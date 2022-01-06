ORIX : Announcement Regarding the Name Change of ORIX Leasing Pakistan Limited in Pakistan

TOKYO, Japan - January 7, 2022 - ORIX Corporation ("ORIX") announced today that ORIX Leasing Pakistan Limited ("OLP"), its local affiliate in Pakistan, has changed its name to OLP Financial Services Pakistan Limited.

OLP is a pioneer of leasing in Pakistan, established in 1986 through a joint investment of ORIX, a state owned financial institution and local private sector investors. It provides various financial services such as equipment and automobile leasing/loans and also has investment in an Islamic Finance (Modaraba) business.

OLP decided to rebrand the Company in line with the company's vision of enhancing its corporate image as an SME focused financial services company.

Current Name ORIX Leasing Pakistan Limited New Name OLP Financial Services Pakistan Limited Effective Date December 24, 2021 Head office location Pakistan, Karachi Date of establishment July, 1986 Representative Shaheen Amin (CEO) Description of business Equipment Leasing, Automobile Leasing/ Loans Shareholding percentages ORIX 49.58% ■Overview of ORIX Leasing Pakistan Limited http://olpfinance.com/

