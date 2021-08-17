ORIOR : Alternative Performance Measures Half-Year 2021

ORIOR AG
ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES HALF-YEAR 2021
ORIOR HALF-YEARREPORT 2021 | Alternative Performance Measures
Alternative Performance Measures
ORIOR uses financial performance measures in its Annual Reports, Half Year Reports and additional communication with investors that are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER (Alternative Performance Measures). According to the management they provide useful and relevant information regarding the operative and financial performance of the group.
Below the most important performance measures are explained and reconciled to Swiss GAAP FER figures. The Alternative Performance Measures in use may not correspond to performance measures with similar names of other companies. Every Alternative Performance Measure shown in the financial report is related to the performance of the current or the previous year.
Performance
Net sales development
Due to its international profile and frequent acquisitions, the ORIOR Group compares net sales deviations to the previous year by looking at three effects:
-
Organic growth
-
Currency translation effect
-
Acquisition effect
|
|
Organic growth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Organic growth is defined as the net sales deviations after removing acquisition / disinvestment effects and cur-
|
|
rency fluctuations. This allows a comparison to be made with the previous year, assuming that there is a steady
|
|
consolidation scope and constant currencies. The organic growth calculated corresponds to the residual value after
|
2
|
calculating the currency translation effect and the acquisition effect.
|
|
|
|
|
Currency translation effect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The currency translation effect shows the impact of currency fluctuations on net sales. It is calculated as the diffe-
|
|
rence between the net sales of the current year and the net sales of the current year in constant currency (constant
|
|
currency means the translation of foreign subsidiaries' net sales at the average currency rate of the previous year).
|
|
Acquisition effect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The acquisition effect presents the net sales gained by acquisitions. As long as the corresponding previous period
|
|
has not been consolidated, these net sales are presented as an acquisition effect. This means that each acquisi-
|
|
tion's net sales of the first 12 months are considered part of the acquisition effect.
|
|
|
|
The resulting effects are then shown as a percentage of the net sales of the previous year.
|
|
|
|
Net sales development 2021
|
Jan - Jun 21
|
Org
|
FX
|
Acq
|
Jan - Jun 20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales in kCHF
|
291 910
|
2 474
|
2 022
|
0
|
287 414
|
|
|
Net sales development by effect
|
1.6%
|
0.9%
|
0.7%
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
Ø currency rate CHF/EUR
|
|
|
1.0942
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales development 2020
|
Jan - Jun 20
|
Org
|
FX
|
Acq
|
Jan - Jun 19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales in kCHF
|
287 414
|
465
|
- 3 854
|
11 163
|
279 640
|
|
|
Net sales development by effect
|
2.8%
|
0.2%
|
-1.4%
|
4.0%
|
|
|
|
Ø currency rate CHF/EUR
|
|
|
1.0641
|
|
ORIOR HALF-YEARREPORT 2021 | Alternative Performance Measure
Gross profit and gross margin
Gross profit and gross margin are not defined in the total cost method structure by Swiss GAAP FER. ORIOR uses gross profit and gross margin to explain the development of cost of goods sold. Gross profit consists of the net sales reduced by raw materials, goods and services purchased adjusted by the changes in inventories. Gross margin is calculated as gross profit divided by net sales.
|
in kCHF
|
Jan - Jun 21
|
Jan - Jun 20
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
291 910
|
287 414
|
|
|
|
Raw materials / goods purchased
|
- 166 924
|
- 160 319
|
|
|
|
Changes in inventory
|
4 928
|
- 1 583
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
129 914
|
125 512
|
Gross margin
|
44.5%
|
43.7%
EBITDA and EBITDA margin
EBITDA equals earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation. EBITDA margin is calculated as EBITDA divided by net sales.
|
in kCHF
|
Jan - Jun 21
|
Jan - Jun 20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings before Interest and Tax (EBIT)
|
17 125
|
10 031
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+ depreciation - tangible assets
|
9 820
|
9 507
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+ amortisation - intangible assets
|
4 122
|
3 936
|
|
EBITDA
|
31 067
|
23 474
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
291 910
|
287 414
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
31 067
|
23 474
|
|
EBITDA margin
|
10.6%
|
8.2%
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
ORIOR uses an adjusted EBITDA in order to disclose the development of operative performance without profit- related impacts from acquisitions. Acquisition impacts mainly include transaction and integration costs with effect on profit and loss. This ensures comparability as these are one-off transaction and integration effects related to acquisitions. These adjustments on EBITDA are disclosed as Adjusted EBITDA. There were no material transaction and integration costs, neither in the first half year of 2021 nor in the previous year. Therefore, no reconciliation is needed.
ORIOR HALF-YEARREPORT 2021 | Alternative Performance Measures
Liquidity/capital structure
Equity ratio
Equity ratio is the ratio of total equity, including non-controlling interests, to total assets or total liabilities.
|
in kCHF
|
30.06.2021
|
30.06.2020
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
373 600
|
393 972
|
|
|
|
Equity before non-controlling interests
|
65 690
|
69 695
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
2 183
|
6 517
|
|
|
|
Equity after non-controlling interests
|
67 874
|
76 212
|
|
|
|
Equity ratio
|
18.2%
|
19.3%
|
|
|
ORIOR applies the method of goodwill offset against equity which is allowed according to Swiss GAAP FER. The theoretical capitalisation and amortisation of goodwill is not shown in the notes to the half year report. Therefore, the calculation of the equity ratio under the assumption that ORIOR would apply the method of capitalising and depreciating goodwill is excluded.
Cash conversion
ORIOR defines cash conversion as relation of cash flow from operating activities to EBITDA. This performance measure shows how much of the operating result before depreciation and amortisation has been translated to cash flow from operating activities.
|
|
in kCHF
|
Jan - Jun 21
|
Jan - Jun 20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
31 067
|
23 474
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
26 987
|
9 602
|
|
|
Cash conversion
|
86.9%
|
40.9%
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt/EBITDA ratio
ORIOR uses this performance measure to demonstrate the relation between debt and profitability. Net debt, which is calculated below, is divided by EBITDA of the last twelve months.
|
in kCHF
|
Jan - Jun 21
|
Jan - Jun 20
|
|
|
|
EBITDA 2nd half of previous year
|
29 329
|
32 613
|
|
|
|
EBITDA 1st half of reporting period
|
31 067
|
23 474
|
EBITDA LTM*
|
60 396
|
56 087
|
+ Current financial liabilities
|
10 529
|
8 412
|
|
|
|
+ Non-current financial liabilities
|
155 389
|
175 218
|
|
|
|
- Cash and cash equivalents
|
- 18 845
|
- 22 696
|
Net debt
|
147 073
|
160 934
|
Net debt / EBITDA ratio
|
2.44
|
2.87
|
* LTM = Last Twelve Months
|
|
ORIOR HALF-YEARREPORT 2021 | Alternative Performance Measure
RoCE
Return on Capital Employed [ROCE] shows the profitability of the capital employed. EBIT of the last twelve months is divided by the capital employed as at reporting date. As the entire capital of an acquisition / disinvestment is included in capital employed, an acquisition's / disinvestment's EBIT of the months before / after the transaction is added / subtracted to show last twelve months.
|
in kCHF
|
Jan - Jun 21
|
Jan - Jun 20
|
|
|
|
+ Current assets
|
177 290
|
189 205
|
|
|
|
- Current liabilities
|
- 112 781
|
- 105 033
|
|
|
|
- Cash and cash equivalents
|
- 18 845
|
- 22 696
|
|
|
|
- Current financial assets
|
- 565
|
- 504
|
|
|
|
+ Current financial liabilities
|
10 529
|
8 412
|
|
|
|
+ Tangible assets
|
121 885
|
128 238
|
|
|
|
+ Intangible assets
|
71 346
|
74 577
|
|
|
|
+ Financial assets
|
3 079
|
1 952
|
|
|
|
Capital employed
|
251 939
|
274 151
|
|
|
|
EBIT - LTM *
|
32 908
|
29 930
|
|
|
|
EBIT - acquisitions
|
0
|
1 356
|
|
|
|
EBIT - LTM * adjusted
|
32 908
|
31 287
|
|
|
|
ROCE
|
13.1%
|
11.4%
|
* LTM = Last Twelve Months
|
|
5
Disclaimer
Orior AG published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 08:12:05 UTC.