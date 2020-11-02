ORIX : Expresses Support for the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Recommendations

TOKYO, Japan - Nov 2, 2020 - ORIX Corporation ('ORIX') today announced that it supports the recommendations*1 of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ('TCFD') established by the Financial Stability Board ('FSB') and that it has joined the TCFD Consortium *2.

ORIX has offered new value to society through its business activities with a fundamental commitment to social contribution. We believe that providing new value to and being an integral part of society will result in profits that enable our sustainable growth as a company.

ORIX's businesses are highly diversified which makes our sustainability issues wide-ranging. For our efforts and contributions to society to be as effective as possible, it is important that we focus on the areas where we have the most impact.

We identified our key sustainability issues in our Sustainability Report published last year. Among these key issues, we acknowledge that responding to climate change is an issue that is shared globally and requires urgent action. ORIX will strive to accurately and transparently disclose information concerning the impact climate change has on its various businesses. Also, we hope to widely contribute to society through our overall sustainability activities.

*1 Recommendations to companies, etc. for disclosure of governance, strategy, risk management and metrics and targets relating to climate change-related risks and opportunities.

*2 Established with the aim to further discussion among Japanese TCFD supporters on effective disclosure and the integration of such disclosure into investment decisions by financial institutions.

