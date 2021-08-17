Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. ORIOR AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORON   CH0111677362

ORIOR AG

(ORON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/17 04:20:38 am
88 CHF   +0.80%
04:13aORIOR : Half-Year Report 2021
PU
04:13aORIOR : Alternative Performance Measures Half-Year 2021
PU
04:13aORIOR : Analyst and media presentation first half 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ORIOR : Analyst and media presentation first half 2021

08/17/2021 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021ORIOR Group

Interim Results

Disclaimer

This presentation is not a prospectus within the meaning of Article 652A of the Swiss Code of Obligations, nor is it a listing prospectus as defined in the listing rules of the Six Swiss Exchange AG or a prospectus under any other applicable laws.

These materials do not constitute or form part of any offer to sell or issue, or any solicitation or invitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities, nor shall part, or all, of these materials or their distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities.

The materials might contain forward-looking statements based on the currently held beliefs and assumptions of the management of ORIOR AG. Management believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of ORIOR AG, or industry results, to differ materially from the results, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Note to performance measures

ORIOR uses alternative performance measures in this presentation which are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER. These alternative performance measures provide useful and relevant information regarding the operative and financial performance of the Group. The document "Alternative Performance Measures Half Year 2021", which is available on https://orior.ch/en/financial-reports, defines these alternative performance measures.

2 Half Year Results 2021 | 17 August 2021

Agenda

First Half 2021

  • CEO statement
  • Group initiatives
  • Results and key figures First Half 2021

Outlook

  • CEO statement
  • Guidance FY2021
  • ESG/sustainability at ORIOR
  • Outlook ORIOR segments

Appendix

  • ORIOR 2025 strategy
  • Key strategic initiatives: ORIOR New Normal, ORIOR Champion Model, ORIOR Bridge-building
  • ESG/sustainability at ORIOR
  • Share information
  • ORIOR sites and information about the competence centres

3 Half Year Results 2021 | 17 August 2021

CEO statement

First-half results show a significant improvement; expansion of plant-based production capacity initiated

Revenues > revenues increase 1.6% to CHF 291.9m; organic +0.9%, currency translation +0.7%.

  • Key positive factors: Convenience segment's outperformance, measures introduced under New Normal initiative.
  • Key negative factors: Refinement segment's weak performance, slow recovery of food service and food travel business.

Profitability > EBITDA increased 32.3% to CHF 31.1m, EBITDA margin increased to 10.6% (H1 20: 8.2%)

  • Key factors:
    • Growth with high-margin product segments
    • More flexible costs and processes
    • New financial basis for Casualfood and corona-related aid and support payments

Other initiatives and measures

  • Expansion of plant-based production capacity started.
  • Site management: Integration of ham curing/aging facilities (Prodor) into Rapelli's main production site has begun. (Scheduled for completion in Q2 2022).
  • ESG / sustainability at ORIOR:
    • Third Sustainability Report published
    • ORIOR Switzerland now sources only sustainable hydropower
    • Revision of Code of Conduct; whistle-blowing system being introduced
    • Data for CDP disclosures submitted

4 Half Year Results 2021 | 17 August 2021

CEO statement

Organic growth at Group level impacted by corona, prior-year comparison base and Casualfood

H1 organic: +0.9%

H1 organic excl. Casualfood: +3.1%

May/June 2021

> Normalization retail

March/April 2020

> Gradual recovery

> Corona lockdown

food service / food travel

Good start to 2020

> Food service business

> Pre-pandemic revenues

collapses

Jan

Feb

March

April

May

June

Timing Easter

  • 2020 10 April > Easter revenues in April
  • 2021: 2 April > Easter revenues in March

5 Half Year Results 2021 | 17 August 2021

Disclaimer

Orior AG published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 08:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ORIOR AG
04:13aORIOR : Half-Year Report 2021
PU
04:13aORIOR : Alternative Performance Measures Half-Year 2021
PU
04:13aORIOR : Analyst and media presentation first half 2021
PU
12:02aEQS-ADHOC : ORIOR reports significantly better -2-
DJ
12:02aEQS-ADHOC : ORIOR reports significantly better first-half results; expansion of ..
DJ
05/05THE ORIOR RESPONSIBILITY : GRI Sustainability Report published
PU
05/05ORIOR AG | GRI Sustainability Report 2020
TE
04/28ORIOR AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/28ORIOR AG : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from share premium account
FA
04/27ORIOR : Shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 618 M 678 M 678 M
Net income 2021 26,7 M 29,2 M 29,2 M
Net Debt 2021 141 M 155 M 155 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 2,71%
Capitalization 568 M 622 M 622 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 2 028
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart ORIOR AG
Duration : Period :
ORIOR AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 87,30 CHF
Average target price 91,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target 4,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Lutz Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Lindner Chief Financial Officer
Rolf U. Sutter Chairman
Monika Friedli-Walser Non-Executive Director
Walter Lüthi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIOR AG15.78%622
NESTLÉ S.A.9.86%343 863
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.93%88 566
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-32.54%60 935
DANONE20.91%49 522
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY9.67%46 330