June 27, 2024
Filing of Extraordinary Report
TOKYO, Japan - June 27, 2024 - ORIX Corporation (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX), a leading diversified financial services group, announced today that it filed an extraordinary report with the Director-General of the Kanto Financial Bureau in Japan concerning the results of the exercise of voting rights at the 61st General Meeting of Shareholders of ORIX Corporation held on June 25, 2024 (the "Meeting").
1. Reason for Filing
Given that the resolutions were made for proposals to be acted upon at the Meeting, ORIX Corporation filed the extraordinary report pursuant to Article 24-5, Paragraph 4, of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan and Article 19, Paragraph 2, Item 9-2 of the Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Information, etc.
2. Description of Report
- Date on which the Meeting was held June 25, 2024
- Matters Resolved
Proposal Election of Eleven (11) Directors
Messrs. Makoto Inoue, Satoru Matsuzaki, Stan Koyanagi, Yasuaki Mikami, Michael Cusumano, Hiroshi Watanabe, Chikatomo Hodo, Noriyuki Yanagawa and Mses. Sakie Akiyama, Aiko Sekine were reelected and reappointed as Members of the Board of Directors, and Mr. Hidetake Takahashi was newly elected and appointed as a Member of the Board of Directors.
-more-
- Number of Voting Rights for Approval, Disapproval and Abstentions in the Matters to be Resolved, and the Requirements for Approval and Voting Results Thereof
Matters to be
Number of
Number of
Number of
Approval
Voting Result
Resolved
Approvals
Disapprovals
Abstentions
Rate (%)
(units)
(units)
(units)
Proposal
Makoto Inoue
8,907,600
198,386
168
97.78%
Approved
Satoru Matsuzaki
9,051,854
54,139
168
99.36%
Approved
Stan Koyanagi
9,052,133
53,861
168
99.36%
Approved
Yasuaki Mikami
9,052,803
53,191
168
99.37%
Approved
Hidetake Takahashi
9,040,242
65,750
168
99.23%
Approved
Michael Cusumano
9,056,942
49,052
168
99.42%
Approved
Sakie Akiyama
8,892,715
213,275
168
97.61%
Approved
Hiroshi Watanabe
8,863,556
235,220
7,380
97.29%
Approved
Aiko Sekine
8,970,034
135,960
168
98.46%
Approved
Chikatomo Hodo
8,942,641
163,351
168
98.16%
Approved
Noriyuki Yanagawa
9,053,877
52,118
168
99.38%
Approved
(Notes) Approval requirements for the adoption of each proposal are as follows:
- Approval of a majority of the voting rights held by the shareholders present at the Meeting who hold in aggregate not less than one-third (1/3) of the voting rights of the shareholders entitled to exercise their voting rights, is required for adoption.
- Reason for Not Counting a Portion of the Voting Rights of the Shareholders Present at the General Meeting of Shareholders
Since the results of all the proposals were conclusively decided by the exercise of the voting rights prior to the Meeting and a portion of shareholders in attendance at the Meeting, only the number of voting rights for approval, disapproval and abstentions of the shareholders present at the Meeting, which ORIX Corporation was able to confirm, including those of the shareholders present by proxy, has been counted.
Contact Information:
Investor Relations and Sustainability Department
ORIX Corporation
Tel: +81-3-3435-3121
About ORIX Group:
ORIX Group (ORIX Corporation TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX) was established in 1964 and has grown from its roots in leasing in Japan to become a global, diverse, and unique corporate group. Today, it is active around the world in financing and investment, life insurance, banking, asset management, real estate, concession, environment and energy, automobile-related services, industrial/ICT equipment, ships and aircraft. Since expanding outside of Japan in 1971, ORIX Group has grown its business globally and now operates in around 30 countries and regions across the world with approximately 34,000 people. ORIX Group unites globally around its Purpose: "Finding Paths. Making Impact." combining diverse expertise and innovative thinking to help our world develop in a sustainable way.
For more details, please visit our website: https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/ (As of March 31, 2024)
Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:
These documents may contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results that differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and under "(4) Risk Factors" of the "1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results" of the "Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2023- March 31, 2024." furnished on Form 6-K.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
ORIX Corporation published this content on 27 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 01:12:02 UTC.