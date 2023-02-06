ORIX : Financial Results

In preparing its consolidated financial information, ORIX Corporation (the "Company") and its subsidiaries have complied with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America.
This document may contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Company believes that it may have been a "passive foreign investment company" for U.S. federal income tax purposes in the year to which these consolidated financial results relate by reason of the composition of its assets and the nature of its income. In addition, the Company may be a PFIC for the foreseeable future. Assuming that the Company is a PFIC, a U.S. holder of the shares or American depositary shares of the Company will be subject to special rules generally intended to eliminate any benefits from the deferral of U.S. federal income tax that a holder could derive from investing in a foreign corporation that does not distribute all of its earnings on a current basis. Investors should consult their tax advisors with respect to such rules, which are summarized in the Company's annual report.
Year-on-Year
Change
December 31, 2022178.63178.41
December 31, 2021175.17174.98
*Note 1:Unless otherwise stated, all amounts shown herein are in millions of Japanese yen, except for Per Share and dividend amounts, which are in single yen.
(2) Performance Highlights - Financial Position (Unaudited)
Basic
Earnings Per Share
Diluted
Earnings Per Share
Total
Revenues
Operating
Income
Year-on-Year
Change
Year-on-Year
Change
Year-on-Year
Change
Year-on-Year
Change
Income before Income Taxes
Net Income
Attributable to
ORIX Corporation
Shareholders
December 31, 20221,994,8446.8%237,308(15.9%)283,473(10.5%)211,3880.0%
December 31, 20211,868,11312.2%282,11945.6%316,68951.1%211,34148.8% "Comprehensive Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders" was ¥151,512 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2022(year-on-yearchange was a 43.5% decrease) and ¥268,097 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2021(year-on-yearchange was a 107.0% increase).
(millions of yen)*1
1. Performance Highlights as of and for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
"Shareholders' Equity Ratio" is the ratio of "Total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity" to "Total Assets."
2. Dividends (Unaudited)
First
Second
Third
Year-end
Total
Quarter-end
Quarter-end
Quarter-end
March 31, 2022
－
39.00
－
46.60
85.60
March 31, 2023
－
42.80
－
－
－
March 31, 2023 (Est.)
－
－
－
42.80
85.60
3. Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2023 (Unaudited)
Net Income
Attributable to
ORIX Corporation Shareholders
March 31, 2023250,000(19.9%)
*Note 3: Although forward-looking statements in this document are based on information currently available to ORIX Corporation and are based on assumptions deemed reasonable by ORIX Corporation, actual financial results may differ materially due to various factors. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
Factors causing a result that differs from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in our Form 20-F submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
4. Other Information
(1)
Changes in Significant Consolidated Subsidiaries
Yes
(
)
No
(
ｘ
)
Addition - None (
)
Exclusion - None (
)
(2)
Adoption of Simplified Accounting Method
Yes
(
)
No
(
ｘ
)
(3)
Changes in Accounting Principles, Procedures and Disclosures
1.
Changes due to adoption of new accounting standards
Yes
(
)
No
(
ｘ
)
2.
Other than those above
Yes
(
)
No
(
ｘ
)
Number of Issued Shares (Ordinary Shares)
The number of issued shares, including treasury stock, was 1,258,277,087 as of December 31, 2022, and 1,258,277,087 as of March 31, 2022.
The number of treasury stock was 85,170,332 as of December 31, 2022, and 62,914,027 as of March 31, 2022.
The average number of outstanding shares was 1,183,371,646 for the nine months ended December 31, 2022, and 1,206,467,458 for the nine months ended December 31, 2021.
The Company's shares held through the Board Incentive Plan Trust (2,849,782 shares as of December 31, 2022, and 1,963,282 shares as of March 31, 2022) are not included in the number of treasury stock as of the end of the periods, but are included in the average number of shares outstanding as treasury stock that are deducted from the basis of the calculation of per share data.
These consolidated financial results from April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 are not subject to certified public accountant's or audit firm's quarterly review.
1 -
1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
Financial Highlights
Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
Nine months
Nine months
Change
ended
ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
Amount
Percent
Total Revenues
(millions of yen)
1,868,113
1,994,844
126,731
7 %
Total Expenses
(millions of yen)
1,585,994
1,757,536
171,542
11 %
Income before Income Taxes
(millions of yen)
316,689
283,473
(33,216)
(11)%
Net Income Attributable to
(millions of yen)
211,341
211,388
47
0 %
ORIX Corporation Shareholders
Earnings Per Share (Basic)
(yen)
175.17
178.63
3.46
2 %
(Diluted)
(yen)
174.98
178.41
3.43
2 %
ROE (Annualized) *1
(%)
9.1
8.6
(0.5)
－
ROA (Annualized) *2
(%)
2.04
1.96
(0.08)
－
*Note 1: ROE is the ratio of Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders for the period to average ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity.
*Note 2: ROA is calculated based on Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders.
Overview of Business Performance (April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
Total revenues for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 (hereinafter, "the third consolidated period") increased 7% to ¥1,994,844 million compared to ¥1,868,113 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year due to increases in services income, finance revenues, and operating leases revenues despite a decrease in gains on investment securities and dividends.
Total expenses increased 11% to ¥1,757,536 million compared to ¥1,585,994 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year due to increases in services expense, interest expense and selling, general and administrative expenses.
Equity in net income (loss) of affiliates increased 116% to ¥18,275 million compared to ¥8,465 million and gains on sales of subsidiaries and affiliates and liquidation losses, net increased 3% to ¥26,872 million compared to ¥26,105 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Due to the above results, income before income taxes for the third consolidated period decreased 11% to ¥283,473 million compared to ¥316,689 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year and net income attributable to ORIX Corporation shareholders remained relatively flat at ¥211,388 million compared to ¥211,341 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year.
- 2 -
Segment Information
Total segment profits for the third consolidated period decreased 13% to ¥290,664 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Since April 1, 2022, a portion of interest expenses and a portion of selling, general and administrative expenses, which were initially included in the difference between segment total profits and consolidated amounts, have been charged directly to their respective segments. As a result of these changes, segment data for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 has been retrospectively restated.
Segment information for the third consolidated period is as follows:
Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing: Finance and fee business; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments and ICT-related equipment
Segment Profits
Segment Assets
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
Change
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
Amount
Percent
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(%)
61,871
56,444
(5,427)
(9)
As of March 31, 2022
As of December 31,
Change
(millions of yen)
2022
Amount
Percent
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(%)
1,516,795
1,515,425
(1,370)
(0)
Segment profits decreased 9% to ¥56,444 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to the absence of gains on investment securities and dividends resulting from the listing of an investee recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year, and a decrease in services income resulting from the sale of the business of Yayoi Co., Ltd. in the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Segment assets totaled ¥1,515,425 million, remaining relatively unchanged compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.
- 3 -
Real Estate: Real estate development, rental and management; facility operations; real estate asset management
Segment Profits
Segment Assets
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
Change
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
Amount
Percent
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(%)
26,629
24,486
(2,143)
(8)
As of March 31, 2022
As of December 31,
Change
(millions of yen)
2022
Amount
Percent
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(%)
910,101
946,145
36,044
4
Segment profits decreased 8% to ¥24,486 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. This decrease was due to a decrease in operating leases revenues due to a decrease in gain on sale of real estate under operating leases, and a decrease in sales of goods and real estate at DAIKYO INCORPORATED and its subsidiaries, partially offset by an increase in services income from operating facilities.
Segment assets increased 4% to ¥946,145 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in inventories, investment in affiliates, and property under facility operations.
PE Investment and Concession: Private equity investment; concession
Segment Profits
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
Change
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
Amount
Percent
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(%)
(10,570)
6,713
17,283
－
Segment Assets
As of March 31, 2022
As of December 31,
Change
(millions of yen)
2022
Amount
Percent
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(%)
353,581
340,764
(12,817)
(4)
Segment profits increased by ¥17,283 million to ¥6,713 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in sales of goods and real estate, and due to the absence of write-downs of long-lived assets at an investee recorded in the same period of the previous year.
Segment assets decreased 4% to ¥340,764 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in inventories resulting from the sale of an investee.
