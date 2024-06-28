June 27, 2024 Filing of Extraordinary Report TOKYO, Japan - June 27, 2024 - ORIX Corporation (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX), a leading diversified financial services group, announced today that it filed an extraordinary report with the Director-General of the Kanto Financial Bureau in Japan concerning the results of the exercise of voting rights at the 61st General Meeting of Shareholders of ORIX Corporation held on June 25, 2024 (the "Meeting"). 1. Reason for Filing Given that the resolutions were made for proposals to be acted upon at the Meeting, ORIX Corporation filed the extraordinary report pursuant to Article 24-5, Paragraph 4, of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan and Article 19, Paragraph 2, Item 9-2 of the Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Information, etc. 2. Description of Report Date on which the Meeting was held June 25, 2024 Matters Resolved Proposal Election of Eleven (11) Directors Messrs. Makoto Inoue, Satoru Matsuzaki, Stan Koyanagi, Yasuaki Mikami, Michael Cusumano, Hiroshi Watanabe, Chikatomo Hodo, Noriyuki Yanagawa and Mses. Sakie Akiyama, Aiko Sekine were reelected and reappointed as Members of the Board of Directors, and Mr. Hidetake Takahashi was newly elected and appointed as a Member of the Board of Directors. -more-

Number of Voting Rights for Approval, Disapproval and Abstentions in the Matters to be Resolved, and the Requirements for Approval and Voting Results Thereof Matters to be Number of Number of Number of Approval Voting Result Resolved Approvals Disapprovals Abstentions Rate (%) (units) (units) (units) Proposal Makoto Inoue 8,907,600 198,386 168 97.78% Approved Satoru Matsuzaki 9,051,854 54,139 168 99.36% Approved Stan Koyanagi 9,052,133 53,861 168 99.36% Approved Yasuaki Mikami 9,052,803 53,191 168 99.37% Approved Hidetake Takahashi 9,040,242 65,750 168 99.23% Approved Michael Cusumano 9,056,942 49,052 168 99.42% Approved Sakie Akiyama 8,892,715 213,275 168 97.61% Approved Hiroshi Watanabe 8,863,556 235,220 7,380 97.29% Approved Aiko Sekine 8,970,034 135,960 168 98.46% Approved Chikatomo Hodo 8,942,641 163,351 168 98.16% Approved Noriyuki Yanagawa 9,053,877 52,118 168 99.38% Approved (Notes) Approval requirements for the adoption of each proposal are as follows: Approval of a majority of the voting rights held by the shareholders present at the Meeting who hold in aggregate not less than one-third (1/3) of the voting rights of the shareholders entitled to exercise their voting rights, is required for adoption. Reason for Not Counting a Portion of the Voting Rights of the Shareholders Present at the General Meeting of Shareholders

Since the results of all the proposals were conclusively decided by the exercise of the voting rights prior to the Meeting and a portion of shareholders in attendance at the Meeting, only the number of voting rights for approval, disapproval and abstentions of the shareholders present at the Meeting, which ORIX Corporation was able to confirm, including those of the shareholders present by proxy, has been counted.