June 27, 2024

Filing of Extraordinary Report

TOKYO, Japan - June 27, 2024 - ORIX Corporation (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX), a leading diversified financial services group, announced today that it filed an extraordinary report with the Director-General of the Kanto Financial Bureau in Japan concerning the results of the exercise of voting rights at the 61st General Meeting of Shareholders of ORIX Corporation held on June 25, 2024 (the "Meeting").

1. Reason for Filing

Given that the resolutions were made for proposals to be acted upon at the Meeting, ORIX Corporation filed the extraordinary report pursuant to Article 24-5, Paragraph 4, of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan and Article 19, Paragraph 2, Item 9-2 of the Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Information, etc.

2. Description of Report

  1. Date on which the Meeting was held June 25, 2024
  2. Matters Resolved

Proposal Election of Eleven (11) Directors

Messrs. Makoto Inoue, Satoru Matsuzaki, Stan Koyanagi, Yasuaki Mikami, Michael Cusumano, Hiroshi Watanabe, Chikatomo Hodo, Noriyuki Yanagawa and Mses. Sakie Akiyama, Aiko Sekine were reelected and reappointed as Members of the Board of Directors, and Mr. Hidetake Takahashi was newly elected and appointed as a Member of the Board of Directors.

  1. Number of Voting Rights for Approval, Disapproval and Abstentions in the Matters to be Resolved, and the Requirements for Approval and Voting Results Thereof

Matters to be

Number of

Number of

Number of

Approval

Voting Result

Resolved

Approvals

Disapprovals

Abstentions

Rate (%)

(units)

(units)

(units)

Proposal

Makoto Inoue

8,907,600

198,386

168

97.78%

Approved

Satoru Matsuzaki

9,051,854

54,139

168

99.36%

Approved

Stan Koyanagi

9,052,133

53,861

168

99.36%

Approved

Yasuaki Mikami

9,052,803

53,191

168

99.37%

Approved

Hidetake Takahashi

9,040,242

65,750

168

99.23%

Approved

Michael Cusumano

9,056,942

49,052

168

99.42%

Approved

Sakie Akiyama

8,892,715

213,275

168

97.61%

Approved

Hiroshi Watanabe

8,863,556

235,220

7,380

97.29%

Approved

Aiko Sekine

8,970,034

135,960

168

98.46%

Approved

Chikatomo Hodo

8,942,641

163,351

168

98.16%

Approved

Noriyuki Yanagawa

9,053,877

52,118

168

99.38%

Approved

(Notes) Approval requirements for the adoption of each proposal are as follows:

    • Approval of a majority of the voting rights held by the shareholders present at the Meeting who hold in aggregate not less than one-third (1/3) of the voting rights of the shareholders entitled to exercise their voting rights, is required for adoption.
  2. Reason for Not Counting a Portion of the Voting Rights of the Shareholders Present at the General Meeting of Shareholders
    Since the results of all the proposals were conclusively decided by the exercise of the voting rights prior to the Meeting and a portion of shareholders in attendance at the Meeting, only the number of voting rights for approval, disapproval and abstentions of the shareholders present at the Meeting, which ORIX Corporation was able to confirm, including those of the shareholders present by proxy, has been counted.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations and Sustainability Department

ORIX Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3435-3121

