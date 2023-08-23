Disclaimer
This presentation is not a prospectus within the meaning of Article 652A of the Swiss Code of Obligations, nor is it a listing prospectus as defined in the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange AG or a prospectus under any other applicable laws.
These materials do not constitute or form part of any offer to sell or issue, or any solicitation or invitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities, nor shall part, or all, of these materials or their distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities.
The materials might contain forward-looking statements based on the currently held beliefs and assumptions of the management of ORIOR AG. Management believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of ORIOR AG, or industry results, to differ materially from the results, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Performance measures
ORIOR uses alternative performance measures in this presentation that are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER. These alternative performance measures provide useful and relevant information regarding the Group's operative and financial performance. The document "Alternative Performance Measures Half Year 2023", which is available at https://orior.ch/en/financial-reports, defines these alternative performance measures.
Agenda
H1 2023
- CEO Statement
- ORIOR Group's operating profile
- Measures with an increased focus
- ESG / The ORIOR Responsibility
- Sales development
- ORIOR segments
- Consolidated income statement and balance sheet
- Additional ORIOR Group key figures
Outlook
- ORIOR Group
- ORIOR segments
- Q&A
CEO statement
ORIOR continues its growth path
Top line> Increase in net sales by 0.9% to CHF 312.1 million; organic growth: +2.4%, currency effect −1.4%
- Key growth drivers:
- Casualfood posts double-digit growth, Culinor Food Group with excellent growth
- More positive news for Food Service segment
- Higher raw materials and input costs push up prices
- Negative factors:
- Inflation rates hit purchasing power in export markets
- Pork prices remain low; slight recovery evident towards end of Q2
- Plant-basedsales to UK disappointing; building up of other sales markets delayed
Profitability > EBITDA increased to CHF 30.5 million (H1 2022: CHF 30.2 million)
- EBITDA margin at 9.8% (H1 2022: 9.8%)
- Positive main drivers > Growth through business model-driven ranges with higher margins, development of channels, efficiency improvements, and price increases
- Negative factors > Purchasing power and input costs
Major Group initiatives
- ORIOR Strategy 2025 > Investor Day on 19 September 2023 at Casualfood
- "ORIOR New Normal" / Plant development > Planning for 2030 plant development begun
- ORIOR Responsibility / ESG > SBTi commitment letter submitted and elaboration initiated
Decentralised business model
Greater resilience thanks to decentralised structure, robust brand and product worlds, and broad diversification
Convenience
Refinement
International
Fredag Le Patron Pastinella
Biotta
Rapelli Albert Spiess Möfag
Culinor Casualfood Gesa
Spiess
Europe
Competence centre philosophy
- Strong identification
- Proximity to market plus speed and agility thanks to our embrace of distinctive individuality
- Strong regional roots
High-priority strategic initiatives underway to tap into existing sales potential, capture efficiency gains and optimise costs
- Far-sightedORIOR New Normal, multidisciplinary Champion Model, synergistic ORIOR Bridge-building
Broad diversification
- In our product lines and product ranges: from fresh ready-made meals and pasta dishes, plant-based specialities, pâtés and terrines to organic vegetable and fruit juices, premium meat products and delicious on-the-go food outlets
- In our sales channels: traditional food retailers, food discounters, the foodservice industry and the travel food market
- In our customer portfolio: large and broad base of small, mid-sized and large customers
- In our geographic reach: local, regional, national and international market coverage (non-Swiss revenues based on
customer domicile as % of total revenues in H1 2023: 30.9%)
