  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ORIX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8591   JP3200450009

ORIX CORPORATION

(8591)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

ORIX : Announcement Regarding the Name Change of ORIX Leasing Pakistan Limited in Pakistan

01/06/2022 | 11:08pm EST
TOKYO, Japan - January 7, 2022 - ORIX Corporation ("ORIX") announced today that ORIX Leasing Pakistan Limited ("OLP"), its local affiliate in Pakistan, has changed its name to OLP Financial Services Pakistan Limited.

OLP is a pioneer of leasing in Pakistan, established in 1986 through a joint investment of ORIX, a state owned financial institution and local private sector investors. It provides various financial services such as equipment and automobile leasing/loans and also has investment in an Islamic Finance (Modaraba) business.

OLP decided to rebrand the Company in line with the company's vision of enhancing its corporate image as an SME focused financial services company.

■Overview of ORIX Leasing Pakistan Limited
Current Name ORIX Leasing Pakistan Limited
New Name OLP Financial Services Pakistan Limited
Effective Date December 24, 2021
Head office location Pakistan, Karachi
Date of establishment July, 1986
Representative Shaheen Amin (CEO)
Description of business Equipment Leasing, Automobile Leasing/ Loans
Shareholding percentages ORIX 49.58%

http://olpfinance.com/

Contact Information:
Investor Relations and Sustainability Department
ORIX Corporation
Tel: +81-3-3435-3121

About ORIX:
ORIX Corporation (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX) is a financial services group which provides innovative products and services to its customers by constantly pursuing new businesses.
Established in 1964, from its start in the leasing business, ORIX has advanced into neighboring fields and at present has expanded into lending, investment, life insurance, banking, asset management, automobile related, real estate and environment and energy related businesses. Since entering Hong Kong in 1971, ORIX has spread its businesses globally by establishing locations in 28 countries and regions across the world.
Going forward, ORIX intends to utilize its strengths and expertise, which generate new value, to establish an independent ORIX business model that continues to evolve perpetually. In this way, ORIX will engage in business activities that instill vitality in its companies and workforce, and thereby contribute to society. For more details, please visit our website: https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/
(As of September 30, 2021)

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:
These documents May contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results that differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and under "(4) Risk Factors" of the "1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results" of the "Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021."

Disclaimer

ORIX Corporation published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 04:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 507 B 21 626 M 21 626 M
Net income 2022 284 B 2 450 M 2 450 M
Net Debt 2022 7 154 B 61 707 M 61 707 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 3,30%
Capitalization 2 919 B 25 214 M 25 176 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,02x
EV / Sales 2023 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 33 153
Free-Float 93,6%
