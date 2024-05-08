Consolidated Financial Results

April 1, 2023 -March 31, 2024

May 8, 2024

In preparing its consolidated financial information, ORIX Corporation (the "Company") and its subsidiaries have complied with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America.

This document may contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company believes that it may have been a "passive foreign investment company" for U.S. federal income tax purposes in the year to which these consolidated financial results relate by reason of the composition of its assets and the nature of its income. In addition, the Company may be a PFIC for the foreseeable future. Assuming that the Company is a PFIC, a U.S. holder of the shares or American depositary shares of the Company will be subject to special rules generally intended to eliminate any benefits from the deferral of U.S. federal income tax that a holder could derive from investing in a foreign corporation that does not distribute all of its earnings on a current basis. Investors should consult their tax advisors with respect to such rules, which are summarized in the Company's annual report.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations and Sustainability Department ORIX Corporation

World Trade Center Bldg., SOUTH TOWER, 2-4-1Hamamatsu-cho,Minato-Ku, Tokyo, 105-5135

JAPAN

Tel: +81-3-3435-3121 Fax: +81-3-3435-3154

E-mail: orix_corpcomm@orix.jp