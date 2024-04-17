TOKYO, Japan - April 17, 2024 - ORIX Corporation ("ORIX") is pleased to announce that it celebrates its 60th anniversary today. ORIX Group was established in 1964 and has grown from its roots in leasing in Japan to become a global, diverse, and unique corporate group. Today the group operates businesses and delivers services in around 30 countries and regions around the world with approximately 35,000 people. It is active in financing and investment, life insurance, banking, asset management, real estate, concession, environment and energy, automobile-related services, industrial/ICT equipment, ships and aircraft.

ORIX Group CEO, Makoto Inoue, marked the anniversary with the following comment: "ORIX Group would like to take this opportunity to thank our many stakeholders all around the world for the support and trust they have given the company over the years enabling us to grow to our current scale and breadth. It is thanks to our employees and stakeholders that we have been able to continue to grow while overcoming many challenges over the past 60 years, and the resilience of the ORIX Group of today is the result of these efforts."

ORIX Group 60th anniversary logo

To celebrate the anniversary, ORIX Group has released a 60th anniversary logo to mark the occasion.

This anniversary also coincides with the introduction of the ORIX Group Purpose & Culture, which defines why ORIX Group exists in the world and sets out a set of shared values that ORIX Group employees live and champion every day. ORIX Group aims to nurture an even greater sense of unity globally under its new Purpose & Culture, and will continue to deliver value in our world by combining diverse expertise and innovative thinking to find new pathways to impact.

To find out more about the history of ORIX and its evolution over the past 60 years, please visit the Our History page on our website

■ORIX Group History (ORIX Group website)

To find out more about the ORIX Group Purpose & Culture, please visit the Our Purpose & Culture page on our website.

■ORIX Group Purpose & Culture (ORIX Group website)

Contact Information:

Investor Relations and Sustainability Department

ORIX Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3435-3121

About ORIX Group:

ORIX Group (ORIX Corporation TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX) was established in 1964 and has grown from its roots in leasing in Japan to become a global, diverse, and unique corporate group. Today, it is active around the world in financing and investment, life insurance, banking, asset management, real estate, concession, environment and energy, automobile-related services, industrial/ICT equipment, ships and aircraft. Since expanding outside of Japan in 1971, ORIX Group has grown its business globally and now operates in around 30 countries and regions across the world with approximately 35,000 people. ORIX Group unites globally around its Purpose: "Finding Paths. Making Impact." combining diverse expertise and innovative thinking to help our world develop in a sustainable way.

For more details, please visit our website: https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/

(As of November 1, 2023)

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:

These documents may contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results that differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and under "(4) Risk Factors" of the "1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results" of the "Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023" furnished on Form 6-K.