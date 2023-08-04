Consolidated Financial Results

April 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023

August 4, 2023

In preparing its consolidated financial information, ORIX Corporation (the "Company") and its subsidiaries have complied with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America.

This document may contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company believes that it may have been a "passive foreign investment company" for U.S. federal income tax purposes in the year to which these consolidated financial results relate by reason of the composition of its assets and the nature of its income. In addition, the Company may be a PFIC for the foreseeable future. Assuming that the Company is a PFIC, a U.S. holder of the shares or American depositary shares of the Company will be subject to special rules generally intended to eliminate any benefits from the deferral of U.S. federal income tax that a holder could derive from investing in a foreign corporation that does not distribute all of its earnings on a current basis. Investors should consult their tax advisors with respect to such rules, which are summarized in the Company's annual report.

Consolidated Financial Results from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023

(U.S. GAAP Financial Information for ORIX Corporation and its Subsidiaries)

Corporate Name:

ORIX Corporation

Listed Exchanges:

Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities No. 8591)

New York Stock Exchange (Trading Symbol : IX)

Head Office:

Tokyo JAPAN

Tel: +81-3-3435-3121

(URL https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/ir/)

1. Performance Highlights as of and for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

(1) Performance Highlights - Operating Results (Unaudited)

(millions of yen)

Total
Revenues		Year-on-Year
Change		Operating
Income		Year-on-Year
Change		Income
before
Income
Taxes		Year-on-Year
Change		Net Income
Attributable to
ORIX Corporation
Shareholders		Year-on-Year
Change

June 30, 2023

676,974 2.9 % 83,252 (0.7 )% 89,392 4.5 % 62,966 1.7 %

June 30, 2022

657,813 - 83,842 - 85,564 - 61,924 -

"Comprehensive Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders" was ¥159,913 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (year-on-year change was an 8.7% decrease) and ¥175,093 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

*Note 1:

Accounting Standards Update 2018-12 ("Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts"-ASC 944 ("Financial Services-Insurance")) (hereinafter, "LDTI") has been adopted since April 1, 2023, with the transition date of April 1, 2021, on a modified retrospective approach. Although figures for the the three months ended June 30, 2022 have been retrospectively adjusted, the year-on-year change rate has not been presented.

Basic
Earnings Per Share		Diluted
Earnings Per Share

June 30, 2023

53.87 53.80

June 30, 2022

51.95 51.90
*Note 2:

Unless otherwise stated, all amounts shown herein are in millions of Japanese yen, except for per share and dividend amounts, which are in single yen.

(2) Performance Highlights - Financial Position (Unaudited)

Total
Assets		Total
Equity		Shareholders'
Equity		Shareholders'
Equity Ratio

June 30, 2023

15,584,145 3,722,041 3,643,306 23.4 %

March 31, 2023

15,289,385 3,614,322 3,543,607 23.2 %
*Note 3:

"Shareholders' Equity" refers to "Total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity."

"Shareholders' Equity Ratio" is the ratio of "Total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity" to "Total Assets."

LDTI standard has been adopted since April 1, 2023, with the transition date of April 1,2021, on a modified retrospective approach.

2. Dividends (Unaudited)

First
Quarter-end		Second
Quarter-end		Third
Quarter-end		Year-endTotal

March 31, 2023

- 42.80 - 42.80 85.60

March 31, 2024

- - - - -

March 31, 2024 (Est.)

- 42.80 - 51.20 94.00

3. Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2024 (Unaudited)

Net Income
Attributable to
ORIX Corporation Shareholders		Year-on-Year
Change

March 31, 2024

330,000 20.8 %
*Note4:

Although forward-looking statements in this document are based on information currently available to ORIX Corporation and are based on assumptions deemed reasonable by ORIX Corporation, actual financial results may differ materially due to various factors. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Factors causing a result that differs from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in our Form 20-F submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

4. Other Information

(1) Changes in Significant Consolidated Subsidiaries Yes ( ) No ( x )

Addition - None ( )

Exclusion - None ( )

(2) Adoption of Simplified Accounting Method Yes ( ) No ( x )
(3) Changes in Accounting Principles, Procedures and Disclosures

1. Changes due to adoptions of new accounting standards

Yes ( x ) No ( )

2. Other than those above

Yes ( ) No ( x )

(4) Number of Issued Shares (Ordinary Shares)

1. The number of issued shares, including treasury stock, was 1,234,849,342 as of June 30, 2023, and 1,234,849,342 as of March 31, 2023.

2. The number of treasury stock was 65,915,228 as of June 30, 2023, and 61,742,607 as of March 31, 2023.

3. The average number of outstanding shares was 1,168,915,061 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, and 1,191,991,937 for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

The Company's shares held through the Board Incentive Plan Trust (2,800,866 shares as of June 30, 2023 and 2,800,866 shares as of March 31, 2023) are not included in the number of treasury stock as of the end of the periods, but are included in the average number of shares outstanding as treasury stock that are deducted from the basis of the calculation of per share data.

* These consolidated financial results from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023 are not subject to certified public accountant's or audit firm's quarterly review.

1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

(1) Financial Highlights

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Three months
ended
June 30, 2022		Three months
ended
June 30, 2023		Change
AmountPercent

Total Revenues

(millions of yen) 657,813 676,974 19,161 3 %

Total Expenses

(millions of yen) 573,971 593,722 19,751 3 %

Income before Income Taxes

(millions of yen) 85,564 89,392 3,828 5 %

Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders

(millions of yen) 61,924 62,966 1,042 2 %

Earnings Per Share (Basic)

(yen) 51.95 53.87 1.92 4 %

(Diluted)

(yen) 51.90 53.80 1.90 4 %

ROE (Annualized) *1

(%) 7.4 7.0 (0.4 ) -

ROA (Annualized) *2

(%) 1.71 1.63 (0.08 ) -
*Note 1:

ROE is the ratio of Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders for the period to average ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity.

*Note 2:

ROA is calculated based on Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders.

*Note 3:

Accounting Standards Update 2018-12 ("Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts"-ASC 944 ("Financial Services-Insurance")) (hereinafter, "LDTI") has been adopted since April 1, 2023, with the transition date of April 1, 2021, on a modified retrospective approach.

Overview of Business Performance (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

Total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (hereinafter, "the first consolidated period") increased 3% to ¥676,974 million compared to ¥657,813 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year due to increases in life insurance premiums and related investment income, gains (losses) on investment securities and dividends and services income despite a decrease in sales of goods and real estate.

Total expenses increased 3% to ¥593,722 million compared to ¥573,971 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year due to increases in interest expense, life insurance costs and selling, general and administrative expenses despite a decrease in costs of goods and real estate sold.

Equity in net income (loss) of affiliates resulted in net income of ¥5,185 million (net loss of ¥1,381 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year), and gains on sales of subsidiaries and affiliates and liquidation losses, net decreased by ¥2,148 million to ¥955 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Due to the above results, income before income taxes for the first consolidated period increased 5% to ¥89,392 million compared to ¥85,564 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year and net income attributable to ORIX Corporation shareholders increased 2% to ¥62,966 million compared to ¥61,924 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Segment Information

Total segment profits for the first consolidated period increased 6% to ¥91,507 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Since April 1, 2023, segment profits have been calculated with broadened the scope of profit sharing for inter-segment collaboration. As a result, segment data for the three months ended June 30, 2022 has been retrospectively restated.

LDTI standard has been adopted since April 1, 2023, with the transition date of April 1, 2021, on a modified retrospective approach. As a result of this change, Insurance segment data for the previous fiscal year has been retrospectively restated. For further information, see "2. Financial Information (6) Changes in Accounting Policies - (Adoption of New Accounting Standards)".

Segment information for the first consolidated period is as follows:

Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing: Finance and fee business; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments and ICT-related equipment

Three months ended
June 30, 2022
(millions of yen)		 Three months ended
June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)		Change
Amount
(millions of yen) 		Percent
(%)

Segment Profits

16,550 19,861 3,311 20
As of March 31, 2023
(millions of yen)		As of June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)		Change
Amount
(millions of yen)		Percent
(%)

Segment Assets

1,514,070 1,508,103 (5,967 ) (0 )

Segment profits increased 20% to ¥19,861 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in gains (losses) on investment securities and dividends.

Segment assets totaled ¥1,508,103 million, remaining relatively unchanged compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.

Real Estate: Real estate development, rental and management; facility operations; real estate asset management

Three months ended
June 30, 2022
(millions of yen)		 Three months ended
June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)		Change
Amount
(millions of yen) 		Percent
(%)

Segment Profits

11,943 9,961 (1,982 ) (17 )
As of March 31, 2023
(millions of yen)		As of June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)		Change
Amount
(millions of yen)		Percent
(%)

Segment Assets

935,027 945,421 10,394 1

Segment profits decreased 17% to ¥9,961 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in operating leases revenues resulting from sales of real estate under operating leases, despite an increase in sales of goods and real estate.

Segment assets increased 1% to ¥945,421 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in investment in operating leases.

PE Investment and Concession: Private equity investment; concession

Three months ended
June 30, 2022
(millions of yen)		 Three months ended
June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)		Change
Amount
(millions of yen) 		Percent
(%)

Segment Profits

2,254 5,657 3,403 151
As of March 31, 2023
(millions of yen)		As of June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)		Change
Amount
(millions of yen)		Percent
(%)

Segment Assets

605,471 613,401 7,930 1

Segment profits increased 151% to ¥5,657 million to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in equity in net loss of affiliates at our three airports in Kansai in our concession business.

Segment assets increased 1% to ¥613,401 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in goodwill, intangible assets acquired in business combinations resulting from the acquisition of investees.

Environment and Energy: Domestic and overseas renewable energy; electric power retailing; ESCO services; sales of solar panels and battery energy storage system; recycling and waste management

Three months ended
June 30, 2022
(millions of yen)		 Three months ended
June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)		Change
Amount
(millions of yen) 		Percent
(%)

Segment Profits

3,522 3,015 (507 ) (14 )
As of March 31, 2023
(millions of yen)		As of June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)		Change
Amount
(millions of yen)		Percent
(%)

Segment Assets

773,617 789,632 16,015 2

Segment profits decreased 14% to ¥3,015 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in services income.

Segment assets increased 2% to ¥789,632 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to foreign exchange effects.

Insurance: Life insurance

Three months ended
June 30, 2022
(millions of yen)		 Three months ended
June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)		Change
Amount
(millions of yen) 		Percent
(%)

Segment Profits

11,439 19,213 7,774 68
As of March 31, 2023
(millions of yen)		As of June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)		Change
Amount
(millions of yen)		Percent
(%)

Segment Assets

2,050,412 2,222,252 171,840 8

Segment profits increased 68% to ¥19,213 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to the absence of life insurance costs as a result of increased payouts to policy holders recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Segment assets increased 8% to ¥2,222,252 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in investment in securities.

Banking and Credit: Banking; consumer finance

Three months ended
June 30, 2022
(millions of yen)		 Three months ended
June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)		Change
Amount
(millions of yen) 		Percent
(%)

Segment Profits

7,236 8,189 953 13
As of March 31, 2023
(millions of yen)		As of June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)		Change
Amount
(millions of yen)		Percent
(%)

Segment Assets

2,698,747 2,712,290 13,543 1

Segment profits increased 13% to ¥8,189 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in gains on investment securities and dividends and an increase in finance revenues, despite an increase in the provision for credit losses.

Segment assets increased 1% to ¥2,712,290 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in installment loans.

Aircraft and Ships: Aircraft investment and management; ship-related finance and investment

Three months ended
June 30, 2022
(millions of yen)		 Three months ended
June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)		Change
Amount
(millions of yen)		 Percent
(%)

Segment Profits

5,416 3,628 (1,788 ) (33 )
As of March 31, 2023
(millions of yen)		As of June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)		Change
Amount
(millions of yen)		Percent
(%)

Segment Assets

742,890 847,785 104,895 14

Segment profits decreased 33% to ¥3,628 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in operating leases revenues in our ship-related business.

Segment assets increased 14% to ¥847,785 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in investment in operating leases and an increase in investment in affiliates resulting from foreign exchange effects.

ORIX USA: Finance, investment and asset management in the Americas

Three months ended
June 30, 2022
(millions of yen)		 Three months ended
June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)		Change
Amount
(millions of yen) 		Percent
(%)

Segment Profits

6,039 9,718 3,679 61
As of March 31, 2023
(millions of yen)		As of June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)		Change
Amount
(millions of yen)		Percent
(%)

Segment Assets

1,462,067 1,565,552 103,485 7

Segment profits increased 61% to ¥9,718 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in services income.

Segment assets increased 7% to ¥1,565,552 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to foreign exchange effects.

ORIX Europe: Asset management of global equity and fixed income

Three months ended
June 30, 2022
(millions of yen)		 Three months ended
June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)		Change
Amount
(millions of yen) 		Percent
(%)

Segment Profits

9,301 4,223 (5,078 ) (55 )
As of March 31, 2023
(millions of yen)		As of June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)		Change
Amount
(millions of yen)		Percent
(%)

Segment Assets

417,941 455,632 37,691 9

Segment profits decreased 55% to ¥4,223 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in gross margin in asset management.

Segment assets increased 9% to ¥455,632 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to foreign exchange effects.

Asia and Australia: Finance and investment businesses in Asia and Australia

Three months ended
June 30, 2022
(millions of yen)		 Three months ended
June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)		Change
Amount
(millions of yen) 		Percent
(%)

Segment Profits

12,786 8,042 (4,744) (37)
As of March 31, 2023
(millions of yen)		As of June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)		Change
Amount
(millions of yen)		Percent
(%)

Segment Assets

1,395,096 1,515,388 120,292 9

Segment profits decreased 37% to ¥8,042 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to the absence of gains on the sales of shares of subsidiaries and affiliates due to the sale of certain investees recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Segment assets increased 9% to ¥1,515,388 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to foreign exchange effects.

(2) Consolidated Financial Condition

Summary of Assets, Liabilities, Shareholders' Equity

As of March 31,
2023		As of June 30,
2023		Change
AmountPercent

Total Assets

(millions of yen) 15,289,385 15,584,145 294,760 2 %

(Segment Assets)

12,595,338 13,175,456 580,118 5 %

Total Liabilities

(millions of yen) 11,674,118 11,860,498 186,380 2 %

(Short-term and Long-term Debt)

5,718,519 5,851,212 132,693 2 %

(Deposits)

2,246,345 2,263,454 17,109 1 %

Shareholders' Equity *1

(millions of yen) 3,543,607 3,643,306 99,699 3 %

Shareholders' Equity Per Share *2

(yen) 3,027.93 3,124.26 96.33 3 %
*Note 1:

Shareholders' Equity refers to ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity based on U.S. GAAP.

*Note 2:

Shareholders' Equity Per Share is calculated using total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity.

*Note 3:

LDTI has been adopted since April 1, 2023, with the transition date of April 1, 2021, on a modified retrospective approach.

Total assets increased 2% to ¥15,584,145 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to increases in installment loans, investment in operating leases, investment in securities and other assets being offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents. In addition, segment assets increased 5% to ¥13,175,456 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.

Total liabilities increased 2% to ¥11,860,498 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to increases in short- and long-term debt and policy liabilities and policy account balances being offset by a decrease in trade notes, accounts and other payable.

Shareholders' equity increased 3% to ¥3,643,306 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.

2. Financial Information

(1) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(millions of yen)

Assets

As of March 31,
2023		As of June 30,
2023

Cash and Cash Equivalents

1,231,860 922,227

Restricted Cash

135,048 138,240

Net Investment in Leases

1,087,563 1,127,427

Installment Loans

3,877,602 3,949,470

The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows:

March 31, 2023

¥197,041 million

June 30, 2023

¥222,510 million

Allowance for Credit Losses

(64,723 ) (66,457 )

Investment in Operating Leases

1,537,178 1,658,440

Investment in Securities

2,940,858 3,170,273

The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows:

March 31, 2023

¥22,874 million

June 30, 2023

¥25,364 million

The amounts which are associated to available-for-sale debt securities are as follows:

March 31, 2023

Amortized Cost

¥2,488,858 million

Allowance for Credit Losses

¥(144) million

June 30, 2023

Amortized Cost

¥2,662,803 million

Allowance for Credit Losses

¥(454) million

Property under Facility Operations

620,994 625,712

Investment in Affiliates

1,000,704 1,051,575

The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows:

March 31, 2023

¥2,511 million

June 30, 2023

¥2,727 million

Trade Notes, Accounts and Other Receivable

441,803 427,886

Inventories

169,021 170,012

Office Facilities

253,649 255,465

Other Assets

2,057,828 2,153,875

The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows:

March 31, 2023

¥4,676 million

June 30, 2023

¥3,876 million

Total Assets

 15,289,385 15,584,145

Liabilities and Equity

Short-term Debt

508,796 575,355

Deposits

2,246,345 2,263,454

Trade Notes, Accounts and Other Payable

366,851 314,990

Policy Liabilities and Policy Account Balances

1,832,057 1,887,692

The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows:

March 31, 2023

¥163,734 million

June 30, 2023

¥170,568 million

Current and Deferred Income Taxes

454,262 460,309

Long-term Debt

5,209,723 5,275,857

Other Liabilities

1,056,084 1,082,841

Total Liabilities

 11,674,118 11,860,498

Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

 945 1,606

Commitments and Contingent Liabilities

Common Stock

221,111 221,111

Additional Paid-in Capital

233,169 233,535

Retained Earnings

3,054,448 3,067,206

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

156,135 252,917

Treasury Stock, at Cost

(121,256 ) (131,463 )

Total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity

 3,543,607 3,643,306

Noncontrolling Interests

 70,715 78,735

Total Equity

 3,614,322 3,722,041

Total Liabilities and Equity

 15,289,385 15,584,145

Note 1:

Breakdown of Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

As of March 31,
2023		As of June 30,
2023

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Net unrealized gains (losses) on investment in securities

(183,034 ) (184,174 )

Impact of changes in policy liability discount rate

164,516 169,035

Debt valuation adjustments

275 231

Defined benefit pension plans

(3,617 ) (3,471 )

Foreign currency translation adjustments

155,912 251,172

Net unrealized gains on derivative instruments

22,083 20,124

Total

156,135 252,917
Note 2:

LDTI standard has been adopted since April 1, 2023, with the transition date of April 1, 2021, on a modified retrospective approach.

(2) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(millions of yen)

Three months
ended
June 30, 2022		Three months
ended
June 30, 2023
Revenues :

Finance revenues

73,843 85,048

Gains (Losses) on investment securities and dividends

(5,640 ) 8,311

Operating leases

126,199 122,000

Life insurance premiums and related investment income

126,277 152,518

Sales of goods and real estate

131,298 91,660

Services income

205,836 217,437

Total Revenues

 657,813 676,974
Expenses :

Interest expense

21,898 43,081

Costs of operating leases

81,888 85,625

Life insurance costs

101,017 119,720

Costs of goods and real estate sold

112,430 64,827

Services expense

122,537 127,127

Other (income) and expense

1,730 3,534

Selling, general and administrative expenses

132,082 146,786

Provision for credit losses

248 2,920

Write-downs of long-lived assets

108 86

Write-downs of securities

33 16

Total Expenses

 573,971 593,722

Operating Income

 83,842 83,252

Equity in Net Income (Loss) of Affiliates

(1,381 ) 5,185

Gains on Sales of Subsidiaries and Affiliates and Liquidation Losses, net

3,103 955

Income before Income Taxes

 85,564 89,392

Provision for Income Taxes

21,214 25,235

Net Income

 64,350 64,157

Net Income Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interests

 2,426 1,177

Net Income Attributable to the Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

 0 14

Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders

 61,924 62,966
Note:

LDTI standard has been adopted since April 1, 2023, with the transition date of April 1, 2021, on a modified retrospective approach.

(3) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(millions of yen)
Three months
ended
June 30, 2022		Three months
ended
June 30, 2023

Net Income :

 64,350 64,157

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:

Net change of unrealized gains (losses) on investment in securities

(81,373 ) (1,150 )

Impact of changes in policy liability discount rate

76,851 4,519

Net change of debt valuation adjustments

(16 ) (44 )

Net change of defined benefit pension plans

(165 ) 147

Net change of foreign currency translation adjustments

114,119 99,318

Net change of unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments

10,931 (1,986 )

Total other comprehensive income

120,347 100,804

Comprehensive Income

 184,697 164,961

Comprehensive Income Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interests

 9,566 4,936

Comprehensive Income Attributable to the Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

 38 112

Comprehensive Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders

 175,093 159,913
Note:

LDTI standard has been adopted since April 1, 2023, with the transition date of April 1, 2021, on a modified retrospective approach.

(4) Assumptions for Going Concern

There is no corresponding item.

(5) Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity

There is no corresponding item.

(6) Changes in Accounting Policies

(Adoption of New Accounting Standards)

In August 2018, Accounting Standards Update 2018-12 ("Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts"-ASC 944 ("Financial Services-Insurance")) was issued, and the original effective date was deferred by two years by related amendments which were issued thereafter. These updates change the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure requirements for long-duration contracts issued by an insurance entity. These updates require an insurance entity to review and, if there is a change, update cash flow assumptions at least annually and to update the discount rate used for the liability for future policy benefits at each reporting date for nonparticipating traditional long-duration and limited-payment contracts. The effect of updating the discount rate is recognized in other comprehensive income (loss). These updates also require market risk benefits to be measured at fair value, and simplify amortization of deferred acquisition costs. Furthermore, these updates require additional disclosures for long-duration contracts. These updates are effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2022, and interim periods within those fiscal years. Early application is permitted. For the liability for future policy benefits and deferred acquisition costs, these updates are applied to contracts in force as of beginning of the earliest period presented (hereinafter, "the transition date" of these updates) on a modified retrospective basis, and an insurance entity may elect to apply retrospectively. For the market risk benefits, these updates are applied retrospectively at the transition date, and the difference between fair value and carrying value requires an adjustment to retained earnings at the transition date. The cumulative effect of changes in the discount rates between contract inception date and the transition date should be recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income at the transition date. The Company and its subsidiaries adopted these updates on April 1, 2023, with the transition date of April 1, 2021, on a modified retrospective basis. The adoption of these updates changed the measurement of the liability for future policy benefits, etc. In addition, the effect of this adoption on the Company and its subsidiaries' financial position was an increase of ¥28,937 million in policy liabilities and policy account balances and a decrease of ¥24,641 million in impact of changes in policy liability discount rate (accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)) in the consolidated balance sheet as of the transition date. These were due to changes in the applicable discount rate resulting from fluctuation in interest rates (mainly a decline in Japanese yen interest rates). Deferred policy acquisition costs (other assets) had taken over the balance just before the transition date. In addition, the effect of the adoption of these updates on the Company and its subsidiaries' results of operations and financial position was an increase of ¥10,012 million in deferred policy acquisition costs (other assets), a decrease of ¥50,925 million in policy liabilities and policy account balances, an increase of ¥37,535 million in impact of changes in policy liability discount rate (accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)), and an increase of ¥5,241 million in retained earnings in the consolidated balance sheet, and a decrease of ¥4,571 million in life insurance costs in the consolidated statement of income for the year ended March 31, 2022. These were due mainly to changes in the applicable discount rate resulting from fluctuation in interest rates (mainly an increase in US dollar interest rates), and a change in the amortization period of deferred policy acquisition costs. Furthermore, the effect of the adoption of these updates on the Company and its subsidiaries' results of operations and financial position was an increase of ¥23,194 million in deferred policy acquisition costs (other assets), a decrease of ¥233,309 million in policy liabilities and policy account balances, an increase of ¥164,516 million in impact of changes in policy liability discount rate (accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)), and an increase of ¥22,506 million in retained earnings in the consolidated balance sheet, and a decrease of ¥25,010 million in life insurance costs in the consolidated statement of income for the year ended March 31, 2023. These were due mainly to changes in the applicable discount rate resulting from fluctuation in interest rates (mainly an increase in US dollar interest rates), reversals of policy liabilities and policy account balances due to update net insurance premium rates (resulting from a variance between actual and expected benefits paid), and changes in the amortization period of deferred policy acquisition costs.

(7) Segment Information (Unaudited)

Segment Information by Sector

(millions of yen)
Three Months ended
June 30, 2022		Three Months ended
June 30, 2023		March 31,
2023		June 30,
2023
Segment
Revenues		Segment
Profits		Segment
Revenues		Segment
Profits		Segment
Assets		Segment
Assets

Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing

104,125 16,550 109,638 19,861 1,514,070 1,508,103

Real Estate

96,865 11,943 106,381 9,961 935,027 945,421

PE Investment and Concession

121,778 2,254 86,072 5,657 605,471 613,401

Environment and Energy

46,801 3,522 37,116 3,015 773,617 789,632

Insurance

127,542 11,439 153,781 19,213 2,050,412 2,222,252

Banking and Credit

20,041 7,236 21,143 8,189 2,698,747 2,712,290

Aircraft and Ships

14,564 5,416 12,773 3,628 742,890 847,785

ORIX USA

35,582 6,039 43,364 9,718 1,462,067 1,565,552

ORIX Europe

43,697 9,301 51,581 4,223 417,941 455,632

Asia and Australia

45,001 12,786 51,454 8,042 1,395,096 1,515,388

Segment Total

 655,996 86,486 673,303 91,507 12,595,338 13,175,456

Difference between Segment Total and Consolidated Amounts

1,817 (922 ) 3,671 (2,115 ) 2,694,047 2,408,689

Consolidated Amounts

 657,813 85,564 676,974 89,392 15,289,385 15,584,145
Note 1:

The Company evaluates the performance of segments based on income before income taxes, adjusted for net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests and net income attributable to the redeemable noncontrolling interests before applicable tax effect. Tax expenses are not included in segment profits.

Note 2:

Since April 1, 2023, segment profits have been calculated with broadened the scope of profit sharing for inter-segment collaboration. As a result, segment data for the three months ended June 30, 2022 has been retrospectively restated.

Note 3:

LDTI standard has been adopted since April 1, 2023, with the transition date of April 1, 2021, on a modified retrospective approach. As a result of this change, Insurance segment data for the previous fiscal year has been retrospectively restated. For further information, see "2. Financial Information (6) Changes in Accounting Policies - (Adoption of New Accounting Standards)".

Note 4:

Inter-segment transactions are included in segment revenues, and eliminations of inter-segment transactions are included in the difference between segment total and consolidated amounts.

(8) Subsequent Events

There are no material subsequent events.

