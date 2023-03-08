ORIOR : Annual Report 2022

2022 ORIOR GROUP ANNUAL REPORT

Key figures in CHF thousand 2022 ∆ in % 2021 NET SALES 636 691 + 3.7% 614 109 EBITDA 64 115 + 0.0% 64 090 in % of net sales 10.1% 10.4% EBIT 37 892 + 7.2 % 35 351 in % of net sales 6.0% 5.8% Net profit attributable to owners of the parent 30 170 + 10.6% 27 285 in % of net sales 4.7% 4.4% Cash flow from operating activities 59 421 51 335¹ Net debt / EBITDA ratio 2.06 2.09 Equity ratio 21.3% 21.3% ROCE 15.5% 14.2% Dividend per share in CHF 2.50 2.40 Market capitalisation as per year-end 479 558 588 162 Av. number of employees (FTE) 2 041 1 980 Restatement, see note 2 in the Annual Report 2022. At a glance Net sales up by 3.7% (organic growth 6.0%) to CHF 636.7 million, driven by broad-based volume growth.

Significant increase in EBIT of 7.2% to CHF 37.9 million, with profit up by 10.6% to CHF 30.2 million.

Attractive dividend policy maintained with a steady increase in absolute dividend confirmed: proposed dividend of CHF 2.50 per share. Planned investment and site development projects successfully implemented.

ESG incorporated in Articles of Association; Board of Directors appoints ESG Committee.

of Directors appoints ESG Committee. Board of Directors: Remo Brunschwiler nominated for election as new Chairman.

30 years of ORIOR: ORIOR thanks its employees, customers, suppliers, partners and investors with a unique Food Festival.

Outlook 2023: continued broad-based growth and stable margins expected in a volatile environment. Revenues EBITDA Dividend per share in CHF m 636.7 in CHF m in CHF 596.4 600.3 614.1 61.0 52.8 64.1 64.1 2.32 2.33 2.40 2.50 2019 2020 2021 2022 2019 2020 2021 2022 2019 2020 2021 2022 Note to performance measures ORIOR uses alternative performance measures in this Annual Report which are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER. These alternative performance measures provide useful and relevant information regarding the operative and financial performance of the Group. The document "Alternative Performance Measures Full Year 2022", which is available on https://orior.ch/en/financial-reports, defines these alternative performance measures.

ORIOR is an internationally active Swiss food and beverage group. It represents a family of companies with a strong regional footing and popular brands and products that claim leadership positions in growing niche markets at home and abroad. ORIORʼs decentralised business model allows the individual companies in the Group to maintain their specific culture and identity, tailored to their workers and customers, and to create unique product, brand and concept worlds. They are joined together by a passion for culinary delights and true craftsmanship, a spirit of innovation directed towards market trends and needs, workforce entrepreneurship and strong common values. Our management approach combines strategic thought and action at Group level with a high degree of autonomy at each competence centre. The ORIOR 2025 Strategy with its strategic pillars and the Group-wide key strate- gic initiatives - the ground-breaking "ORIOR New Normal", the intradisciplinary "ORIOR Champion Model" and the synergistic "ORIOR Bridge-building" initiative - are important success factors that will ensure steady value creation for all stakeholders. Motivated employees who enjoy what they do and who assume responsibility for themselves and their work are the catalyst for unlocking the extraordinary. We embrace uniqueness and premium quality in our claim to surprise our consumers time and again with delightful and delicious creations. Our vision is nothing less than Excellence in Food.

ORIOR ANNUAL REPORT 2022 | LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS Dear Shareholders Internationally active Swiss food & beverage group ORIOR can look back on a successful anniversary year in a complex and challenging environment. CEO Daniel Lutz summarises: "We achieved good results, especially once all of the influencing factors are taken into account. The economy has now been in a state of crisis for three years. The ORIOR New Normal model became the key initiative we took to successfully handle the many challenges facing us. We were able to improve our key figures - again and partially relevant - compared with the previous year, despite the distortions caused by high energy, transport and sourcing costs as well as strong inflation in many places in Europe. This is evidence that we have reached a new level of quality in terms of resilience, thanks in particular to the breadth of our portfolio and our focus on forward-facing niches with growth potential." In the 2022 financial year, the ORIOR Group generated net sales of CHF 636.7 million, an increase of 3.7% over the previous year (previous year: CHF 614.1 million). Reported net sales growth consists of organic growth of 6.0% and a currency effect of -2.3%. Sales reclassification (net booking of intermediary sales) of CHF 4.1 million and 2 discontinued sales to Russia of CHF 1.9 million reduced net sales by a total of CHF 6.0 million. The ongoing recov- ery of Casualfood and the food service sector, as well as responsible, gradual price increases and broad-basedvolume growth were the main drivers for the positive trend. In addition, the diversified positioning of the Group provided a stabilising effect once again. The Group's gross margin increased from 44.8% to 45.9%. EBITDA remained unchanged at CHF 64.1 million (previous year: CHF 64.1 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 10.1% (previous year: 10.4%). EBIT increased substantially by 7.2% to CHF 37.9 million (previous year: CHF 35.4 million) due to lower deprecia- tion, favourable exchange rates and, in particular, the one-offeffects related to the site development projects in the previous year. Net profit attributable to ORIOR AG shareholders increased by 10.6% to CHF 30.2 million (previous year: CHF 27.3 million). In the 2022 financial year, the operating cash flow amounted to CHF 59.4 million (previous year: CHF 51.3 million, restated). This increase is mainly due to organic growth as well as the active management of working capital. Thanks to the solid operating performance, the net debt/EBITDA ratio was reduced slightly from 2.09x to 2.06x, which was in line with planning and despite the dividend increase and the acquisition of the final tranche in Casualfood. ORIOR segments Compared with a strong previous year, ORIOR's Convenience segment, with its Fredag, Le Patron, Pastinella and Biotta competence centres, generated 1.2% lower net sales of CHF 220.2 million (previous year: CHF 222.8 million). The main reasons were the reclassification of sales (net booking of intermediary sales) with a corresponding loss of sales of CHF 4.1 million, as well as the closure of a smaller production site and the associated shift of sales to the Refinement segment. If these two effects were excluded, the segment would have experienced significant growth. Positive highlights worth mentioning are the continued good performance and channel expansion of the core ranges, the rebound of the food service business in general, including large catering orders of several thousand meals, as well as new listings in the plant-based specialities sector. Strategic capacity expansions within the plant- based product category were successfully completed. The ORIOR Refinement segment, with the Rapelli, Albert Spiess and Möfag competence centres, increased net sales by 0.9% to CHF 249.1 million (previous year: CHF 246.8 million). As of spring 2022, the ORIOR Group made a conscious decision to stop sales exports worth just over CHF 2 million per year to Russia. At the same time, histor-