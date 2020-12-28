Log in
ORIX CORPORATION

(8591)
ORIX : Announcement Regarding the Transfer of Shares and Name Change of Al Hail ORIX Finance PSC in UAE

12/28/2020
TOKYO, Japan - December 28, 2020 - ORIX Corporation ('ORIX') announced today that it has transferred its shares in Al Hail ORIX Finance PSC ('ALHO'), a leasing joint venture in UAE. ALHO has changed its name to SAMA Finance upon this transition.

1. Purpose of the transfer of shares and name change
ALHO is a leasing company established in 2002 through the joint investment of ORIX, its local affiliate in Pakistan, ORIX Leasing Pakistan ('OLP'), and a local institution.
In view of ALHO's future growth strategy and of ORIX's investment policy, ORIX has transferred its shares in ALHO to the principal shareholder, Al Hail Holding.

2. Number of shares transferred
1,110,000 shares (37.0% of shares issued, which is all the shares held by ORIX)
*Shares OLP owns are not included this transfer

3. Schedule of transfer
Effective date of transfer: December 27, 2020

4. Overview of OLE
Name SAMA Finance
Head office location Dubai, UAE
Date of establishment March, 2002
Representative Marwan Alabdulla
Description of business Leasing, Automobile Leasing, Lending
Major shareholders and their shareholding percentages Al Hail Holding 60.0%、ORIX 37.0%、ORIX Leasing Pakistan Limited 3.0% (Ratios of shares are before transferred)

Contact Information:
ORIX Corporation
Corporate Planning Department
Tel: +81-3-3435-3121

About ORIX:
ORIX Corporation (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX) is a financial services group which provides innovative products and services to its customers by constantly pursuing new businesses.
Established in 1964, from its start in the leasing business, ORIX has advanced into neighboring fields and at present has expanded into lending, investment, life insurance, banking, asset management, automobile related, real estate and environment and energy related businesses. Since entering Hong Kong in 1971, ORIX has spread its businesses globally by establishing locations in 37 countries and regions across the world.
Going forward, ORIX intends to utilize its strengths and expertise, which generate new value, to establish an independent ORIX business model that continues to evolve perpetually. In this way, ORIX will engage in business activities that instill vitality in its companies and workforce, and thereby contribute to society. For more details, please visit our website: https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/
(As of March 31, 2020)

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:
These documents may contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results that differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under 'Risk Factors' in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and under '(4) Risk Factors' of the '1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results' of the 'Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020.'

Disclaimer

ORIX Corporation published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 06:08:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
