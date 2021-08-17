ORIOR : Alternative Performance Measures Half-Year 2021

Log in
ORIOR AG

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES HALF-YEAR 2021

ORIOR HALF-YEARREPORT 2021 | Alternative Performance Measures

Alternative Performance Measures

ORIOR uses financial performance measures in its Annual Reports, Half Year Reports and additional communication with investors that are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER (Alternative Performance Measures). According to the management they provide useful and relevant information regarding the operative and financial performance of the group.

Below the most important performance measures are explained and reconciled to Swiss GAAP FER figures. The Alternative Performance Measures in use may not correspond to performance measures with similar names of other companies. Every Alternative Performance Measure shown in the financial report is related to the performance of the current or the previous year.

Performance

Net sales development

Due to its international profile and frequent acquisitions, the ORIOR Group compares net sales deviations to the previous year by looking at three effects:

  • Organic growth
  • Currency translation effect
  • Acquisition effect

Organic growth

Organic growth is defined as the net sales deviations after removing acquisition / disinvestment effects and cur-

rency fluctuations. This allows a comparison to be made with the previous year, assuming that there is a steady

consolidation scope and constant currencies. The organic growth calculated corresponds to the residual value after

2

calculating the currency translation effect and the acquisition effect.

Currency translation effect

The currency translation effect shows the impact of currency fluctuations on net sales. It is calculated as the diffe-

rence between the net sales of the current year and the net sales of the current year in constant currency (constant

currency means the translation of foreign subsidiaries' net sales at the average currency rate of the previous year).

Acquisition effect

The acquisition effect presents the net sales gained by acquisitions. As long as the corresponding previous period

has not been consolidated, these net sales are presented as an acquisition effect. This means that each acquisi-

tion's net sales of the first 12 months are considered part of the acquisition effect.

The resulting effects are then shown as a percentage of the net sales of the previous year.

Net sales development 2021

Jan - Jun 21

Org

FX

Acq

Jan - Jun 20

Net sales in kCHF

291 910

2 474

 2 022

0

287 414

Net sales development by effect

1.6%

0.9%

0.7%

0.0%

Ø currency rate CHF/EUR

1.0942

Net sales development 2020

Jan - Jun 20

Org

FX

Acq

Jan - Jun 19

Net sales in kCHF

287 414

465

- 3 854

11 163

279 640

Net sales development by effect

2.8%

0.2%

-1.4%

4.0%

Ø currency rate CHF/EUR

1.0641

ORIOR HALF-YEARREPORT 2021 | Alternative Performance Measure

Gross profit and gross margin

Gross profit and gross margin are not defined in the total cost method structure by Swiss GAAP FER. ORIOR uses gross profit and gross margin to explain the development of cost of goods sold. Gross profit consists of the net sales reduced by raw materials, goods and services purchased adjusted by the changes in inventories. Gross margin is calculated as gross profit divided by net sales.

in kCHF

Jan - Jun 21

Jan - Jun 20

Net sales

291 910

287 414

Raw materials / goods purchased

- 166 924

- 160 319

Changes in inventory

4 928

- 1 583

Gross profit

129 914

125 512

Gross margin

44.5%

43.7%

EBITDA and EBITDA margin

EBITDA equals earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation. EBITDA margin is calculated as EBITDA divided by net sales.

in kCHF

Jan - Jun 21

Jan - Jun 20

Earnings before Interest and Tax (EBIT)

17 125

10 031

+ depreciation - tangible assets

9 820

9 507

+ amortisation - intangible assets

4 122

3 936

EBITDA

31 067

23 474

Net sales

291 910

287 414

3

EBITDA

31 067

23 474

EBITDA margin

10.6%

8.2%

Adjusted EBITDA

ORIOR uses an adjusted EBITDA in order to disclose the development of operative performance without profit- related impacts from acquisitions. Acquisition impacts mainly include transaction and integration costs with effect on profit and loss. This ensures comparability as these are one-off transaction and integration effects related to acquisitions. These adjustments on EBITDA are disclosed as Adjusted EBITDA. There were no material transaction and integration costs, neither in the first half year of 2021 nor in the previous year. Therefore, no reconciliation is needed.

ORIOR HALF-YEARREPORT 2021 | Alternative Performance Measures

Liquidity/capital structure

Equity ratio

Equity ratio is the ratio of total equity, including non-controlling interests, to total assets or total liabilities.

in kCHF

30.06.2021

30.06.2020

Total assets

373 600

393 972

Equity before non-controlling interests

65 690

69 695

Non-controlling interests

2 183

6 517

Equity after non-controlling interests

67 874

76 212

Equity ratio

18.2%

19.3%

ORIOR applies the method of goodwill offset against equity which is allowed according to Swiss GAAP FER. The theoretical capitalisation and amortisation of goodwill is not shown in the notes to the half year report. Therefore, the calculation of the equity ratio under the assumption that ORIOR would apply the method of capitalising and depreciating goodwill is excluded.

Cash conversion

ORIOR defines cash conversion as relation of cash flow from operating activities to EBITDA. This performance measure shows how much of the operating result before depreciation and amortisation has been translated to cash flow from operating activities.

in kCHF

Jan - Jun 21

Jan - Jun 20

EBITDA

31 067

23 474

4

Cash flow from operating activities

26 987

9 602

Cash conversion

86.9%

40.9%

Net debt/EBITDA ratio

ORIOR uses this performance measure to demonstrate the relation between debt and profitability. Net debt, which is calculated below, is divided by EBITDA of the last twelve months.

in kCHF

Jan - Jun 21

Jan - Jun 20

EBITDA 2nd half of previous year

29 329

32 613

EBITDA 1st half of reporting period

31 067

23 474

EBITDA LTM*

60 396

56 087

+ Current financial liabilities

10 529

8 412

+ Non-current financial liabilities

155 389

175 218

- Cash and cash equivalents

- 18 845

- 22 696

Net debt

147 073

160 934

Net debt / EBITDA ratio

2.44

2.87

* LTM = Last Twelve Months

ORIOR HALF-YEARREPORT 2021 | Alternative Performance Measure

RoCE

Return on Capital Employed [ROCE] shows the profitability of the capital employed. EBIT of the last twelve months is divided by the capital employed as at reporting date. As the entire capital of an acquisition / disinvestment is included in capital employed, an acquisition's / disinvestment's EBIT of the months before / after the transaction is added / subtracted to show last twelve months.

in kCHF

Jan - Jun 21

Jan - Jun 20

+ Current assets

177 290

189 205

- Current liabilities

- 112 781

- 105 033

- Cash and cash equivalents

- 18 845

- 22 696

- Current financial assets

- 565

- 504

+ Current financial liabilities

10 529

8 412

+ Tangible assets

121 885

128 238

+ Intangible assets

71 346

74 577

+ Financial assets

3 079

1 952

Capital employed

251 939

274 151

EBIT - LTM *

32 908

29 930

EBIT - acquisitions

0

1 356

EBIT - LTM * adjusted

32 908

31 287

ROCE

13.1%

11.4%

* LTM = Last Twelve Months

5

Disclaimer

Orior AG published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 08:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
