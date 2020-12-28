ORIX : Announcement Regarding the Transfer of Shares and Name Change of Al Hail ORIX Finance PSC in UAE

TOKYO, Japan - December 28, 2020 - ORIX Corporation ('ORIX') announced today that it has transferred its shares in Al Hail ORIX Finance PSC ('ALHO'), a leasing joint venture in UAE. ALHO has changed its name to SAMA Finance upon this transition.

1. Purpose of the transfer of shares and name change

ALHO is a leasing company established in 2002 through the joint investment of ORIX, its local affiliate in Pakistan, ORIX Leasing Pakistan ('OLP'), and a local institution.

In view of ALHO's future growth strategy and of ORIX's investment policy, ORIX has transferred its shares in ALHO to the principal shareholder, Al Hail Holding.

2. Number of shares transferred

1,110,000 shares (37.0% of shares issued, which is all the shares held by ORIX)

*Shares OLP owns are not included this transfer

3. Schedule of transfer

Effective date of transfer: December 27, 2020

Name SAMA Finance Head office location Dubai, UAE Date of establishment March, 2002 Representative Marwan Alabdulla Description of business Leasing, Automobile Leasing, Lending Major shareholders and their shareholding percentages Al Hail Holding 60.0%、ORIX 37.0%、ORIX Leasing Pakistan Limited 3.0% (Ratios of shares are before transferred) 4. Overview of OLE

