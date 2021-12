Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 2 507 B 22 097 M 22 097 M Net income 2022 276 B 2 429 M 2 429 M Net Debt 2022 7 154 B 63 052 M 63 052 M P/E ratio 2022 9,85x Yield 2022 3,54% Capitalization 2 688 B 23 720 M 23 691 M EV / Sales 2022 3,93x EV / Sales 2023 3,63x Nbr of Employees 33 153 Free-Float 93,6% Chart ORIX CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ORIX CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 13 Last Close Price 2 249,00 JPY Average target price 2 425,38 JPY Spread / Average Target 7,84% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Makoto Inoue Executive President, Group CEO & Director Hitomaro Yano Executive Officer, GM-Finance & Accounting Shuji Irie Director & General Manager-Business Investment Heizo Takenaka Independent Outside Director Michael A. Cusumano Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ORIX CORPORATION 41.94% 23 720 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 40.69% 59 193 SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 37.91% 26 197 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED 85.36% 8 352 MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED 23.25% 7 907 ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC. 5.59% 6 584