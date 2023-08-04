Consolidated Financial Results
April 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023
August 4, 2023
In preparing its consolidated financial information, ORIX Corporation (the "Company") and its subsidiaries have complied with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America.
Consolidated Financial Results from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023
(U.S. GAAP Financial Information for ORIX Corporation and its Subsidiaries)
1. Performance Highlights as of and for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
(1) Performance Highlights - Operating Results (Unaudited)
(millions of yen)
|Total
Revenues
|Year-on-Year
Change
|Operating
Income
|Year-on-Year
Change
|Income
before
Income
Taxes
|Year-on-Year
Change
|Net Income
Attributable to
ORIX Corporation
Shareholders
|Year-on-Year
Change
June 30, 2023
|676,974
|2.9
|%
|83,252
|(0.7
|)%
|89,392
|4.5
|%
|62,966
|1.7
|%
June 30, 2022
|657,813
|-
|83,842
|-
|85,564
|-
|61,924
|-
"Comprehensive Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders" was ¥159,913 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (year-on-year change was an 8.7% decrease) and ¥175,093 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
|*Note 1:
Accounting Standards Update 2018-12 ("Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts"-ASC 944 ("Financial Services-Insurance")) (hereinafter, "LDTI") has been adopted since April 1, 2023, with the transition date of April 1, 2021, on a modified retrospective approach. Although figures for the the three months ended June 30, 2022 have been retrospectively adjusted, the year-on-year change rate has not been presented.
|Basic
Earnings Per Share
|Diluted
Earnings Per Share
June 30, 2023
|53.87
|53.80
June 30, 2022
|51.95
|51.90
|*Note 2:
Unless otherwise stated, all amounts shown herein are in millions of Japanese yen, except for per share and dividend amounts, which are in single yen.
(2) Performance Highlights - Financial Position (Unaudited)
|Total
Assets
|Total
Equity
|Shareholders'
Equity
|Shareholders'
Equity Ratio
June 30, 2023
|15,584,145
|3,722,041
|3,643,306
|23.4
|%
March 31, 2023
|15,289,385
|3,614,322
|3,543,607
|23.2
|%
|*Note 3:
"Shareholders' Equity" refers to "Total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity."
"Shareholders' Equity Ratio" is the ratio of "Total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity" to "Total Assets."
LDTI standard has been adopted since April 1, 2023, with the transition date of April 1,2021, on a modified retrospective approach.
2. Dividends (Unaudited)
|First
Quarter-end
|Second
Quarter-end
|Third
Quarter-end
|Year-end
|Total
March 31, 2023
|-
|42.80
|-
|42.80
|85.60
March 31, 2024
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
March 31, 2024 (Est.)
|-
|42.80
|-
|51.20
|94.00
3. Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2024 (Unaudited)
|Net Income
Attributable to
ORIX Corporation Shareholders
|Year-on-Year
Change
March 31, 2024
|330,000
|20.8
|%
|*Note4:
Although forward-looking statements in this document are based on information currently available to ORIX Corporation and are based on assumptions deemed reasonable by ORIX Corporation, actual financial results may differ materially due to various factors. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
Factors causing a result that differs from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in our Form 20-F submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
4. Other Information
|(1) Changes in Significant Consolidated Subsidiaries
|Yes ( ) No ( x )
Addition - None ( )
Exclusion - None ( )
|(2) Adoption of Simplified Accounting Method
|Yes ( ) No ( x )
|(3) Changes in Accounting Principles, Procedures and Disclosures
1. Changes due to adoptions of new accounting standards
|Yes ( x ) No ( )
2. Other than those above
|Yes ( ) No ( x )
(4) Number of Issued Shares (Ordinary Shares)
1. The number of issued shares, including treasury stock, was 1,234,849,342 as of June 30, 2023, and 1,234,849,342 as of March 31, 2023.
2. The number of treasury stock was 65,915,228 as of June 30, 2023, and 61,742,607 as of March 31, 2023.
3. The average number of outstanding shares was 1,168,915,061 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, and 1,191,991,937 for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
The Company's shares held through the Board Incentive Plan Trust (2,800,866 shares as of June 30, 2023 and 2,800,866 shares as of March 31, 2023) are not included in the number of treasury stock as of the end of the periods, but are included in the average number of shares outstanding as treasury stock that are deducted from the basis of the calculation of per share data.
* These consolidated financial results from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023 are not subject to certified public accountant's or audit firm's quarterly review.
1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
(1) Financial Highlights
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
|Three months
ended
June 30, 2022
|Three months
ended
June 30, 2023
|Change
|Amount
|Percent
Total Revenues
|(millions of yen)
|657,813
|676,974
|19,161
|3
|%
Total Expenses
|(millions of yen)
|573,971
|593,722
|19,751
|3
|%
Income before Income Taxes
|(millions of yen)
|85,564
|89,392
|3,828
|5
|%
Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders
|(millions of yen)
|61,924
|62,966
|1,042
|2
|%
Earnings Per Share (Basic)
|(yen)
|51.95
|53.87
|1.92
|4
|%
(Diluted)
|(yen)
|51.90
|53.80
|1.90
|4
|%
ROE (Annualized) *1
|(%)
|7.4
|7.0
|(0.4
|)
|-
ROA (Annualized) *2
|(%)
|1.71
|1.63
|(0.08
|)
|-
|*Note 1:
ROE is the ratio of Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders for the period to average ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity.
|*Note 2:
ROA is calculated based on Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders.
|*Note 3:
Accounting Standards Update 2018-12 ("Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts"-ASC 944 ("Financial Services-Insurance")) (hereinafter, "LDTI") has been adopted since April 1, 2023, with the transition date of April 1, 2021, on a modified retrospective approach.
Overview of Business Performance (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
Total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (hereinafter, "the first consolidated period") increased 3% to ¥676,974 million compared to ¥657,813 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year due to increases in life insurance premiums and related investment income, gains (losses) on investment securities and dividends and services income despite a decrease in sales of goods and real estate.
Total expenses increased 3% to ¥593,722 million compared to ¥573,971 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year due to increases in interest expense, life insurance costs and selling, general and administrative expenses despite a decrease in costs of goods and real estate sold.
Equity in net income (loss) of affiliates resulted in net income of ¥5,185 million (net loss of ¥1,381 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year), and gains on sales of subsidiaries and affiliates and liquidation losses, net decreased by ¥2,148 million to ¥955 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Due to the above results, income before income taxes for the first consolidated period increased 5% to ¥89,392 million compared to ¥85,564 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year and net income attributable to ORIX Corporation shareholders increased 2% to ¥62,966 million compared to ¥61,924 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Segment Information
Total segment profits for the first consolidated period increased 6% to ¥91,507 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Since April 1, 2023, segment profits have been calculated with broadened the scope of profit sharing for inter-segment collaboration. As a result, segment data for the three months ended June 30, 2022 has been retrospectively restated.
LDTI standard has been adopted since April 1, 2023, with the transition date of April 1, 2021, on a modified retrospective approach. As a result of this change, Insurance segment data for the previous fiscal year has been retrospectively restated. For further information, see "2. Financial Information (6) Changes in Accounting Policies - (Adoption of New Accounting Standards)".
Segment information for the first consolidated period is as follows:
Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing: Finance and fee business; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments and ICT-related equipment
| Three months ended
June 30, 2022
(millions of yen)
| Three months ended
June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)
|Change
|Amount
(millions of yen)
| Percent
(%)
Segment Profits
|16,550
|19,861
|3,311
|20
|As of March 31, 2023
(millions of yen)
|As of June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)
|Change
|Amount
(millions of yen)
|Percent
(%)
Segment Assets
|1,514,070
|1,508,103
|(5,967
|)
|(0
|)
Segment profits increased 20% to ¥19,861 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in gains (losses) on investment securities and dividends.
Segment assets totaled ¥1,508,103 million, remaining relatively unchanged compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.
Real Estate: Real estate development, rental and management; facility operations; real estate asset management
| Three months ended
June 30, 2022
(millions of yen)
| Three months ended
June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)
|Change
|Amount
(millions of yen)
| Percent
(%)
Segment Profits
|11,943
|9,961
|(1,982
|)
|(17
|)
|As of March 31, 2023
(millions of yen)
|As of June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)
|Change
|Amount
(millions of yen)
|Percent
(%)
Segment Assets
|935,027
|945,421
|10,394
|1
Segment profits decreased 17% to ¥9,961 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in operating leases revenues resulting from sales of real estate under operating leases, despite an increase in sales of goods and real estate.
Segment assets increased 1% to ¥945,421 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in investment in operating leases.
PE Investment and Concession: Private equity investment; concession
| Three months ended
June 30, 2022
(millions of yen)
| Three months ended
June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)
|Change
|Amount
(millions of yen)
| Percent
(%)
Segment Profits
|2,254
|5,657
|3,403
|151
|As of March 31, 2023
(millions of yen)
|As of June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)
|Change
|Amount
(millions of yen)
|Percent
(%)
Segment Assets
|605,471
|613,401
|7,930
|1
Segment profits increased 151% to ¥5,657 million to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in equity in net loss of affiliates at our three airports in Kansai in our concession business.
Segment assets increased 1% to ¥613,401 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in goodwill, intangible assets acquired in business combinations resulting from the acquisition of investees.
Environment and Energy: Domestic and overseas renewable energy; electric power retailing; ESCO services; sales of solar panels and battery energy storage system; recycling and waste management
| Three months ended
June 30, 2022
(millions of yen)
| Three months ended
June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)
|Change
|Amount
(millions of yen)
| Percent
(%)
Segment Profits
|3,522
|3,015
|(507
|)
|(14
|)
|As of March 31, 2023
(millions of yen)
|As of June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)
|Change
|Amount
(millions of yen)
|Percent
(%)
Segment Assets
|773,617
|789,632
|16,015
|2
Segment profits decreased 14% to ¥3,015 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in services income.
Segment assets increased 2% to ¥789,632 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to foreign exchange effects.
Insurance: Life insurance
| Three months ended
June 30, 2022
(millions of yen)
| Three months ended
June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)
|Change
|Amount
(millions of yen)
| Percent
(%)
Segment Profits
|11,439
|19,213
|7,774
|68
|As of March 31, 2023
(millions of yen)
|As of June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)
|Change
|Amount
(millions of yen)
|Percent
(%)
Segment Assets
|2,050,412
|2,222,252
|171,840
|8
Segment profits increased 68% to ¥19,213 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to the absence of life insurance costs as a result of increased payouts to policy holders recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Segment assets increased 8% to ¥2,222,252 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in investment in securities.
Banking and Credit: Banking; consumer finance
| Three months ended
June 30, 2022
(millions of yen)
| Three months ended
June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)
|Change
|Amount
(millions of yen)
| Percent
(%)
Segment Profits
|7,236
|8,189
|953
|13
|As of March 31, 2023
(millions of yen)
|As of June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)
|Change
|Amount
(millions of yen)
|Percent
(%)
Segment Assets
|2,698,747
|2,712,290
|13,543
|1
Segment profits increased 13% to ¥8,189 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in gains on investment securities and dividends and an increase in finance revenues, despite an increase in the provision for credit losses.
Segment assets increased 1% to ¥2,712,290 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in installment loans.
Aircraft and Ships: Aircraft investment and management; ship-related finance and investment
| Three months ended
June 30, 2022
(millions of yen)
| Three months ended
June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)
|Change
|Amount
(millions of yen)
| Percent
(%)
Segment Profits
|5,416
|3,628
|(1,788
|)
|(33
|)
|As of March 31, 2023
(millions of yen)
|As of June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)
|Change
|Amount
(millions of yen)
|Percent
(%)
Segment Assets
|742,890
|847,785
|104,895
|14
Segment profits decreased 33% to ¥3,628 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in operating leases revenues in our ship-related business.
Segment assets increased 14% to ¥847,785 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in investment in operating leases and an increase in investment in affiliates resulting from foreign exchange effects.
ORIX USA: Finance, investment and asset management in the Americas
| Three months ended
June 30, 2022
(millions of yen)
| Three months ended
June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)
|Change
|Amount
(millions of yen)
| Percent
(%)
Segment Profits
|6,039
|9,718
|3,679
|61
|As of March 31, 2023
(millions of yen)
|As of June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)
|Change
|Amount
(millions of yen)
|Percent
(%)
Segment Assets
|1,462,067
|1,565,552
|103,485
|7
Segment profits increased 61% to ¥9,718 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in services income.
Segment assets increased 7% to ¥1,565,552 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to foreign exchange effects.
ORIX Europe: Asset management of global equity and fixed income
| Three months ended
June 30, 2022
(millions of yen)
| Three months ended
June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)
|Change
|Amount
(millions of yen)
| Percent
(%)
Segment Profits
|9,301
|4,223
|(5,078
|)
|(55
|)
|As of March 31, 2023
(millions of yen)
|As of June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)
|Change
|Amount
(millions of yen)
|Percent
(%)
Segment Assets
|417,941
|455,632
|37,691
|9
Segment profits decreased 55% to ¥4,223 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in gross margin in asset management.
Segment assets increased 9% to ¥455,632 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to foreign exchange effects.
Asia and Australia: Finance and investment businesses in Asia and Australia
| Three months ended
June 30, 2022
(millions of yen)
| Three months ended
June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)
|Change
|Amount
(millions of yen)
| Percent
(%)
Segment Profits
|12,786
|8,042
|(4,744)
|(37)
|As of March 31, 2023
(millions of yen)
|As of June 30, 2023
(millions of yen)
|Change
|Amount
(millions of yen)
|Percent
(%)
Segment Assets
|1,395,096
|1,515,388
|120,292
|9
Segment profits decreased 37% to ¥8,042 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to the absence of gains on the sales of shares of subsidiaries and affiliates due to the sale of certain investees recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Segment assets increased 9% to ¥1,515,388 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to foreign exchange effects.
(2) Consolidated Financial Condition
Summary of Assets, Liabilities, Shareholders' Equity
|As of March 31,
2023
|As of June 30,
2023
|Change
|Amount
|Percent
Total Assets
|(millions of yen)
|15,289,385
|15,584,145
|294,760
|2
|%
(Segment Assets)
|12,595,338
|13,175,456
|580,118
|5
|%
Total Liabilities
|(millions of yen)
|11,674,118
|11,860,498
|186,380
|2
|%
(Short-term and Long-term Debt)
|5,718,519
|5,851,212
|132,693
|2
|%
(Deposits)
|2,246,345
|2,263,454
|17,109
|1
|%
Shareholders' Equity *1
|(millions of yen)
|3,543,607
|3,643,306
|99,699
|3
|%
Shareholders' Equity Per Share *2
|(yen)
|3,027.93
|3,124.26
|96.33
|3
|%
|*Note 1:
Shareholders' Equity refers to ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity based on U.S. GAAP.
|*Note 2:
Shareholders' Equity Per Share is calculated using total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity.
|*Note 3:
LDTI has been adopted since April 1, 2023, with the transition date of April 1, 2021, on a modified retrospective approach.
Total assets increased 2% to ¥15,584,145 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to increases in installment loans, investment in operating leases, investment in securities and other assets being offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents. In addition, segment assets increased 5% to ¥13,175,456 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.
Total liabilities increased 2% to ¥11,860,498 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to increases in short- and long-term debt and policy liabilities and policy account balances being offset by a decrease in trade notes, accounts and other payable.
Shareholders' equity increased 3% to ¥3,643,306 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.
2. Financial Information
(1) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(millions of yen)
Assets
|As of March 31,
2023
|As of June 30,
2023
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|1,231,860
|922,227
Restricted Cash
|135,048
|138,240
Net Investment in Leases
|1,087,563
|1,127,427
Installment Loans
|3,877,602
|3,949,470
The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows:
March 31, 2023
|¥197,041 million
June 30, 2023
|¥222,510 million
Allowance for Credit Losses
|(64,723
|)
|(66,457
|)
Investment in Operating Leases
|1,537,178
|1,658,440
Investment in Securities
|2,940,858
|3,170,273
The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows:
March 31, 2023
|¥22,874 million
June 30, 2023
|¥25,364 million
The amounts which are associated to available-for-sale debt securities are as follows:
March 31, 2023
Amortized Cost
|¥2,488,858 million
Allowance for Credit Losses
|¥(144) million
June 30, 2023
Amortized Cost
|¥2,662,803 million
Allowance for Credit Losses
|¥(454) million
Property under Facility Operations
|620,994
|625,712
Investment in Affiliates
|1,000,704
|1,051,575
The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows:
March 31, 2023
|¥2,511 million
June 30, 2023
|¥2,727 million
Trade Notes, Accounts and Other Receivable
|441,803
|427,886
Inventories
|169,021
|170,012
Office Facilities
|253,649
|255,465
Other Assets
|2,057,828
|2,153,875
The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows:
March 31, 2023
|¥4,676 million
June 30, 2023
|¥3,876 million
Total Assets
|15,289,385
|15,584,145
Liabilities and Equity
Short-term Debt
|508,796
|575,355
Deposits
|2,246,345
|2,263,454
Trade Notes, Accounts and Other Payable
|366,851
|314,990
Policy Liabilities and Policy Account Balances
|1,832,057
|1,887,692
The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows:
March 31, 2023
|¥163,734 million
June 30, 2023
|¥170,568 million
Current and Deferred Income Taxes
|454,262
|460,309
Long-term Debt
|5,209,723
|5,275,857
Other Liabilities
|1,056,084
|1,082,841
Total Liabilities
|11,674,118
|11,860,498
Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests
|945
|1,606
Commitments and Contingent Liabilities
Common Stock
|221,111
|221,111
Additional Paid-in Capital
|233,169
|233,535
Retained Earnings
|3,054,448
|3,067,206
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
|156,135
|252,917
Treasury Stock, at Cost
|(121,256
|)
|(131,463
|)
Total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity
|3,543,607
|3,643,306
Noncontrolling Interests
|70,715
|78,735
Total Equity
|3,614,322
|3,722,041
Total Liabilities and Equity
|15,289,385
|15,584,145
|Note 1:
Breakdown of Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
|As of March 31,
2023
|As of June 30,
2023
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Net unrealized gains (losses) on investment in securities
|(183,034
|)
|(184,174
|)
Impact of changes in policy liability discount rate
|164,516
|169,035
Debt valuation adjustments
|275
|231
Defined benefit pension plans
|(3,617
|)
|(3,471
|)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|155,912
|251,172
Net unrealized gains on derivative instruments
|22,083
|20,124
Total
|156,135
|252,917
|Note 2:
LDTI standard has been adopted since April 1, 2023, with the transition date of April 1, 2021, on a modified retrospective approach.
(2) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(millions of yen)
|Three months
ended
June 30, 2022
|Three months
ended
June 30, 2023
|Revenues :
Finance revenues
|73,843
|85,048
Gains (Losses) on investment securities and dividends
|(5,640
|)
|8,311
Operating leases
|126,199
|122,000
Life insurance premiums and related investment income
|126,277
|152,518
Sales of goods and real estate
|131,298
|91,660
Services income
|205,836
|217,437
Total Revenues
|657,813
|676,974
|Expenses :
Interest expense
|21,898
|43,081
Costs of operating leases
|81,888
|85,625
Life insurance costs
|101,017
|119,720
Costs of goods and real estate sold
|112,430
|64,827
Services expense
|122,537
|127,127
Other (income) and expense
|1,730
|3,534
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|132,082
|146,786
Provision for credit losses
|248
|2,920
Write-downs of long-lived assets
|108
|86
Write-downs of securities
|33
|16
Total Expenses
|573,971
|593,722
Operating Income
|83,842
|83,252
Equity in Net Income (Loss) of Affiliates
|(1,381
|)
|5,185
Gains on Sales of Subsidiaries and Affiliates and Liquidation Losses, net
|3,103
|955
Income before Income Taxes
|85,564
|89,392
Provision for Income Taxes
|21,214
|25,235
Net Income
|64,350
|64,157
Net Income Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interests
|2,426
|1,177
Net Income Attributable to the Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests
|0
|14
Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders
|61,924
|62,966
|Note:
LDTI standard has been adopted since April 1, 2023, with the transition date of April 1, 2021, on a modified retrospective approach.
(3) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
|(millions of yen)
|Three months
ended
June 30, 2022
|Three months
ended
June 30, 2023
Net Income :
|64,350
|64,157
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Net change of unrealized gains (losses) on investment in securities
|(81,373
|)
|(1,150
|)
Impact of changes in policy liability discount rate
|76,851
|4,519
Net change of debt valuation adjustments
|(16
|)
|(44
|)
Net change of defined benefit pension plans
|(165
|)
|147
Net change of foreign currency translation adjustments
|114,119
|99,318
Net change of unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments
|10,931
|(1,986
|)
Total other comprehensive income
|120,347
|100,804
Comprehensive Income
|184,697
|164,961
Comprehensive Income Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interests
|9,566
|4,936
Comprehensive Income Attributable to the Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests
|38
|112
Comprehensive Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders
|175,093
|159,913
|Note:
LDTI standard has been adopted since April 1, 2023, with the transition date of April 1, 2021, on a modified retrospective approach.
(4) Assumptions for Going Concern
There is no corresponding item.
(5) Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity
There is no corresponding item.
(6) Changes in Accounting Policies
(Adoption of New Accounting Standards)
In August 2018, Accounting Standards Update 2018-12 ("Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts"-ASC 944 ("Financial Services-Insurance")) was issued, and the original effective date was deferred by two years by related amendments which were issued thereafter. These updates change the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure requirements for long-duration contracts issued by an insurance entity. These updates require an insurance entity to review and, if there is a change, update cash flow assumptions at least annually and to update the discount rate used for the liability for future policy benefits at each reporting date for nonparticipating traditional long-duration and limited-payment contracts. The effect of updating the discount rate is recognized in other comprehensive income (loss). These updates also require market risk benefits to be measured at fair value, and simplify amortization of deferred acquisition costs. Furthermore, these updates require additional disclosures for long-duration contracts. These updates are effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2022, and interim periods within those fiscal years. Early application is permitted. For the liability for future policy benefits and deferred acquisition costs, these updates are applied to contracts in force as of beginning of the earliest period presented (hereinafter, "the transition date" of these updates) on a modified retrospective basis, and an insurance entity may elect to apply retrospectively. For the market risk benefits, these updates are applied retrospectively at the transition date, and the difference between fair value and carrying value requires an adjustment to retained earnings at the transition date. The cumulative effect of changes in the discount rates between contract inception date and the transition date should be recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income at the transition date. The Company and its subsidiaries adopted these updates on April 1, 2023, with the transition date of April 1, 2021, on a modified retrospective basis. The adoption of these updates changed the measurement of the liability for future policy benefits, etc. In addition, the effect of this adoption on the Company and its subsidiaries' financial position was an increase of ¥28,937 million in policy liabilities and policy account balances and a decrease of ¥24,641 million in impact of changes in policy liability discount rate (accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)) in the consolidated balance sheet as of the transition date. These were due to changes in the applicable discount rate resulting from fluctuation in interest rates (mainly a decline in Japanese yen interest rates). Deferred policy acquisition costs (other assets) had taken over the balance just before the transition date. In addition, the effect of the adoption of these updates on the Company and its subsidiaries' results of operations and financial position was an increase of ¥10,012 million in deferred policy acquisition costs (other assets), a decrease of ¥50,925 million in policy liabilities and policy account balances, an increase of ¥37,535 million in impact of changes in policy liability discount rate (accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)), and an increase of ¥5,241 million in retained earnings in the consolidated balance sheet, and a decrease of ¥4,571 million in life insurance costs in the consolidated statement of income for the year ended March 31, 2022. These were due mainly to changes in the applicable discount rate resulting from fluctuation in interest rates (mainly an increase in US dollar interest rates), and a change in the amortization period of deferred policy acquisition costs. Furthermore, the effect of the adoption of these updates on the Company and its subsidiaries' results of operations and financial position was an increase of ¥23,194 million in deferred policy acquisition costs (other assets), a decrease of ¥233,309 million in policy liabilities and policy account balances, an increase of ¥164,516 million in impact of changes in policy liability discount rate (accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)), and an increase of ¥22,506 million in retained earnings in the consolidated balance sheet, and a decrease of ¥25,010 million in life insurance costs in the consolidated statement of income for the year ended March 31, 2023. These were due mainly to changes in the applicable discount rate resulting from fluctuation in interest rates (mainly an increase in US dollar interest rates), reversals of policy liabilities and policy account balances due to update net insurance premium rates (resulting from a variance between actual and expected benefits paid), and changes in the amortization period of deferred policy acquisition costs.
(7) Segment Information (Unaudited)
Segment Information by Sector
|(millions of yen)
|Three Months ended
June 30, 2022
|Three Months ended
June 30, 2023
|March 31,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|Segment
Revenues
|Segment
Profits
|Segment
Revenues
|Segment
Profits
|Segment
Assets
|Segment
Assets
Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing
|104,125
|16,550
|109,638
|19,861
|1,514,070
|1,508,103
Real Estate
|96,865
|11,943
|106,381
|9,961
|935,027
|945,421
PE Investment and Concession
|121,778
|2,254
|86,072
|5,657
|605,471
|613,401
Environment and Energy
|46,801
|3,522
|37,116
|3,015
|773,617
|789,632
Insurance
|127,542
|11,439
|153,781
|19,213
|2,050,412
|2,222,252
Banking and Credit
|20,041
|7,236
|21,143
|8,189
|2,698,747
|2,712,290
Aircraft and Ships
|14,564
|5,416
|12,773
|3,628
|742,890
|847,785
ORIX USA
|35,582
|6,039
|43,364
|9,718
|1,462,067
|1,565,552
ORIX Europe
|43,697
|9,301
|51,581
|4,223
|417,941
|455,632
Asia and Australia
|45,001
|12,786
|51,454
|8,042
|1,395,096
|1,515,388
Segment Total
|655,996
|86,486
|673,303
|91,507
|12,595,338
|13,175,456
Difference between Segment Total and Consolidated Amounts
|1,817
|(922
|)
|3,671
|(2,115
|)
|2,694,047
|2,408,689
Consolidated Amounts
|657,813
|85,564
|676,974
|89,392
|15,289,385
|15,584,145
|Note 1:
The Company evaluates the performance of segments based on income before income taxes, adjusted for net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests and net income attributable to the redeemable noncontrolling interests before applicable tax effect. Tax expenses are not included in segment profits.
|Note 2:
Since April 1, 2023, segment profits have been calculated with broadened the scope of profit sharing for inter-segment collaboration. As a result, segment data for the three months ended June 30, 2022 has been retrospectively restated.
|Note 3:
LDTI standard has been adopted since April 1, 2023, with the transition date of April 1, 2021, on a modified retrospective approach. As a result of this change, Insurance segment data for the previous fiscal year has been retrospectively restated. For further information, see "2. Financial Information (6) Changes in Accounting Policies - (Adoption of New Accounting Standards)".
|Note 4:
Inter-segment transactions are included in segment revenues, and eliminations of inter-segment transactions are included in the difference between segment total and consolidated amounts.
(8) Subsequent Events
There are no material subsequent events.
