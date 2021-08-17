ORIOR : Alternative Performance Measures Half-Year 2021

ORIOR AG ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES HALF-YEAR 2021

ORIOR HALF-YEARREPORT 2021 | Alternative Performance Measures Alternative Performance Measures ORIOR uses financial performance measures in its Annual Reports, Half Year Reports and additional communication with investors that are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER (Alternative Performance Measures). According to the management they provide useful and relevant information regarding the operative and financial performance of the group. Below the most important performance measures are explained and reconciled to Swiss GAAP FER figures. The Alternative Performance Measures in use may not correspond to performance measures with similar names of other companies. Every Alternative Performance Measure shown in the financial report is related to the performance of the current or the previous year. Performance Net sales development Due to its international profile and frequent acquisitions, the ORIOR Group compares net sales deviations to the previous year by looking at three effects: Organic growth

Currency translation effect

Acquisition effect Organic growth Organic growth is defined as the net sales deviations after removing acquisition / disinvestment effects and cur- rency fluctuations. This allows a comparison to be made with the previous year, assuming that there is a steady consolidation scope and constant currencies. The organic growth calculated corresponds to the residual value after 2 calculating the currency translation effect and the acquisition effect. Currency translation effect The currency translation effect shows the impact of currency fluctuations on net sales. It is calculated as the diffe- rence between the net sales of the current year and the net sales of the current year in constant currency (constant currency means the translation of foreign subsidiaries' net sales at the average currency rate of the previous year). Acquisition effect The acquisition effect presents the net sales gained by acquisitions. As long as the corresponding previous period has not been consolidated, these net sales are presented as an acquisition effect. This means that each acquisi- tion's net sales of the first 12 months are considered part of the acquisition effect. The resulting effects are then shown as a percentage of the net sales of the previous year. Net sales development 2021 Jan - Jun 21 Org FX Acq Jan - Jun 20 Net sales in kCHF 291 910 2 474 2 022 0 287 414 Net sales development by effect 1.6% 0.9% 0.7% 0.0% Ø currency rate CHF/EUR 1.0942 Net sales development 2020 Jan - Jun 20 Org FX Acq Jan - Jun 19 Net sales in kCHF 287 414 465 - 3 854 11 163 279 640 Net sales development by effect 2.8% 0.2% -1.4% 4.0% Ø currency rate CHF/EUR 1.0641

ORIOR HALF-YEARREPORT 2021 | Alternative Performance Measure Gross profit and gross margin Gross profit and gross margin are not defined in the total cost method structure by Swiss GAAP FER. ORIOR uses gross profit and gross margin to explain the development of cost of goods sold. Gross profit consists of the net sales reduced by raw materials, goods and services purchased adjusted by the changes in inventories. Gross margin is calculated as gross profit divided by net sales. in kCHF Jan - Jun 21 Jan - Jun 20 Net sales 291 910 287 414 Raw materials / goods purchased - 166 924 - 160 319 Changes in inventory 4 928 - 1 583 Gross profit 129 914 125 512 Gross margin 44.5% 43.7% EBITDA and EBITDA margin EBITDA equals earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation. EBITDA margin is calculated as EBITDA divided by net sales. in kCHF Jan - Jun 21 Jan - Jun 20 Earnings before Interest and Tax (EBIT) 17 125 10 031 + depreciation - tangible assets 9 820 9 507 + amortisation - intangible assets 4 122 3 936 EBITDA 31 067 23 474 Net sales 291 910 287 414 3 EBITDA 31 067 23 474 EBITDA margin 10.6% 8.2% Adjusted EBITDA ORIOR uses an adjusted EBITDA in order to disclose the development of operative performance without profit- related impacts from acquisitions. Acquisition impacts mainly include transaction and integration costs with effect on profit and loss. This ensures comparability as these are one-off transaction and integration effects related to acquisitions. These adjustments on EBITDA are disclosed as Adjusted EBITDA. There were no material transaction and integration costs, neither in the first half year of 2021 nor in the previous year. Therefore, no reconciliation is needed.

ORIOR HALF-YEARREPORT 2021 | Alternative Performance Measures Liquidity/capital structure Equity ratio Equity ratio is the ratio of total equity, including non-controlling interests, to total assets or total liabilities. in kCHF 30.06.2021 30.06.2020 Total assets 373 600 393 972 Equity before non-controlling interests 65 690 69 695 Non-controlling interests 2 183 6 517 Equity after non-controlling interests 67 874 76 212 Equity ratio 18.2% 19.3% ORIOR applies the method of goodwill offset against equity which is allowed according to Swiss GAAP FER. The theoretical capitalisation and amortisation of goodwill is not shown in the notes to the half year report. Therefore, the calculation of the equity ratio under the assumption that ORIOR would apply the method of capitalising and depreciating goodwill is excluded. Cash conversion ORIOR defines cash conversion as relation of cash flow from operating activities to EBITDA. This performance measure shows how much of the operating result before depreciation and amortisation has been translated to cash flow from operating activities. in kCHF Jan - Jun 21 Jan - Jun 20 EBITDA 31 067 23 474 4 Cash flow from operating activities 26 987 9 602 Cash conversion 86.9% 40.9% Net debt/EBITDA ratio ORIOR uses this performance measure to demonstrate the relation between debt and profitability. Net debt, which is calculated below, is divided by EBITDA of the last twelve months. in kCHF Jan - Jun 21 Jan - Jun 20 EBITDA 2nd half of previous year 29 329 32 613 EBITDA 1st half of reporting period 31 067 23 474 EBITDA LTM* 60 396 56 087 + Current financial liabilities 10 529 8 412 + Non-current financial liabilities 155 389 175 218 - Cash and cash equivalents - 18 845 - 22 696 Net debt 147 073 160 934 Net debt / EBITDA ratio 2.44 2.87 * LTM = Last Twelve Months

ORIOR HALF-YEARREPORT 2021 | Alternative Performance Measure RoCE Return on Capital Employed [ROCE] shows the profitability of the capital employed. EBIT of the last twelve months is divided by the capital employed as at reporting date. As the entire capital of an acquisition / disinvestment is included in capital employed, an acquisition's / disinvestment's EBIT of the months before / after the transaction is added / subtracted to show last twelve months. in kCHF Jan - Jun 21 Jan - Jun 20 + Current assets 177 290 189 205 - Current liabilities - 112 781 - 105 033 - Cash and cash equivalents - 18 845 - 22 696 - Current financial assets - 565 - 504 + Current financial liabilities 10 529 8 412 + Tangible assets 121 885 128 238 + Intangible assets 71 346 74 577 + Financial assets 3 079 1 952 Capital employed 251 939 274 151 EBIT - LTM * 32 908 29 930 EBIT - acquisitions 0 1 356 EBIT - LTM * adjusted 32 908 31 287 ROCE 13.1% 11.4% * LTM = Last Twelve Months 5