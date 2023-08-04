Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023 August 4, 2023 In preparing its consolidated financial information, ORIX Corporation (the "Company") and its subsidiaries have complied with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America. This document may contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company believes that it may have been a "passive foreign investment company" for U.S. federal income tax purposes in the year to which these consolidated financial results relate by reason of the composition of its assets and the nature of its income. In addition, the Company may be a PFIC for the foreseeable future. Assuming that the Company is a PFIC, a U.S. holder of the shares or American depositary shares of the Company will be subject to special rules generally intended to eliminate any benefits from the deferral of U.S. federal income tax that a holder could derive from investing in a foreign corporation that does not distribute all of its earnings on a current basis. Investors should consult their tax advisors with respect to such rules, which are summarized in the Company's annual report. For further information please contact: Investor Relations and Sustainability Department ORIX Corporation World Trade Center Bldg., SOUTH TOWER, 2-4-1 Hamamatsu-cho, Minato-Ku, Tokyo, 105-5135 JAPAN Tel: +81-3-3435-3121 Fax: +81-3-3435-3154 E-mail: orix_corpcomm@orix.jp

Table of Contents

Consolidated Financial Results from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023 (U.S. GAAP Financial Information for ORIX Corporation and its Subsidiaries) Corporate Name: ORIX Corporation Listed Exchanges: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities No. 8591) New York Stock Exchange (Trading Symbol : IX) Head Office: Tokyo JAPAN Tel: +81-3-3435-3121 (URL https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/ir/) 1. Performance Highlights as of and for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (1) Performance Highlights - Operating Results (Unaudited) (millions of yen) Total

Revenues Year-on-Year

Change Operating

Income Year-on-Year

Change Income

before

Income

Taxes Year-on-Year

Change Net Income

Attributable to

ORIX Corporation

Shareholders Year-on-Year

Change June 30, 2023 676,974 2.9 % 83,252 (0.7 )% 89,392 4.5 % 62,966 1.7 % June 30, 2022 657,813 - 83,842 - 85,564 - 61,924 - "Comprehensive Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders" was ¥159,913 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (year-on-year change was an 8.7% decrease) and ¥175,093 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. *Note 1: Accounting Standards Update 2018-12 ("Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts"-ASC 944 ("Financial Services-Insurance")) (hereinafter, "LDTI") has been adopted since April 1, 2023, with the transition date of April 1, 2021, on a modified retrospective approach. Although figures for the the three months ended June 30, 2022 have been retrospectively adjusted, the year-on-year change rate has not been presented. Basic

Earnings Per Share Diluted

Earnings Per Share June 30, 2023 53.87 53.80 June 30, 2022 51.95 51.90 *Note 2: Unless otherwise stated, all amounts shown herein are in millions of Japanese yen, except for per share and dividend amounts, which are in single yen. (2) Performance Highlights - Financial Position (Unaudited) Total

Assets Total

Equity Shareholders'

Equity Shareholders'

Equity Ratio June 30, 2023 15,584,145 3,722,041 3,643,306 23.4 % March 31, 2023 15,289,385 3,614,322 3,543,607 23.2 % *Note 3: "Shareholders' Equity" refers to "Total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity." "Shareholders' Equity Ratio" is the ratio of "Total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity" to "Total Assets." LDTI standard has been adopted since April 1, 2023, with the transition date of April 1,2021, on a modified retrospective approach. 2. Dividends (Unaudited) First

Quarter-end Second

Quarter-end Third

Quarter-end Year-end Total March 31, 2023 - 42.80 - 42.80 85.60 March 31, 2024 - - - - - March 31, 2024 (Est.) - 42.80 - 51.20 94.00 3. Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2024 (Unaudited) Net Income

Attributable to

ORIX Corporation Shareholders Year-on-Year

Change March 31, 2024 330,000 20.8 % *Note4: Although forward-looking statements in this document are based on information currently available to ORIX Corporation and are based on assumptions deemed reasonable by ORIX Corporation, actual financial results may differ materially due to various factors. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Factors causing a result that differs from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in our Form 20-F submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. 4. Other Information (1) Changes in Significant Consolidated Subsidiaries Yes ( ) No ( x ) Addition - None ( ) Exclusion - None ( ) (2) Adoption of Simplified Accounting Method Yes ( ) No ( x ) (3) Changes in Accounting Principles, Procedures and Disclosures 1. Changes due to adoptions of new accounting standards Yes ( x ) No ( ) 2. Other than those above Yes ( ) No ( x ) (4) Number of Issued Shares (Ordinary Shares) 1. The number of issued shares, including treasury stock, was 1,234,849,342 as of June 30, 2023, and 1,234,849,342 as of March 31, 2023. 2. The number of treasury stock was 65,915,228 as of June 30, 2023, and 61,742,607 as of March 31, 2023. 3. The average number of outstanding shares was 1,168,915,061 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, and 1,191,991,937 for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The Company's shares held through the Board Incentive Plan Trust (2,800,866 shares as of June 30, 2023 and 2,800,866 shares as of March 31, 2023) are not included in the number of treasury stock as of the end of the periods, but are included in the average number of shares outstanding as treasury stock that are deducted from the basis of the calculation of per share data. * These consolidated financial results from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023 are not subject to certified public accountant's or audit firm's quarterly review. - 1 -

Table of Contents

1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (1) Financial Highlights Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Three months

ended

June 30, 2022 Three months

ended

June 30, 2023 Change Amount Percent Total Revenues (millions of yen) 657,813 676,974 19,161 3 % Total Expenses (millions of yen) 573,971 593,722 19,751 3 % Income before Income Taxes (millions of yen) 85,564 89,392 3,828 5 % Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders (millions of yen) 61,924 62,966 1,042 2 % Earnings Per Share (Basic) (yen) 51.95 53.87 1.92 4 % (Diluted) (yen) 51.90 53.80 1.90 4 % ROE (Annualized) *1 (%) 7.4 7.0 (0.4 ) - ROA (Annualized) *2 (%) 1.71 1.63 (0.08 ) - *Note 1: ROE is the ratio of Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders for the period to average ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity. *Note 2: ROA is calculated based on Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders. *Note 3: Accounting Standards Update 2018-12 ("Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts"-ASC 944 ("Financial Services-Insurance")) (hereinafter, "LDTI") has been adopted since April 1, 2023, with the transition date of April 1, 2021, on a modified retrospective approach. Overview of Business Performance (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023) Total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (hereinafter, "the first consolidated period") increased 3% to ¥676,974 million compared to ¥657,813 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year due to increases in life insurance premiums and related investment income, gains (losses) on investment securities and dividends and services income despite a decrease in sales of goods and real estate. Total expenses increased 3% to ¥593,722 million compared to ¥573,971 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year due to increases in interest expense, life insurance costs and selling, general and administrative expenses despite a decrease in costs of goods and real estate sold. Equity in net income (loss) of affiliates resulted in net income of ¥5,185 million (net loss of ¥1,381 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year), and gains on sales of subsidiaries and affiliates and liquidation losses, net decreased by ¥2,148 million to ¥955 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. Due to the above results, income before income taxes for the first consolidated period increased 5% to ¥89,392 million compared to ¥85,564 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year and net income attributable to ORIX Corporation shareholders increased 2% to ¥62,966 million compared to ¥61,924 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year. - 2 -

Table of Contents

Segment Information Total segment profits for the first consolidated period increased 6% to ¥91,507 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. Since April 1, 2023, segment profits have been calculated with broadened the scope of profit sharing for inter-segment collaboration. As a result, segment data for the three months ended June 30, 2022 has been retrospectively restated. LDTI standard has been adopted since April 1, 2023, with the transition date of April 1, 2021, on a modified retrospective approach. As a result of this change, Insurance segment data for the previous fiscal year has been retrospectively restated. For further information, see "2. Financial Information (6) Changes in Accounting Policies - (Adoption of New Accounting Standards)". Segment information for the first consolidated period is as follows: Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing : Finance and fee business; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments and ICT-related equipment Three months ended

June 30, 2022

(millions of yen) Three months ended

June 30, 2023

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Profits 16,550 19,861 3,311 20 As of March 31, 2023

(millions of yen) As of June 30, 2023

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Assets 1,514,070 1,508,103 (5,967 ) (0 ) Segment profits increased 20% to ¥19,861 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in gains (losses) on investment securities and dividends. Segment assets totaled ¥1,508,103 million, remaining relatively unchanged compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. - 3 -

Table of Contents

Real Estate : Real estate development, rental and management; facility operations; real estate asset management Three months ended

June 30, 2022

(millions of yen) Three months ended

June 30, 2023

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Profits 11,943 9,961 (1,982 ) (17 ) As of March 31, 2023

(millions of yen) As of June 30, 2023

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Assets 935,027 945,421 10,394 1 Segment profits decreased 17% to ¥9,961 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in operating leases revenues resulting from sales of real estate under operating leases, despite an increase in sales of goods and real estate. Segment assets increased 1% to ¥945,421 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in investment in operating leases. PE Investment and Concession : Private equity investment; concession Three months ended

June 30, 2022

(millions of yen) Three months ended

June 30, 2023

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Profits 2,254 5,657 3,403 151 As of March 31, 2023

(millions of yen) As of June 30, 2023

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Assets 605,471 613,401 7,930 1 Segment profits increased 151% to ¥5,657 million to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in equity in net loss of affiliates at our three airports in Kansai in our concession business. Segment assets increased 1% to ¥613,401 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in goodwill, intangible assets acquired in business combinations resulting from the acquisition of investees. - 4 -

Table of Contents

Environment and Energy : Domestic and overseas renewable energy; electric power retailing; ESCO services; sales of solar panels and battery energy storage system; recycling and waste management Three months ended

June 30, 2022

(millions of yen) Three months ended

June 30, 2023

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Profits 3,522 3,015 (507 ) (14 ) As of March 31, 2023

(millions of yen) As of June 30, 2023

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Assets 773,617 789,632 16,015 2 Segment profits decreased 14% to ¥3,015 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in services income. Segment assets increased 2% to ¥789,632 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to foreign exchange effects. Insurance : Life insurance Three months ended

June 30, 2022

(millions of yen) Three months ended

June 30, 2023

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Profits 11,439 19,213 7,774 68 As of March 31, 2023

(millions of yen) As of June 30, 2023

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Assets 2,050,412 2,222,252 171,840 8 Segment profits increased 68% to ¥19,213 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to the absence of life insurance costs as a result of increased payouts to policy holders recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Segment assets increased 8% to ¥2,222,252 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in investment in securities. - 5 -

Table of Contents

Banking and Credit : Banking; consumer finance Three months ended

June 30, 2022

(millions of yen) Three months ended

June 30, 2023

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Profits 7,236 8,189 953 13 As of March 31, 2023

(millions of yen) As of June 30, 2023

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Assets 2,698,747 2,712,290 13,543 1 Segment profits increased 13% to ¥8,189 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in gains on investment securities and dividends and an increase in finance revenues, despite an increase in the provision for credit losses. Segment assets increased 1% to ¥2,712,290 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in installment loans. Aircraft and Ships : Aircraft investment and management; ship-related finance and investment Three months ended

June 30, 2022

(millions of yen) Three months ended

June 30, 2023

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Profits 5,416 3,628 (1,788 ) (33 ) As of March 31, 2023

(millions of yen) As of June 30, 2023

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Assets 742,890 847,785 104,895 14 Segment profits decreased 33% to ¥3,628 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in operating leases revenues in our ship-related business. Segment assets increased 14% to ¥847,785 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in investment in operating leases and an increase in investment in affiliates resulting from foreign exchange effects. - 6 -

Table of Contents

ORIX USA : Finance, investment and asset management in the Americas Three months ended

June 30, 2022

(millions of yen) Three months ended

June 30, 2023

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Profits 6,039 9,718 3,679 61 As of March 31, 2023

(millions of yen) As of June 30, 2023

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Assets 1,462,067 1,565,552 103,485 7 Segment profits increased 61% to ¥9,718 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in services income. Segment assets increased 7% to ¥1,565,552 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to foreign exchange effects. ORIX Europe : Asset management of global equity and fixed income Three months ended

June 30, 2022

(millions of yen) Three months ended

June 30, 2023

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Profits 9,301 4,223 (5,078 ) (55 ) As of March 31, 2023

(millions of yen) As of June 30, 2023

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Assets 417,941 455,632 37,691 9 Segment profits decreased 55% to ¥4,223 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in gross margin in asset management. Segment assets increased 9% to ¥455,632 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to foreign exchange effects. - 7 -

Table of Contents

Asia and Australia : Finance and investment businesses in Asia and Australia Three months ended

June 30, 2022

(millions of yen) Three months ended

June 30, 2023

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Profits 12,786 8,042 (4,744) (37) As of March 31, 2023

(millions of yen) As of June 30, 2023

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Assets 1,395,096 1,515,388 120,292 9 Segment profits decreased 37% to ¥8,042 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to the absence of gains on the sales of shares of subsidiaries and affiliates due to the sale of certain investees recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Segment assets increased 9% to ¥1,515,388 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to foreign exchange effects. - 8 -

Table of Contents

(2) Consolidated Financial Condition Summary of Assets, Liabilities, Shareholders' Equity As of March 31,

2023 As of June 30,

2023 Change Amount Percent Total Assets (millions of yen) 15,289,385 15,584,145 294,760 2 % (Segment Assets) 12,595,338 13,175,456 580,118 5 % Total Liabilities (millions of yen) 11,674,118 11,860,498 186,380 2 % (Short-term and Long-term Debt) 5,718,519 5,851,212 132,693 2 % (Deposits) 2,246,345 2,263,454 17,109 1 % Shareholders' Equity *1 (millions of yen) 3,543,607 3,643,306 99,699 3 % Shareholders' Equity Per Share *2 (yen) 3,027.93 3,124.26 96.33 3 % *Note 1: Shareholders' Equity refers to ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity based on U.S. GAAP. *Note 2: Shareholders' Equity Per Share is calculated using total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity. *Note 3: LDTI has been adopted since April 1, 2023, with the transition date of April 1, 2021, on a modified retrospective approach. Total assets increased 2% to ¥15,584,145 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to increases in installment loans, investment in operating leases, investment in securities and other assets being offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents. In addition, segment assets increased 5% to ¥13,175,456 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. Total liabilities increased 2% to ¥11,860,498 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to increases in short- and long-term debt and policy liabilities and policy account balances being offset by a decrease in trade notes, accounts and other payable. Shareholders' equity increased 3% to ¥3,643,306 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. - 9 -

Table of Contents

2. Financial Information (1) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (millions of yen) Assets As of March 31,

2023 As of June 30,

2023 Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,231,860 922,227 Restricted Cash 135,048 138,240 Net Investment in Leases 1,087,563 1,127,427 Installment Loans 3,877,602 3,949,470 The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows: March 31, 2023 ¥197,041 million June 30, 2023 ¥222,510 million Allowance for Credit Losses (64,723 ) (66,457 ) Investment in Operating Leases 1,537,178 1,658,440 Investment in Securities 2,940,858 3,170,273 The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows: March 31, 2023 ¥22,874 million June 30, 2023 ¥25,364 million The amounts which are associated to available-for-sale debt securities are as follows: March 31, 2023 Amortized Cost ¥2,488,858 million Allowance for Credit Losses ¥(144) million June 30, 2023 Amortized Cost ¥2,662,803 million Allowance for Credit Losses ¥(454) million Property under Facility Operations 620,994 625,712 Investment in Affiliates 1,000,704 1,051,575 The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows: March 31, 2023 ¥2,511 million June 30, 2023 ¥2,727 million Trade Notes, Accounts and Other Receivable 441,803 427,886 Inventories 169,021 170,012 Office Facilities 253,649 255,465 Other Assets 2,057,828 2,153,875 The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows: March 31, 2023 ¥4,676 million June 30, 2023 ¥3,876 million Total Assets 15,289,385 15,584,145 Liabilities and Equity Short-term Debt 508,796 575,355 Deposits 2,246,345 2,263,454 Trade Notes, Accounts and Other Payable 366,851 314,990 Policy Liabilities and Policy Account Balances 1,832,057 1,887,692 The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows: March 31, 2023 ¥163,734 million June 30, 2023 ¥170,568 million Current and Deferred Income Taxes 454,262 460,309 Long-term Debt 5,209,723 5,275,857 Other Liabilities 1,056,084 1,082,841 Total Liabilities 11,674,118 11,860,498 Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 945 1,606 Commitments and Contingent Liabilities Common Stock 221,111 221,111 Additional Paid-in Capital 233,169 233,535 Retained Earnings 3,054,448 3,067,206 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 156,135 252,917 Treasury Stock, at Cost (121,256 ) (131,463 ) Total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity 3,543,607 3,643,306 Noncontrolling Interests 70,715 78,735 Total Equity 3,614,322 3,722,041 Total Liabilities and Equity 15,289,385 15,584,145 - 10 -

Table of Contents

Note 1: Breakdown of Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income As of March 31,

2023 As of June 30,

2023 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net unrealized gains (losses) on investment in securities (183,034 ) (184,174 ) Impact of changes in policy liability discount rate 164,516 169,035 Debt valuation adjustments 275 231 Defined benefit pension plans (3,617 ) (3,471 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments 155,912 251,172 Net unrealized gains on derivative instruments 22,083 20,124 Total 156,135 252,917 Note 2: LDTI standard has been adopted since April 1, 2023, with the transition date of April 1, 2021, on a modified retrospective approach. - 11 -

Table of Contents

(2) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (millions of yen) Three months

ended

June 30, 2022 Three months

ended

June 30, 2023 Revenues : Finance revenues 73,843 85,048 Gains (Losses) on investment securities and dividends (5,640 ) 8,311 Operating leases 126,199 122,000 Life insurance premiums and related investment income 126,277 152,518 Sales of goods and real estate 131,298 91,660 Services income 205,836 217,437 Total Revenues 657,813 676,974 Expenses : Interest expense 21,898 43,081 Costs of operating leases 81,888 85,625 Life insurance costs 101,017 119,720 Costs of goods and real estate sold 112,430 64,827 Services expense 122,537 127,127 Other (income) and expense 1,730 3,534 Selling, general and administrative expenses 132,082 146,786 Provision for credit losses 248 2,920 Write-downs of long-lived assets 108 86 Write-downs of securities 33 16 Total Expenses 573,971 593,722 Operating Income 83,842 83,252 Equity in Net Income (Loss) of Affiliates (1,381 ) 5,185 Gains on Sales of Subsidiaries and Affiliates and Liquidation Losses, net 3,103 955 Income before Income Taxes 85,564 89,392 Provision for Income Taxes 21,214 25,235 Net Income 64,350 64,157 Net Income Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interests 2,426 1,177 Net Income Attributable to the Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 0 14 Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders 61,924 62,966 Note: LDTI standard has been adopted since April 1, 2023, with the transition date of April 1, 2021, on a modified retrospective approach. - 12 -

Table of Contents

(3) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (millions of yen) Three months

ended

June 30, 2022 Three months

ended

June 30, 2023 Net Income : 64,350 64,157 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Net change of unrealized gains (losses) on investment in securities (81,373 ) (1,150 ) Impact of changes in policy liability discount rate 76,851 4,519 Net change of debt valuation adjustments (16 ) (44 ) Net change of defined benefit pension plans (165 ) 147 Net change of foreign currency translation adjustments 114,119 99,318 Net change of unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments 10,931 (1,986 ) Total other comprehensive income 120,347 100,804 Comprehensive Income 184,697 164,961 Comprehensive Income Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interests 9,566 4,936 Comprehensive Income Attributable to the Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 38 112 Comprehensive Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders 175,093 159,913 Note: LDTI standard has been adopted since April 1, 2023, with the transition date of April 1, 2021, on a modified retrospective approach. (4) Assumptions for Going Concern There is no corresponding item. (5) Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity There is no corresponding item. - 13 -

Table of Contents

(6) Changes in Accounting Policies (Adoption of New Accounting Standards) In August 2018, Accounting Standards Update 2018-12 ("Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts"-ASC 944 ("Financial Services-Insurance")) was issued, and the original effective date was deferred by two years by related amendments which were issued thereafter. These updates change the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure requirements for long-duration contracts issued by an insurance entity. These updates require an insurance entity to review and, if there is a change, update cash flow assumptions at least annually and to update the discount rate used for the liability for future policy benefits at each reporting date for nonparticipating traditional long-duration and limited-payment contracts. The effect of updating the discount rate is recognized in other comprehensive income (loss). These updates also require market risk benefits to be measured at fair value, and simplify amortization of deferred acquisition costs. Furthermore, these updates require additional disclosures for long-duration contracts. These updates are effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2022, and interim periods within those fiscal years. Early application is permitted. For the liability for future policy benefits and deferred acquisition costs, these updates are applied to contracts in force as of beginning of the earliest period presented (hereinafter, "the transition date" of these updates) on a modified retrospective basis, and an insurance entity may elect to apply retrospectively. For the market risk benefits, these updates are applied retrospectively at the transition date, and the difference between fair value and carrying value requires an adjustment to retained earnings at the transition date. The cumulative effect of changes in the discount rates between contract inception date and the transition date should be recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income at the transition date. The Company and its subsidiaries adopted these updates on April 1, 2023, with the transition date of April 1, 2021, on a modified retrospective basis. The adoption of these updates changed the measurement of the liability for future policy benefits, etc. In addition, the effect of this adoption on the Company and its subsidiaries' financial position was an increase of ¥28,937 million in policy liabilities and policy account balances and a decrease of ¥24,641 million in impact of changes in policy liability discount rate (accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)) in the consolidated balance sheet as of the transition date. These were due to changes in the applicable discount rate resulting from fluctuation in interest rates (mainly a decline in Japanese yen interest rates). Deferred policy acquisition costs (other assets) had taken over the balance just before the transition date. In addition, the effect of the adoption of these updates on the Company and its subsidiaries' results of operations and financial position was an increase of ¥10,012 million in deferred policy acquisition costs (other assets), a decrease of ¥50,925 million in policy liabilities and policy account balances, an increase of ¥37,535 million in impact of changes in policy liability discount rate (accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)), and an increase of ¥5,241 million in retained earnings in the consolidated balance sheet, and a decrease of ¥4,571 million in life insurance costs in the consolidated statement of income for the year ended March 31, 2022. These were due mainly to changes in the applicable discount rate resulting from fluctuation in interest rates (mainly an increase in US dollar interest rates), and a change in the amortization period of deferred policy acquisition costs. Furthermore, the effect of the adoption of these updates on the Company and its subsidiaries' results of operations and financial position was an increase of ¥23,194 million in deferred policy acquisition costs (other assets), a decrease of ¥233,309 million in policy liabilities and policy account balances, an increase of ¥164,516 million in impact of changes in policy liability discount rate (accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)), and an increase of ¥22,506 million in retained earnings in the consolidated balance sheet, and a decrease of ¥25,010 million in life insurance costs in the consolidated statement of income for the year ended March 31, 2023. These were due mainly to changes in the applicable discount rate resulting from fluctuation in interest rates (mainly an increase in US dollar interest rates), reversals of policy liabilities and policy account balances due to update net insurance premium rates (resulting from a variance between actual and expected benefits paid), and changes in the amortization period of deferred policy acquisition costs. - 14 -

Table of Contents