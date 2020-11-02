ORIX : Expresses Support for the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Recommendations

Log in
11/02/2020 | 01:20am EST

TOKYO, Japan - Nov 2, 2020 - ORIX Corporation ('ORIX') today announced that it supports the recommendations*1 of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ('TCFD') established by the Financial Stability Board ('FSB') and that it has joined the TCFD Consortium *2.

ORIX has offered new value to society through its business activities with a fundamental commitment to social contribution. We believe that providing new value to and being an integral part of society will result in profits that enable our sustainable growth as a company.

ORIX's businesses are highly diversified which makes our sustainability issues wide-ranging. For our efforts and contributions to society to be as effective as possible, it is important that we focus on the areas where we have the most impact.

We identified our key sustainability issues in our Sustainability Report published last year. Among these key issues, we acknowledge that responding to climate change is an issue that is shared globally and requires urgent action. ORIX will strive to accurately and transparently disclose information concerning the impact climate change has on its various businesses. Also, we hope to widely contribute to society through our overall sustainability activities.

*1 Recommendations to companies, etc. for disclosure of governance, strategy, risk management and metrics and targets relating to climate change-related risks and opportunities.
*2 Established with the aim to further discussion among Japanese TCFD supporters on effective disclosure and the integration of such disclosure into investment decisions by financial institutions.

Contact Information:
ORIX Corporation
Corporate Planning Department
Tel: +81-3-3435-3121

About ORIX:
ORIX Corporation (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX) is a financial services group which provides innovative products and services to its customers by constantly pursuing new businesses.
Established in 1964, from its start in the leasing business, ORIX has advanced into neighboring fields and at present has expanded into lending, investment, life insurance, banking, asset management, automobile related, real estate and environment and energy related businesses. Since entering Hong Kong in 1971, ORIX has spread its businesses globally by establishing locations in 37 countries and regions across the world.
Going forward, ORIX intends to utilize its strengths and expertise, which generate new value, to establish an independent ORIX business model that continues to evolve perpetually. In this way, ORIX will engage in business activities that instill vitality in its companies and workforce, and thereby contribute to society. For more details, please visit our website: https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/
(As of March 31, 2020)

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:
These documents May contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results that differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under 'Risk Factors' in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and under '(4) Risk Factors' of the '1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results' of the 'Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020.'

Disclaimer

ORIX Corporation published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 06:19:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
