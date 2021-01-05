Log in
ORIX CORPORATION

(8591)
ORIX : Announcement Regarding the Name Change of Saudi ORIX Leasing Company

01/05/2021 | 01:04am EST
TOKYO, Japan - January 5, 2021 - ORIX Corporation ('ORIX') announced today that Saudi ORIX Leasing Company ('SOLC'), a Saudi Arabian joint venture in which its group owns a 30-percent stake, changed its name to Yanal Finance Company on January 3, 2021.

SOLC is a leasing company jointly established by ORIX and ORIX Leasing Pakistan Limited, an ORIX Pakistan subsidiary, and local financial institutions. The company name change reflects the future business and brand strategy of SOLC.

■ Company overview
Name Yanal Finance Company
Head office location Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Date of establishment January, 2001
Representative Bader Alswailem (CEO)
Description of business Leasing, Automobile Leasing
Major shareholders and their investment percentages The Saudi Investment Bank 38.0％、Trade Development & Investment Group Limited 32.0％、ORIX 27.5％、ORIX Leasing Pakistan Limited 2.5％

Contact Information:
Investor Relations Team
Investor Relations and Sustainability Department
ORIX Corporation
Tel: +81-3-3435-3121

About ORIX:
ORIX Corporation (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX) is a financial services group which provides innovative products and services to its customers by constantly pursuing new businesses.
Established in 1964, from its start in the leasing business, ORIX has advanced into neighboring fields and at present has expanded into lending, investment, life insurance, banking, asset management, automobile related, real estate and environment and energy related businesses. Since entering Hong Kong in 1971, ORIX has spread its businesses globally by establishing locations in 37 countries and regions across the world.
Going forward, ORIX intends to utilize its strengths and expertise, which generate new value, to establish an independent ORIX business model that continues to evolve perpetually. In this way, ORIX will engage in business activities that instill vitality in its companies and workforce, and thereby contribute to society. For more details, please visit our website: https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/
(As of March 31, 2020)

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:
These documents May contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results that differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under 'Risk Factors' in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and under '(4) Risk Factors' of the '1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results' of the 'Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020.'

Disclaimer

ORIX Corporation published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 06:03:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
