% The primary reasons for this were low pork prices and inflation-related weaker demand, leading to fewer exports to France (intercompany sales with Spiess Europe). In the retail channel, the reduction of sale promotions by retailers made itself felt. Nevertheless, the retail channel did slightly better than expected. Especially noteworthy are the good sales of the Rapelli terroir specialities, from June 2023, the grill specialities and generally organic products and assortments with sustainability labels. Sales from the aforementioned volume transfer from the Convenience segment were posted at Rapelli during the first four months of the year, while the discontinued sales to Russia had a minimal negative impact on net sales. If these two ef- fects, amounting to CHF 1.1 million, were excluded, the Refinement segment would have reported negative organic growth of -5.2%.

The ORIOR International segment, comprising the Culinor Food Group and Casualfood competence centres and Biotta's sister company Gesa, as well as the slicing, packaging and distribution platform Spiess Europe, grew its net sales by 6.0% to CHF 94.2 million compared with the previous year (first-half 2022: CHF 88.9 million). Organic growth reached a very good 11.0%, while the exchange rate effect was -5.0%. The main driver was outstanding double-digit growth by Casualfood with the opening of additional outlets as well as very good growth by the Culinor Food Group thanks to customer growth and the necessary pass-through of increased input costs. Due to inflation Spiess Europe had to absorb a significant drop in turnover, while Gesa was also unable to match the previous year's level and, driven by the weak US dollar, experienced a reduction in sales, primarily in the exports sector.

The ORIOR Responsibility

In April 2023, ORIOR published its fifth sustainability report in accordance with the GRI (Global Reporting Initiative), providing a comprehensive description of its measures, progress and challenges in the area of sustainability. After joining the Science Based Target Initiative, it has started working on the development of science-based targets (SBTs). The starting point is determining the current emissions (corporate carbon footprint, including Scopes 1, 2 and 3) of the entire ORIOR Group. The significance of ESG (Environmental Social Governance) is also demonstrated by the rapidly increasing number of new ratings, analyses and reporting standards coming onto the market. ORIOR focuses on what it considers to be the seven most important ratings for its stakeholders right now. With regard to standards, the GRI will be adhered to for the time being and, as the new legal requirements are being implemented, decisions will be made on how to proceed further. In addition to the new requirements under Swiss law, the implementation of the TCFD (Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures) and, after a certain period, the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) are particularly relevant for ORIOR in this context. An initial gap analysis has been completed. We are currently working on the double materiality, which will be addressed in several workshops attended by key people in the company. The resulting topics will be the basis for our approach to all new requirements.